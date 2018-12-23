361 DEG. INTERNAT. HK-,01 (36L) Declined -3.07% on Dec 22

Shares of 361 DEG. INTERNAT. HK-,01 (FRA:36L) last traded at 0.158, representing a move of -3.07%, or -0.005 per share, on volume of 10,000 shares. After opening the trading day at 0.158, shares of 361 DEG. INTERNAT. HK-,01 traded in a close range. 361 DEG. INTERNAT. HK-,01 currently has a total float of shares and on average sees 153 shares exchange hands each day. The stock now has a 52-week low of 0.158 and high of 0.304.

What Makes The German Commerce?

With Germany being considered by the World Trade Organization (WTO) as the biggest exporter of goods worldwide, it is no longer surprising why the German Stock Exchange is one of the most important stock exchanges that make or break global commerce.

German Stock Exchange

The German Stock Exchange consists of eight stock exchanges located throughout Germany. The biggest component of the German Stock Exchange is the Frankfurt Stock Exchange or the FWB Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse, which is owned and operated by Deutsche Börse in Frankfurt. These companies listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange alone represent 80% of the overall market capitalization in Germany.

The second largest component of the German Stock Exchange is the Stuttgart Stock Exchange or the Börse Stuttgart. Most financial companies are listed here.

Other major components of the German Stock Exchange include the Börse Berlin-Bremen, the BÖAG Börsen AG, and the Hamburg Stock Exchange or the Hamburger Börse.

The Börse Berlin-Bremen, which is located in Berlin-Charlottenburg, was established in 2003 from the union of the Berlin Stock Exchange and the Börse Bremen.

Meanwhile, the BÖAG Börsen AG, which oversees trade in Hamburg and Hanover, was established in 1999 from the union of the Hamburg Stock Exchange and the Hanover Stock Exchange.

Benchmark Index

The major index on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange is the German Stock Index, commonly known as Deutsche Aktien Xchange 30 (DAX 30), which is the benchmark equity market index in the country.

DAX 30 tracks the top 30 companies in terms of market capitalization listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Consequently, DAX 30 is a vital indicator of the health of the German economy and investor sentiment as well.

The companies tracked by DAX 30 are capped at 10% weight in order to meet its provisions. This also prevents index heavyweight that might result from mergers and acquisitions (M&As).

DAX 30 has two versions: 1) performance index, which is usually quoted; and 2) price index, which is similar to indices quoted in other countries.

The index has a base value of 1,000 since December 1987. DAX 30 indices are calculated using XETRA since June 1999. Since 2006, they are being calculated after every second.

The movement on DAX 30 is in 0.50 increments. The margin requirement among most brokers is 2% while the minimum trade size is one index.

DAX 30 had its longest period of glory days around 2003 to 2007. During that time, it had peaked at €8,105.69. However, after the Global Financial Crisis of 2008, DAX 30 had hit €3,580.

Being able to fully recover from the repercussions of the turmoil in the earlier decade, DAX 30 had recorded its all-time high in September 2013 at €8,736.

The performance index, on the other hand, had hit the 12,000 mark in March 2015. DAX 30 had attained its all-time high a month later at 12,374.73 after reaching an intraday high of 12,390.75. Its all-time low had been posted in November 1974 at 372.30.

Because of the world-renowned success of the DAX 30, more and more investors are betting on the German equity market. Existing investors have long been enjoying meaningful returns.