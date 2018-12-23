$0.56 EPS Expected for National Bank Holdings (NBHC); Bok Financial (BOKF) Shorts Increased By 14.28%

Analysts expect National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) to report $0.56 EPS on January, 24.They anticipate $0.20 EPS change or 55.56% from last quarter’s $0.36 EPS. NBHC’s profit would be $17.23 million giving it 13.46 P/E if the $0.56 EPS is correct. After having $0.58 EPS previously, National Bank Holdings Corporation’s analysts see -3.45% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $30.14. About 760,359 shares traded or 493.53% up from the average. National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) has risen 8.18% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.18% the S&P500. Some Historical NBHC News: 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS 1Q EPS 27C, EST. 35C; 02/05/2018 – National Bank Holdings Raises Quarter Dividend to 14c Vs. 9c; 26/04/2018 – National Bank Holdings 1Q EPS 27c; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORP – QTRLY INCOME PER SHARE $0.27; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 2.8% of National Bank Holdings; 02/05/2018 – NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS NAMES SVP BIRKANS TO BECOME CFO; 19/04/2018 – National Bank Holdings Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Those bank holdings will get even bigger because of his latest winning investment involving Bank of America; 02/05/2018 – NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS SAYS LILLY TO SERVE AS CFO UNTIL AUG. 10; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: NBHC 1Q EPS 27C, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. 35C

Bok Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) had an increase of 14.28% in short interest. BOKF’s SI was 746,800 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 14.28% from 653,500 shares previously. With 245,700 avg volume, 3 days are for Bok Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF)’s short sellers to cover BOKF’s short positions. The SI to Bok Financial Corporation’s float is 3.27%. The stock decreased 1.83% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $71.77. About 521,245 shares traded or 72.48% up from the average. BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) has declined 10.62% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.62% the S&P500. Some Historical BOKF News: 06/05/2018 – BOK Seeks to Clarify Governor Lee’s Remarks on Higher Rates; 26/04/2018 – BOK FINANCIAL CORP BOKF.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $102; 07/03/2018 – BOK Financial Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Wedbush for Mar. 14-15; 20/03/2018 – LEE: BOK WON’T BE RESPONDING MECHANICALLY TO FED HIKES; 11/04/2018 – BOK: CPI TO BE LOWER THAN PREV. 1.7% PROJECTION; 23/05/2018 – BOK LEE: C.BANK WILL CONTINUE TO TAKE NECESSARY ACTION TO STABILIZE FX MARKET AS NEEDED; 23/05/2018 – BOK: S.KOREA GROWTH ON FORESEEN PATH; 07/03/2018 – Rugby-Bok Kriel to have second surgery on injured shoulder; 11/04/2018 – BOK Maintains Growth Forecast for This Year; 23/05/2018 – BOK: STRENGTHENING PROTECTIONISM DOWNSIDE RISK TO S.KOREA ECONOMY

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial and consumer clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $927.37 million. The firm offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate, fixed maturity, time deposits. It has a 26.79 P/E ratio. It also provides commercial and industrial loans and leases, such as working capital loans, equipment loans, structured and asset loans, energy loans, agriculture loans, government and non-profit loans, owner occupied commercial real estate loans, and other commercial loans and leases.

More notable recent National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) news were published by: Stockhouse.com which released: “NBH Bank Appoints New Board Director – Stockhouse” on December 03, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “NBH Holdings Corp (NBHC) CEO Tim Laney on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on October 24, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “NBH Holdings’ (NBHC) CEO Tim Laney on Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2018. More interesting news about National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “NBH Holdings’ (NBHC) CEO Tim Laney on Q1 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on April 28, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Calling Up Animal Spirits – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 22, 2018.

Since August 16, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $1.38 million activity. Another trade for 3,771 shares valued at $148,955 was sold by Dean Robert E. On Thursday, August 16 the insider Spring Maria F sold $373,195. $98,933 worth of stock was sold by Bartelli Whitney A. on Thursday, August 23. $234,497 worth of National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) shares were sold by Bessko Zsolt K. On Thursday, December 6 LANEY G. TIMOTHY sold $527,786 worth of National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) or 15,136 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.19, from 1.46 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 8 investors sold National Bank Holdings Corporation shares while 41 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 27.20 million shares or 1.23% less from 27.54 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Federated Invsts Pa holds 299,875 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Bluemountain Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 16,448 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 32,313 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt holds 174,875 shares. Blackrock accumulated 3.96M shares. Citadel Advisors Llc reported 0% stake. The California-based California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0% in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC). Goldman Sachs Grp reported 118,165 shares. Metropolitan Life New York holds 2,345 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parametric Assoc Limited Co, a Washington-based fund reported 72,379 shares. Bluecrest Capital Ltd reported 6,955 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fj Capital Ltd Liability Com has invested 2.81% in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC). Strs Ohio stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC). Advsr Asset Inc has invested 0% in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC). Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) or 32,000 shares.

BOK Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, operates BOKF, NA that provides various financial services and products in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. The company has market cap of $5.21 billion. It operates through three divisions: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management. It has a 11.47 P/E ratio. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, treasury and cash management services, and customer risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

Since June 29, 2018, it had 3 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $296,795 activity. On Friday, June 29 the insider Gottron Joseph A. II bought $198,723. BALL C FRED JR also sold $46,312 worth of BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) shares. 3,000 shares valued at $245,210 were bought by COFFEY JOHN W on Tuesday, November 20. BANGERT STEVEN had sold 1,020 shares worth $86,092.

Among 3 analysts covering BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. BOK Financial had 4 analyst reports since June 28, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, August 15. The rating was upgraded by Wedbush on Thursday, June 28 to “Outperform”. On Thursday, October 25 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, December 11 by Morgan Stanley.

More notable recent BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “New 52-Week Low Could Prompt More Insider Buying At BOKF – Nasdaq” on December 06, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Market Loved Powell’s Speech! – Nasdaq” published on November 29, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Validea’s Top Five Financial Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt – 12/9/2018 – Nasdaq” on December 09, 2018. More interesting news about BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “BOK Financial Announces Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on October 05, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “BOK Financial Promotes Derek Martin to Consumer Banking Executive – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 16, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.43, from 1.86 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 20 investors sold BOK Financial Corporation shares while 43 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 23.16 million shares or 5.90% more from 21.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans invested 0.01% of its portfolio in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). First Mercantile Co has invested 0.01% in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). Invesco Limited has invested 0% in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). Avenir holds 1.47% or 137,730 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv invested 0% in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 40,748 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Penn Capital Mngmt has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). 16,739 are held by Credit Suisse Ag. George Kaiser Family Foundation has 2.81 million shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association reported 0% stake. Wedge Capital L Ltd Partnership Nc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) for 6,419 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited has 0.01% invested in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). Barclays Pcl invested in 0% or 11,386 shares. Ameriprise Financial has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF).