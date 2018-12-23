Nordea Investment Management Ab decreased Compass Minerals International (CMP) stake by 7.8% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Nordea Investment Management Ab sold 5,000 shares as Compass Minerals International (CMP)’s stock declined 22.49%. The Nordea Investment Management Ab holds 59,100 shares with $3.97M value, down from 64,100 last quarter. Compass Minerals International now has $1.37B valuation. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $40.31. About 1.56 million shares traded or 233.91% up from the average. Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) has declined 29.96% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.96% the S&P500. Some Historical CMP News: 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL INC – STRIKE INITIATED BY UNION REPRESENTING 341 HOURLY EMPLOYEES AT ITS SALT MINE IN GODERICH, ONTARIO; 27/04/2018 – Compass Minerals: Union Representing 341 Hourly Workers at Salt Mine Initiates Strike; 10/04/2018 – Compass Minerals: Increased Snow Activity Pushes Salt Sales Volumes Above Prior Yr Results; 27/04/2018 – Compass Minerals at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 01/05/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS SEES FY EPS $2.75 TO $3.25, EST. $2.90; 01/05/2018 – Compass Minerals 1Q EPS 37c; 14/05/2018 – S&P REVISES COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL INC. TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘BB’; 10/04/2018 – Compass Minerals Sold Approximately 4.3M Tons of Highway Deicing Salt Products in 1Q; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Lwrs Compass Minerals Rtg To ‘BB-‘; Otlk Neg; 09/05/2018 – Compass Minerals Declares Dividend

Analysts expect Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) to report $0.84 EPS on January, 15.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 12.00% from last quarter’s $0.75 EPS. OZK’s profit would be $108.03M giving it 6.45 P/E if the $0.84 EPS is correct. After having $0.58 EPS previously, Bank OZK’s analysts see 44.83% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $21.67. About 5.58 million shares traded or 167.48% up from the average. Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) has declined 50.18% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.18% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.03, from 0.86 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 33 investors sold CMP shares while 90 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 31.21 million shares or 0.81% less from 31.47 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Nordea Investment Management Ab increased Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) stake by 62,838 shares to 212,753 valued at $4.76M in 2018Q3. It also upped Iqvia Holdings stake by 8,107 shares and now owns 358,091 shares. Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) was raised too.

Analysts await Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) to report earnings on February, 12. They expect $1.74 EPS, up 4.82% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.66 per share. CMP’s profit will be $58.92M for 5.79 P/E if the $1.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual EPS reported by Compass Minerals International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 370.27% EPS growth.

Since December 7, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $35,813 activity. 750 shares were bought by Standen James D., worth $35,813.

Among 2 analysts covering Compass Minerals Intl (NYSE:CMP), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Compass Minerals Intl had 3 analyst reports since October 24, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Friday, November 2 report. The rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, November 27 to “Neutral”. As per Wednesday, October 24, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets.

