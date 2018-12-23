12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc increased Fedex Corp (FDX) stake by 0.99% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc acquired 1,253 shares as Fedex Corp (FDX)’s stock declined 22.66%. The 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc holds 127,438 shares with $30.68 million value, up from 126,185 last quarter. Fedex Corp now has $41.25 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.08% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $158. About 6.97M shares traded or 206.90% up from the average. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 19.38% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 10/05/2018 – FedEx Releases 2018 Global Citizenship Report; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP QTRLY FREIGHT SEGMENT GAAP REV $1.69 BLN VS $1.49 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 20/03/2018 – FedEx 3Q EPS $2.07; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX OFFICE EXPANDS, WILL ADD 500 NEW LOCATIONS IN WALMART; 20/03/2018 – FedEx to roll out 500 more stores inside Walmart; 20/03/2018 – KVUE News: Bomb found at FedEx near airport possibly linked to Austin explosions, sources say:; 14/05/2018 – FEDEX CEO SMITH SPEAKS AT BLOCKCHAIN CONFERENCE IN NEW YORK; 20/03/2018 – WBIR-TV: Bomb found at FedEx near airport possibly linked to Austin explosions; 30/04/2018 – 16th annual FedEx/St. Jude Angels & Stars Gala to honor the “Voice of Hispanic America”, Maria Elena Salinas and others at upco; 20/03/2018 – FDX SEES INTEGRATION OF FEDEX/TNT SALES FORCES YR EARLY IN 2019

CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF) investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.08, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. The ratio fall, as 187 hedge funds opened new and increased holdings, while 197 trimmed and sold stakes in CF Industries Holdings Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 206.85 million shares, down from 221.31 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of hedge funds holding CF Industries Holdings Inc in top ten holdings increased from 7 to 11 for an increase of 4. Sold All: 36 Reduced: 161 Increased: 116 New Position: 71.

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc decreased Republic Svcs Inc (NYSE:RSG) stake by 218,173 shares to 105,864 valued at $7.69M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) stake by 18,065 shares and now owns 351,971 shares. Centerstate Bks Fla Inc (NASDAQ:CSFL) was reduced too.

Since September 19, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $55,968 activity. On Wednesday, October 17 the insider Griffith Susan Patricia bought $225,156. EDWARDSON JOHN A also sold $281,124 worth of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) on Wednesday, September 19.

Among 6 analysts covering FedEx (NYSE:FDX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. FedEx had 9 analyst reports since September 18, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, December 4 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, September 18. The company was maintained on Friday, November 2 by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Tuesday, September 18 by Robert W. Baird. As per Monday, December 10, the company rating was downgraded by Bank of America. The stock of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, December 12 by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, September 18. As per Tuesday, September 18, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.18, from 1.11 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 42 investors sold FDX shares while 362 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 183.43 million shares or 1.65% less from 186.50 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Prudential Public Ltd Com has invested 0.05% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). 13,283 were accumulated by Baxter Bros. Cibc Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.04% or 26,048 shares. New England Private Wealth Limited Liability Corp holds 0.09% or 1,345 shares. Gamble Jones Counsel stated it has 3,503 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Destination Wealth Mgmt holds 600 shares. Neville Rodie & Shaw accumulated 36,426 shares. 106,751 were reported by Roffman Miller Associate Pa. Dean Inv Associate Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.73% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). First Hawaiian Financial Bank holds 0.09% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 6,939 shares. Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Company reported 1,515 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cap World Invsts stated it has 1.09M shares. Moneta Group Inc Investment Limited Co owns 574 shares. Madison Invest Holdg Incorporated holds 26,959 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Cohen Lawrence B stated it has 0.74% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX).

Analysts await CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, up 3,100.00% or $0.62 from last year’s $-0.02 per share. CF’s profit will be $138.47M for 17.10 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by CF Industries Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 361.54% EPS growth.

Glendon Capital Management Lp holds 26.53% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. for 2.01 million shares. Slate Path Capital Lp owns 2.28 million shares or 16.66% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Horseman Capital Management Ltd has 7.22% invested in the company for 563,300 shares. The New Jersey-based Credit Capital Investments Llc has invested 4.92% in the stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd, a Australia-based fund reported 2.67 million shares.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. The company has market cap of $9.47 billion. The firm operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, Other, and Phosphate divisions. It has a 13.64 P/E ratio. The Company’s principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate.