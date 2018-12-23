$0.36 EPS Expected for First Horizon National (FHN); Turtle Beach (HEAR) Had 3 Bullish Analysts

Among 3 analysts covering Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:HEAR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Turtle Beach had 3 analyst reports since August 2, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, August 7 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform”. Wedbush maintained Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ:HEAR) on Thursday, August 2 with “Outperform” rating. See Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ:HEAR) latest ratings:

21/11/2018 Broker: DA Davidson Rating: Buy New Target: $30.0000

07/08/2018 Broker: Oppenheimer Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $31 New Target: $35 Maintain

02/08/2018 Broker: Wedbush Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $20 New Target: $31 Maintain

Analysts expect First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) to report $0.36 EPS on January, 18.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 20.00% from last quarter’s $0.3 EPS. FHN’s profit would be $116.61 million giving it 8.83 P/E if the $0.36 EPS is correct. After having $0.36 EPS previously, First Horizon National Corporation’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $12.71. About 5.82M shares traded or 43.49% up from the average. First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) has declined 28.07% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.07% the S&P500. Some Historical FHN News: 13/04/2018 – First Horizon delivers strong first quarter performance; 28/03/2018 – Adrienne Sipe joins First Horizon National Corp; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q EPS 27c; 13/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON 1Q ADJ EPS 34C; 10/04/2018 – First Tennessee Bank and Capital Bank commit nearly $4 Billion to broaden access to financial resources in underserved communities in Southeast; 09/05/2018 – First Horizon National Corp. to participate in 2018 Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference on May 15; 02/04/2018 – First Horizon Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL CORP FHN.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.12/SHR; 14/05/2018 – First Horizon Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – First Tennessee Bank and Capital Bank commit nearly $4 Billion to broaden access to financial resources in underserved communit

Turtle Beach Corporation, an audio technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets a range of products under the Turtle Beach and HyperSound brands in the North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $195.23 million. The firm offers headset products for use across various platforms, including video game and entertainment consoles, handheld consoles, personal computers, tablets, and mobile devices. It has a 5.23 P/E ratio. It also provides audio products for commercial and consumer devices, as well as for listeners with hearing loss.

More notable recent Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ:HEAR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Turtle Beach (HEAR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on December 20, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “ThatÃ¢â‚¬â„¢s Not What We Wanted to Hear – Nasdaq” published on December 20, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why Turtle Beach (HEAR) Stock Is Soaring Today – Nasdaq” on November 27, 2018. More interesting news about Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ:HEAR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Chilean court to hear case of stolen statutes, artifacts – Nasdaq” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Turtle Beach (HEAR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

The stock decreased 8.96% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $13.71. About 830,385 shares traded. Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ:HEAR) has risen 800.51% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 800.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HEAR News: 05/05/2018 – DJ TURTLE BEACH CORP COM, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HEAR); 12/04/2018 – Threatened: A Green-Haired Turtle That Can Breathe Through Its Genitals; 09/05/2018 – Turtle Beach 1Q Rev $40.9M; 06/03/2018 – TURTLE BEACH CORP HEAR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $157 MLN; 06/04/2018 – Turtle Beach: Reverse Stk Split Will Allow Company to Regain Compliance With Nasdaq Listing Standards; 06/03/2018 Turtle Beach Announces Amended And Improved Debt Agreements; 01/05/2018 – Turtle Beach Extends & Expands Esports Partnership With Optic Gaming; 09/05/2018 – TURTLE BEACH CORP HEAR.O SEES FY 2018 SHR ABOUT $0.95; 09/04/2018 – Turtle Beach Sees 1Q Rev $39.5M-$40.5M; 09/03/2018 – TURTLE BEACH CORP – ON MARCH 5, 2018, CO AMENDED, EXTENDED AND RESTATED ITS EXISTING LOAN, GUARANTY AND SECURITY AGREEMENT – SEC FILING

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.12 billion. The firm offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments. It has a 10.23 P/E ratio. It also provides investment, financial planning, trust, asset management, and cash management services.

More notable recent First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “First Horizon Releases Inaugural Corporate Social Responsibility Report – GlobeNewswire” on December 13, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Walmart, IBM And More – Benzinga” published on December 14, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “First Horizon Foundation’s Grant Process Live NYSE:FHN – GlobeNewswire” on November 13, 2018. More interesting news about First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “When Life Gives You Lemons, Beat The S&P 500 Index – Seeking Alpha” published on December 02, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “First Horizon National Corp. to Host Investor Day – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 30, 2018.

Among 8 analysts covering First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. First Horizon National had 9 analyst reports since June 29, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of FHN in report on Wednesday, July 18 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, December 11. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, November 13 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) earned “Outperform” rating by Hovde Group on Friday, June 29. UBS downgraded First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) rating on Wednesday, July 18. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $19 target. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, July 18. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of FHN in report on Wednesday, July 18 with “Sector Perform” rating. As per Wednesday, July 18, the company rating was maintained by Wood. As per Friday, July 20, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.