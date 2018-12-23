Analysts expect nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) to report $0.46 EPS on January, 24.NVT’s profit would be $82.54M giving it 11.07 P/E if the $0.46 EPS is correct. After having $0.46 EPS previously, nVent Electric plc’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.30% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $20.37. About 2.11M shares traded or 95.60% up from the average. nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) has 0.00% since December 23, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NVT News: 15/05/2018 – nVent Electric at Electrical Products Group Conference May 23; 14/05/2018 – nVent Electric plc to Participate in the Electrical Products Group Conference; 22/05/2018 – nVent Electric at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 TRIAN CONFIRMS ~8.8% NVENT STAKE FOLLOWING SPINOFF FROM PENTAIR; 21/05/2018 – NVENT ELECTRIC PLC NVT.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING; TARGET PRICE $28

BOLSA MEXICANA DE VALORES S.A.B. DE C.V. (OTCMKTS:BOMXF) had a decrease of 1.61% in short interest. BOMXF’s SI was 998,900 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 1.61% from 1.02M shares previously. With 200 avg volume, 4995 days are for BOLSA MEXICANA DE VALORES S.A.B. DE C.V. (OTCMKTS:BOMXF)’s short sellers to cover BOMXF’s short positions. It closed at $1.9 lastly. It is down 0.00% since December 23, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Another recent and important BOLSA MEXICANA DE (OTCMKTS:BOMXF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Should You Invest In Mexico’s Stock Exchange? – Seeking Alpha” on March 30, 2017.

Bolsa Mexicana de Valores, S.A.B. de C.V. operates cash, listed derivatives, and OTC markets for multiple asset classes, including equities, fixed income and exchange traded funds. The company has market cap of $. The firm also provides custody, clearing and settlement facilities, and data products for the local and international financial community. It currently has negative earnings. It operates the Mexican Stock Exchange that provides facilities and mechanisms as an aid in the relationship of the securities supply and demand, credit certificates, and other documents registered at the National Securities Registry, as well as services for underwriting, offering, and the exchange of the aforementioned securities; and publishes and provides information of the securities listed at the Mexican Exchange and at the International Quotations System to the general public.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.66 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. It has a 11.49 P/E ratio. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection solutions for broadband voice, data, and video surveillance applications.