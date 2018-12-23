$0.22 EPS Expected for OP Bancorp (OPBK); Glen Burnie Bancorp Has 0.25 Sentiment

Glen Burnie Bancorp (GLBZ) investors sentiment decreased to 0.25 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.55, from 0.8 in 2018Q2. The ratio turned negative, as 1 active investment managers opened new and increased equity positions, while 4 sold and decreased their positions in Glen Burnie Bancorp. The active investment managers in our database now own: 225,240 shares, down from 305,629 shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Glen Burnie Bancorp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 2 Increased: 1 New Position: 0.

Analysts expect OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) to report $0.22 EPS on January, 24.OPBK’s profit would be $3.47M giving it 9.24 P/E if the $0.22 EPS is correct. After having $0.21 EPS previously, OP Bancorp’s analysts see 4.76% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.56% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $8.13. About 61,402 shares traded or 77.12% up from the average. OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) has 0.00% since December 23, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical OPBK News: 23/04/2018 DJ OP Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OPBK); 26/04/2018 – OP Bancorp 1Q EPS 22c

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $26,613 activity.

Court Place Advisors Llc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Glen Burnie Bancorp for 16,692 shares. Acadian Asset Management Llc owns 860 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Alliancebernstein L.P. has 0% invested in the company for 17,330 shares. The North Carolina-based Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% in the stock. Blackrock Inc., a New York-based fund reported 1,049 shares.

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding firm for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and firms. The company has market cap of $28.56 million. The firm accepts various deposits, including regular savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, IRA and SEP accounts, Christmas Club accounts, and certificates of deposit. It has a 25.37 P/E ratio. It also provides residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, land acquisition and development loans, and secured and unsecured commercial loans, as well as consumer installment lending services, such as indirect automobile lending services; and residential first and second mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and commercial mortgage loans.

The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $10.15. About 1,231 shares traded. Glen Burnie Bancorp (GLBZ) has risen 8.75% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.75% the S&P500.