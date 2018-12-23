$0.86 EPS Expected for 1st Source (SRCE); Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Has 2.5 Sentiment

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc (PFD) investors sentiment increased to 2.5 in Q3 2018. It’s up 1.80, from 0.7 in 2018Q2. The ratio increased, as 15 hedge funds opened new and increased positions, while 6 sold and reduced holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 546,192 shares, up from 515,816 shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 3 Increased: 10 New Position: 5.

Analysts expect 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE) to report $0.86 EPS on January, 17.They anticipate $0.27 EPS change or 45.76% from last quarter’s $0.59 EPS. SRCE’s profit would be $22.33M giving it 11.41 P/E if the $0.86 EPS is correct. After having $0.76 EPS previously, 1st Source Corporation’s analysts see 13.16% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $39.24. About 139,628 shares traded or 158.20% up from the average. 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE) has declined 10.47% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.47% the S&P500. Some Historical SRCE News: 19/04/2018 – 1st Source Corp (SRCE) Raises Quarterly Dividend 9.1% to $0.24; 1.9% Yield; 23/03/2018 1st Source Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: 1st Source: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 19/04/2018 – 1ST SOURCE 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.69%; 19/04/2018 – 1ST SOURCE 1Q EPS 73C, EST. 78C; 19/04/2018 – Record Quarterly Earnings At 1st Source Corporation, Company Grows To Over $6 Billion, Increase In Cash Dividend; 23/04/2018 – 1st Source Elects Two Women Leaders to Board of Directors; 19/04/2018 – DJ 1st Source Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SRCE); 19/04/2018 – 1st Source 1Q EPS 73c; 19/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: 1st Source: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.75. About 81,698 shares traded or 111.78% up from the average. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (PFD) has declined 23.25% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.25% the S&P500.

Robinson Capital Management Llc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. for 13,672 shares. Covington Capital Management owns 15,100 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, D.A. Davidson & Co. has 0.01% invested in the company for 26,000 shares. The New Jersey-based Private Advisor Group Llc has invested 0.01% in the stock. Bank Of America Corp De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 41,423 shares.

More notable recent Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “PFD, PFO, FFC, FLC and DFP Announce December and January Dividends – Business Wire” on December 11, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bank of America Pfd Shs Series L declares $18.125 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on December 18, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bank of America Pfd Shs Series CC declares $0.3875 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) November Summary – Seeking Alpha” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Banks extend UK plc’s overdraft ahead of Brexit – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: November 27, 2018.

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. The company has market cap of $1.02 billion. The Company’s consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; on-line and mobile banking products; automated teller machine services; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services. It has a 13.04 P/E ratio. The firm also offers commercial, small business, agricultural, and real estate loans for general corporate purposes, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories, accounts receivables, and acquisition financing; and commercial leasing, treasury management, and retirement planning services.

More notable recent 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “1st Source Corporation (SRCE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 02, 2018 – Nasdaq” on November 01, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dividend Champion Spotlight: 1st Source Corporation – Seeking Alpha” published on June 21, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Ways To Profit From The Dodd-Frank Reform – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2018. More interesting news about 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “19 Upcoming Dividend Increases – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 Bank Stocks to Buy as House Cuts Dodd-Frank Reforms – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 09, 2017.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.16, from 0.76 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 6 investors sold 1st Source Corporation shares while 33 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 18.30 million shares or 0.54% more from 18.20 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hotchkis & Wiley Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE). Invesco Limited invested in 0% or 25,421 shares. Moreover, Northern Corp has 0% invested in 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE) for 266,144 shares. State Street Corporation has invested 0% in 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE). Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 33,012 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 22,846 shares stake. Us Fincl Bank De holds 2,243 shares or 0% of its portfolio. American Gp has invested 0% in 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE). 1St Source Bankshares reported 30.15% stake. Renaissance Llc stated it has 0.01% in 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE). Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag reported 0% stake. 1,097 are owned by Metropolitan Life Insurance Com Ny. Moreover, Price T Rowe Assocs Md has 0% invested in 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE) for 7,201 shares. Clarivest Asset Llc reported 64,080 shares stake. First Mercantile Trust reported 0.03% stake.