Wcm Investment Management decreased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) by 99.16% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wcm Investment Management sold 355,021 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,025 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $741,000, down from 358,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wcm Investment Management who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $2.96 during the last trading session, reaching $177.18. About 445,630 shares traded or 45.24% up from the average. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 1.60% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 09/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies: New Employment Agreements Provide for Automatic One-Year Extension at End of Five-Year Initial Term; 02/05/2018 – TYLER TECH SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.73 TO $4.83, EST. $4.78; 10/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies President H. Lynn Moore Jr. Named Chief Executive Officer; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.73-Adj EPS $4.83; 10/05/2018 – TYLER: H. LYNN MOORE JR. ADDS CEO TO TITLE; 10/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Annuonces John Marr Assumes the Role of Executive Chairman and Continue to Serve as the Chairman; 18/04/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – SOCRATA’S SENIOR LEADERSHIP TEAM IS EXPECTED TO JOIN TYLER’S TEAM, ALONG WITH SUBSTANTIALLY ALL COMPANY’S EMPLOYEES; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – JOHN S. MARR JR. ASSUMES ROLE OF EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN, WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 02/05/2018 – TYLER TECH 1Q ADJ REV $221.4M, EST. $219.5M; 06/03/2018 – Tyler Tech Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average

Papp L Roy & Associates increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 1.96% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Papp L Roy & Associates bought 1,906 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 99,300 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $20.92 million, up from 97,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $183.75. About 6.70 million shares traded or 155.95% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 17.47% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 13/04/2018 – Canada 3M CDOR Yield at 1.93% by End-3Q vs 1.90% Prior (Survey); 19/04/2018 – DJ 3M Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMM); 05/03/2018 – 3M: Roman Succeeds Thulin as CEO Effective July 1; 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS IT TRAINED 3M SUPPLIER WORKERS ON RIGHTS IN 2017; 24/04/2018 – 3M Trims High-End of Guidance Range — Earnings Review; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $8.68 TO $9.03; 16/03/2018 – Canada 3M CDOR Yield at 1.75% by End-2Q vs 1.74% Prior (Survey); 22/03/2018 – Global Adhesives and Sealants Market 2018: Industry Analysis & Outlook 2022 Featuring 3M, Henkel, Arkema and H.B. Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – 3M SEES 2018 ADJ. EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF 20% TO 22%; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT DISSLOVES SHARE STAKE IN 3M – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.28, from 1.21 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 21 investors sold TYL shares while 85 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 33.39 million shares or 1.65% less from 33.95 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cwm Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 113 shares. 9 are held by San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp (Ca). Cibc Asset Management, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1,350 shares. Frontier Inv Company reported 0.02% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board invested 0% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Penn Capital Management, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 8,635 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Communications invested in 0% or 130 shares. Ameriprise Incorporated has 0.06% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 715,750 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans invested in 0.08% or 110,103 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems owns 44,342 shares. Assetmark Inc holds 121 shares. Caxton Assoc Limited Partnership owns 1,641 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Moreover, Axa has 0.01% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 16,019 shares. Alps Advsr Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Vanguard Inc holds 0.03% or 3.33M shares.

Since August 13, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 16 insider sales for $39.97 million activity. Another trade for 7,500 shares valued at $1.84 million was made by WOMBLE DUSTIN R on Thursday, August 30. $1.41 million worth of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) was sold by MILLER BRIAN K on Thursday, September 13. Another trade for 30,460 shares valued at $7.45 million was made by MARR JOHN S JR on Wednesday, August 29. $296,937 worth of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) was sold by Carter Glenn A. Another trade for 19,200 shares valued at $4.73M was made by MOORE H LYNN JR on Thursday, August 30. Shares for $482,595 were sold by Pope Daniel M.

Analysts await Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) to report earnings on February, 20. They expect $0.95 EPS, up 9.20% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.87 per share. TYL’s profit will be $36.88 million for 46.63 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.95 actual EPS reported by Tyler Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Among 15 analysts covering Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Tyler Technologies had 58 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Buy” rating and $200.0 target in Thursday, October 26 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) rating on Thursday, October 5. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $180.0 target. Northland Capital maintained Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) on Thursday, October 26 with “Buy” rating. Needham maintained the shares of TYL in report on Friday, November 13 with “Buy” rating. FBR Capital maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, July 30 report. Maxim Group maintained the shares of TYL in report on Thursday, October 22 with “Buy” rating. Maxim Group maintained Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) rating on Thursday, April 28. Maxim Group has “Buy” rating and $196 target. The stock of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) earned “Buy” rating by Benchmark on Thursday, October 1. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 29 by Benchmark. Evercore downgraded the shares of TYL in report on Monday, March 12 to “In-Line” rating.

Wcm Investment Management, which manages about $11.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brown & Brown Inc (NYSE:BRO) by 55,504 shares to 276,661 shares, valued at $8.18M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3,203 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,202 shares, and has risen its stake in Chubb Limited.

Papp L Roy & Associates, which manages about $782.06 million and $560.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3,517 shares to 7,150 shares, valued at $671,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHG) by 5,790 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,021 shares, and cut its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Among 17 analysts covering 3M (NYSE:MMM), 7 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. 3M had 106 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, September 15 report. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, September 28 report. RBC Capital Markets upgraded 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) rating on Wednesday, December 7. RBC Capital Markets has “Sector Perform” rating and $171 target. The stock of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, April 25. As per Wednesday, January 24, the company rating was upgraded by Hilliard Lyons. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $250 target in Monday, October 9 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, February 13. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Hold” rating and $245.0 target in Wednesday, December 13 report. The rating was upgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Buy” on Thursday, May 3. The firm has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Tuesday, July 25.

Since September 10, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $90,252 activity. Hammes Eric D. also sold $274,752 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares.