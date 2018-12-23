Analysts expect S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) to report $0.78 EPS on January, 24.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 20.00% from last quarter’s $0.65 EPS. STBA’s profit would be $27.31M giving it 11.73 P/E if the $0.78 EPS is correct. After having $0.88 EPS previously, S&T Bancorp, Inc.’s analysts see -11.36% EPS growth. It closed at $36.59 lastly. It is up 1.25% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.25% the S&P500. Some Historical STBA News: 07/03/2018 – S&T Bank EVP And Chief Audit Executive Receives Prestigious Women In Banking Honor; 29/03/2018 – S&T AG SANT1.DE – DIVIDEND IS TO BE INCREASED TO 13 CENTS (PY: 10 CENTS); 17/04/2018 – S&T Bancorp, Inc. Increases Dividend By 13.6%; 22/05/2018 – STEEL & TUBE HOLDINGS LTD – DETERMINED TO EXIT FROM S&T PLASTICS BUSINESS AND SALE OF ITS ASSETS; 23/04/2018 – S&T DYNAMICS 1Q LOSS 1.97B WON; 26/04/2018 – Kansas CC: Application of S&T Service Tariff; 04/05/2018 – S&T AG SANT1.DE – EARNINGS PER SHARE RISE SIGNIFICANTLY — ON A Y-ON-Y BASIS FROM 5 CENTS TO 12 CENTS; 14/05/2018 – S & T Bank Exits Position in Rubicon Project; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigned A Ba2 To Berry’s New Repriced Term Loan “S” And “T”; Ba3 Cfr And Stable Outlook Unchanged; 21/04/2018 – DJ S&T Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STBA)

Dorsal Capital Management Llc decreased American Tower Corp New (AMT) stake by 2.94% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Dorsal Capital Management Llc sold 25,000 shares as American Tower Corp New (AMT)’s stock rose 12.80%. The Dorsal Capital Management Llc holds 825,000 shares with $119.87M value, down from 850,000 last quarter. American Tower Corp New now has $69.60B valuation. The stock decreased 2.19% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $158. About 4.39M shares traded or 98.52% up from the average. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 15.32% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.32% the S&P500.

Since August 20, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 2 sales for $150,680 activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $232,200 was sold by MILLER JAMES C. Shares for $27,350 were sold by JONES FRANK W. The insider Cassotis Christina Anne bought $67,740. Shares for $41,130 were bought by Kane Robert Edward on Monday, November 12.

S&T Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for S&T Bank that provides a range of financial services. The company has market cap of $1.28 billion. It operates through three divisions: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It has a 14.6 P/E ratio. The Community Banking segment accepts time and demand deposits; and originates commercial and consumer loans.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.54, from 1.45 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 14 investors sold S&T Bancorp, Inc. shares while 41 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 20.76 million shares or 3.16% less from 21.43 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The Tennessee-based State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0% in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA). Gemmer Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 246 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement Of Texas holds 34,000 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Wharton Business Gp Limited Company reported 0.08% of its portfolio in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA). 12,749 are owned by Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Amer Intl Grp Incorporated has 0% invested in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA). 4,715 were reported by Millennium Mngmt Ltd Company. Burt Wealth has 0.06% invested in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA). First Advisors L P invested in 97,160 shares. Arizona State Retirement holds 0.02% of its portfolio in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) for 50,785 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA). Aperio Ltd invested in 0% or 16,859 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt reported 8,358 shares. Ameriprise Finance accumulated 356,612 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ls Advsrs Ltd Com accumulated 0% or 1,032 shares.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 12 insider sales for $66.50 million activity. $1.77 million worth of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) was sold by Puech Olivier. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $3.30M was made by Bartlett Thomas A on Thursday, December 6. $130,795 worth of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) was sold by SHARBUTT DAVID E on Wednesday, November 14. DiSanto Edmund also sold $1.91M worth of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) shares. Meyer Robert Joseph JR sold $7.03M worth of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) on Tuesday, November 6. Another trade for 43,843 shares valued at $6.25 million was sold by TAICLET JAMES D JR. 7,152 shares were sold by REEVE PAMELA D A, worth $1.07M.

Among 10 analysts covering American Tower (NYSE:AMT), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. American Tower had 12 analyst reports since July 9, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Guggenheim given on Monday, July 16. Deutsche Bank maintained American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) on Wednesday, August 1 with “Buy” rating. As per Friday, November 16, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Argus Research on Monday, August 20 with “Buy”. The stock of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, October 31. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Monday, July 9 by Raymond James. Deutsche Bank downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Friday, November 2 report. Morgan Stanley downgraded it to “Equal-Weight” rating and $170 target in Wednesday, December 12 report. The stock of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, July 10. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, October 31 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 30 investors sold AMT shares while 305 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 390.23 million shares or 0.79% less from 393.35 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Reliance Tru Commerce Of Delaware holds 8,862 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. 290,281 were accumulated by Toronto Dominion Comml Bank. Miles Cap Inc holds 2,020 shares. Burt Wealth has invested 0.02% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Gilder Gagnon Howe Co Ltd holds 0.12% or 83,241 shares. Shine Invest Advisory Ser reported 859 shares. Pittenger & Anderson Inc owns 56,760 shares or 0.65% of their US portfolio. Pictet Asset Management Ltd reported 238,821 shares. Rare Infrastructure Ltd invested in 0% or 40 shares. Moreover, Finemark Bancshares & has 0.02% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 1,927 shares. Bruni J V & has invested 6.76% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Intll Grp, New York-based fund reported 211,106 shares. The Texas-based Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has invested 0.2% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Next Fincl Gru stated it has 0.22% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). New York State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 0.23% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT).