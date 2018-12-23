$0.25 EPS Expected for Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR); Beasley Broadcast Group (BBGI) Sentiment Is 7.33

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc (BBGI) investors sentiment increased to 7.33 in Q3 2018. It’s up 6.20, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. The ratio has improved, as 44 investment managers increased and opened new holdings, while 6 sold and decreased equity positions in Beasley Broadcast Group Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 11.62 million shares, up from 4.08 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment managers holding Beasley Broadcast Group Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 2 Increased: 25 New Position: 19.

Analysts expect Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) to report $0.25 EPS on January, 10.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 31.58% from last quarter's $0.19 EPS. SJR's profit would be $126.86 million giving it 18.00 P/E if the $0.25 EPS is correct. After having $0.30 EPS previously, Shaw Communications Inc.'s analysts see -16.67% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $18. About 680,780 shares traded or 26.84% up from the average. Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) has declined 18.59% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.59% the S&P500.

Shaw Communications Inc. operates as a diversified communications firm in Canada and the United States. The company has market cap of $9.13 billion. The firm operates through Consumer, Business Network Services, Business Infrastructure Services, and Wireless divisions. It has a 243.24 P/E ratio. The Consumer segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi and phone, and satellite video services.

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

The stock decreased 6.89% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $3.65. About 151,901 shares traded or 349.12% up from the average. Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (BBGI) has declined 58.41% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.41% the S&P500.

Teton Advisors Inc. holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. for 850,000 shares. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. owns 450,000 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Penn Capital Management Co Inc has 0.08% invested in the company for 143,905 shares. The Texas-based Fca Corp Tx has invested 0.06% in the stock. Gamco Investors Inc. Et Al, a New York-based fund reported 1.07 million shares.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI)

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc., a radio broadcasting company, operates radio stations in the United States. The company has market cap of $100.32 million. As of March 21, 2017, it owned and operated 63 stations, including 45 FM and 18 AM stations located in 15 large- and mid-size markets. It has a 1.36 P/E ratio.