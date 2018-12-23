Analysts expect Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH) to report $0.68 EPS on January, 22.They anticipate $0.16 EPS change or 30.77% from last quarter’s $0.52 EPS. UBSH’s profit would be $44.87M giving it 10.14 P/E if the $0.68 EPS is correct. After having $0.60 EPS previously, Union Bankshares Corporation’s analysts see 13.33% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.92% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $27.58. About 896,259 shares traded or 145.92% up from the average. Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH) has declined 14.10% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.10% the S&P500. Some Historical UBSH News: 23/05/2018 – The Federal Savings Bank and Union Bank & Trust Announce Agreement to Team Together to Offer Residential Mortgages; 28/03/2018 – AUTOWEB – ON MARCH 22, CO WAS TERMINATING LOAN AGREEMENT WITH UNION BANK, WHICH WAS INITIALLY ENTERED INTO ON FEBRUARY 26, 2013; 10/05/2018 – UNION BANK OF INDIA – FY 2017 ADJUSTED NET LOSS AFTER TAX WAS 3.70 BLN RUPEES, AFTER TAKING INTO ACCOUNT DIVERGENCE IN PROVISIONING; 17/05/2018 – UNION BANK OF INDIA LTD UNBK.NS SAYS WITH THIS INVESTMENT, DAI-ICHI LIFE WOULD APPOINT ONE NOMINEE DIRECTOR ON BOARD OF UNION AMC; 30/05/2018 – ISRAEL REGULATOR OPPOSES MIZRAHI-UNION BANK MERGER; 08/03/2018 – SCHNEIDMANS MAY SEEK TO BUY UNION BANK: CALCALIST; 10/05/2018 – UNION BANK OF INDIA LTD UNBK.NS SAYS GLOBAL NIM FOR MARCH QTR WAS 1.9 PCT; 03/05/2018 – Union Bank & Trust Announces Leadership Change; 18/05/2018 – UNION BANK OF INDIA LTD UNBK.NS SAYS APPROVES CAPITAL RAISE OF UP TO 74 BLN RUPEES DURING FY18-19; 10/05/2018 – UNION BANK OF INDIA LTD UNBK.NS SAYS DOMESTIC NIM FOR MARCH QTR WAS 1.99 PCT

Laffer Investments decreased Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (LYB) stake by 5.3% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Laffer Investments analyzed 368 shares as Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (LYB)'s stock declined 21.00%. The Laffer Investments holds 6,576 shares with $674.11 million value, down from 6,944 last quarter. Lyondellbasell Industries Nv now has $30.31 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $79.01. About 4.47M shares traded or 49.60% up from the average. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 20.73% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.73% the S&P500.

Laffer Investments increased Nxp Semiconductors stake by 10 shares to 2,274 valued at $2.39B in 2018Q3. It also upped Vanguard Short (VCSH) stake by 864 shares and now owns 2,271 shares. Ishares 1 (CSJ) was raised too.

Analysts await LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) to report earnings on February, 1. They expect $2.35 earnings per share, down 13.92% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.73 per share. LYB’s profit will be $901.60M for 8.41 P/E if the $2.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.96 actual earnings per share reported by LyondellBasell Industries N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.61% negative EPS growth.

Since November 1, 2018, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $483.83 million activity. 5,000 shares were bought by Buchanan Robin W.T., worth $443,150. On Friday, November 9 the insider AI INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS LLC bought $209.08 million.

Among 9 analysts covering LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. LyondellBasell Industries had 14 analyst reports since July 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. HSBC upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Friday, November 2 report. Standpoint Research upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Friday, October 12 report. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Underweight” on Wednesday, September 19. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, November 1 with “Market Perform”. The stock of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, October 31 by Nomura. Deutsche Bank maintained LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) on Wednesday, October 31 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Tuesday, August 7. The stock of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, December 17 by Deutsche Bank. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, August 15. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Monday, October 15.

More notable recent LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "LyondellBasell, steelworkers union begin contract talks – Seeking Alpha" on December 07, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: "Best Stocks for 2019: LyondellBasell Stock Will Take the Crown – Investorplace.com" published on December 13, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.25, from 1.29 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold LYB shares while 254 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 268.84 million shares or 2.45% less from 275.59 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Dakota Wealth Mngmt invested in 19,827 shares or 0.46% of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman And Com has invested 0% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0.6% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Congress Asset Ma holds 0.03% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 21,480 shares. Amica Pension Fund Board Of Trustees holds 0.16% or 11,826 shares. Private Advisor Grp Ltd Liability Company reported 0.03% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.12% or 1.02 million shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Focused Wealth Management Inc has invested 0.06% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Plante Moran Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Clearbridge Invests Lc owns 474 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Dorsey And Whitney Trust Ltd holds 3,424 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Denali Advisors Ltd Company stated it has 128,551 shares or 1.94% of all its holdings. Petrus Tru Communications Lta stated it has 0.05% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Daiwa Securities holds 0.02% or 21,537 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.54, from 1.53 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 10 investors sold Union Bankshares Corporation shares while 63 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 50.04 million shares or 8.70% less from 54.81 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Illinois-based Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated has invested 0% in Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH). Goldman Sachs Incorporated invested in 1.05 million shares. Kentucky-based Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.01% in Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH). Strs Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 1,900 shares. Aqr Cap Lc holds 0% or 7,490 shares. Alphaone Inv Limited Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH). Services Automobile Association holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH) for 274,969 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al, a Virginia-based fund reported 28,151 shares. Argent Trust Company reported 11,232 shares. Teton Advisors Inc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH) for 27,880 shares. Maltese Cap Limited Co stated it has 0.24% in Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH). Wills Fincl Group reported 5,381 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability holds 0.02% in Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH) or 64,035 shares. 554,108 were accumulated by Principal Grp Inc. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% of its portfolio in Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH).

More notable recent Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: "George HW Bush's funeral: Here's a rundown of the financial markets that are open and closed – CNBC" on December 05, 2018, also Wsj.com with their article: "Trump Declares Day of Mourning for Bush; NYSE and Nasdaq Say They Will Close – The Wall Street Journal" published on December 02, 2018.

Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for Union Bank & Trust that provides banking and related financial services to clients and businesses. The company has market cap of $1.82 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Community Bank and Mortgage. It has a 14.17 P/E ratio. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

Among 4 analysts covering Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Union Bankshares had 4 analyst reports since August 20, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, August 20 by Raymond James. The stock of Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, October 18 by Brean Capital. Compass Point downgraded the shares of UBSH in report on Monday, October 8 to “Neutral” rating. On Thursday, October 18 the stock rating was upgraded by Sandler O’Neill to “Buy”.