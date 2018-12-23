$0.64 EPS Expected for Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (SCHN); Asta Funding (ASFI) Shorts Down By 5.88%

Analysts expect Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) to report $0.64 EPS on January, 8.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 1.59% from last quarter’s $0.63 EPS. SCHN’s profit would be $16.78M giving it 8.49 P/E if the $0.64 EPS is correct. After having $2.06 EPS previously, Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc.’s analysts see -68.93% EPS growth. The stock decreased 8.08% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $21.73. About 618,495 shares traded or 71.74% up from the average. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) has declined 8.94% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.94% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHN News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc Cl, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCHN); 21/03/2018 – Schnitzer Steel Sees 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.25-EPS $1.31; 21/03/2018 – Schnitzer Steel Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.31; 05/04/2018 – SCHNITZER STEEL 2Q REV. $559M, EST. $508.0M (2 EST.); 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Schnitzer Steel May Benefit, Industry Rises in March; 05/04/2018 – Schnitzer Steel 2Q Net $41.9M; 05/04/2018 – SCHNITZER STEEL INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR INCLUDES TAX BENEFITS OF $0.52/SHARE ASSOCIATED TAX REFORM; 05/04/2018 – SCHNITZER STEEL INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY REVENUES $559 MLN VS $382 MLN; 05/04/2018 – Schnitzer Steel 2Q EPS $1.42; 22/03/2018 – Schnitzer Steel Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Among 2 analysts covering Schnitzer Steel Indus (NASDAQ:SCHN), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Schnitzer Steel Indus had 3 analyst reports since July 6, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, August 15 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 6 with “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, September 28 by Macquarie Research.

Since July 10, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 selling transactions for $2.23 million activity. The insider Peach Richard sold 6,030 shares worth $166,187. $362,994 worth of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) was sold by Heiskell Steven. Another trade for 13,676 shares valued at $506,286 was made by CARTER JOHN D on Tuesday, July 10. Henderson Michael R also sold $386,826 worth of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) shares. $117,727 worth of stock was sold by Gaggini Stefano R. on Wednesday, October 31. Shares for $195,964 were sold by Saba Peter B.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and makes finished steel products worldwide. The company has market cap of $569.64 million. It operates through two divisions, Auto and Metals Recycling and Steel Manufacturing Business (SMB). It has a 3.97 P/E ratio. The AMR segment buys, collects, processes, recycles, sells, and brokers scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.05, from 0.89 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 24 investors sold Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. shares while 56 reduced holdings.

Asta Funding, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer receivable business in the United States. The company has market cap of $26.07 million. The firm operates through four divisions: Consumer Receivables, Personal Injury Claims, Structured Settlements, and GAR Disability Advocacy. It currently has negative earnings. The Consumer Receivables segment involved in the purchase, management, and servicing distressed consumer receivables, including charged-off receivables consisting of accounts that have been written-off by the originators and might have been previously serviced by collection agencies; semi-performing receivables, including accounts where the debtor is currently making partial or irregular monthly payments, but the accounts might have been written-off by the originators; and performing receivables comprising accounts where the debtor is making regular monthly payments that might or might not have been delinquent in the past.