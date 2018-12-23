Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc decreased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) by 1.03% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc sold 4,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 412,070 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $65.81M, down from 416,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.77% or $4.82 during the last trading session, reaching $122.91. About 12.57M shares traded or 78.48% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 31.90% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 09/03/2018 – Salesforce added a new section to its annual report highlighting its social activism; 16/05/2018 – Talkdesk Announces Gold Sponsorship for Salesforce World Tour London Amid European Market Footprint Expansion; 12/03/2018 – Dropbox sets valuation as high as $8 billion; Announces private placement by Salesforce ahead of IPO; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE: REPRESENTS 36% PREMIUM OVER MULESOFT’S CLOSE PRICE; 29/05/2018 – CRM SEES FY REV. $13.08B TO $13.13B, SAW $12.66B TO $12.71B; 12/03/2018 – The Scientist Behind Salesforce’s AI Push; 05/04/2018 – Salesforce Is Tapping Corporate Bond Market, Expected To Issue About $2.5 Billion In Two-tranche Deal — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – lnsycle launches on the Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace; 20/03/2018 – REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 9c-Loss 8c

Carlson Capital Management decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 1.62% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital Management sold 1,546 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 93,688 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $19.74 million, down from 95,234 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital Management who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $183.75. About 6.70M shares traded or 155.95% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 17.47% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 09/03/2018 – FDA: 3M Company – Health Care Business- ACE (TM) BRAND, DELUXE ANKLE BRACE, 207736, UPC 0 51131 20387 7; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.36/SHR; 24/05/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.90% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 24/04/2018 – Anglo American 1Q Minas-Rio Production Decreased by 30% to 3M Tons; 22/03/2018 – ENN ENERGY FY REV. 3M YUAN, EST. 43.65B YUAN; 13/03/2018 – Communicating In Tough Conditions Just Got Easier With New Post-it Extreme Notes; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q EPS 98c; 04/05/2018 – British Airways Pensions Exits GE, Doubles Down on 3M — Barrons.com; 05/03/2018 – 3M: Roman Succeeds Thulin as CEO Effective July 1; 04/04/2018 – 3M Selects C3 IoT As Strategic Al Software Platform

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $3.82B and $3.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 176,606 shares to 686,609 shares, valued at $157.93 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Redfin Corp by 564,802 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.33M shares, and has risen its stake in Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $0.23 EPS, up 53.33% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.15 per share. CRM’s profit will be $175.95M for 133.60 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.54% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.52 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.09, from 1.61 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 31 investors sold CRM shares while 288 reduced holdings. 140 funds opened positions while 345 raised stakes. 607.34 million shares or 0.44% less from 610.03 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mariner Lc holds 7,317 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Teacher Retirement Of Texas has 0.2% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Welch And Forbes Limited Com accumulated 4,094 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Shine Advisory accumulated 1,713 shares or 0.14% of the stock. The New York-based Hitchwood Cap LP has invested 1.24% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Moreover, Viking Global Invsts LP has 1.92% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Emerald Advisers Pa reported 2,232 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv invested in 0.05% or 77,520 shares. Services Corporation reported 0.02% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Synovus Fincl owns 31,662 shares. Granite Invest Partners Ltd holds 111,701 shares or 1.02% of its portfolio. Main Street Rech Ltd Limited Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 129,406 shares. Highland Capital Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.66% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Asset Mgmt has invested 0.38% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Lansdowne Prns (Uk) Llp owns 38,327 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 3 insider buys, and 183 insider sales for $179.74 million activity. BLOCK KEITH sold $1.47 million worth of stock. 1,089 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares with value of $133,517 were sold by Hawkins Mark J. 2,050 shares valued at $288,394 were sold by Harris Parker on Tuesday, July 3. Another trade for 4,606 shares valued at $733,887 was made by Dayon Alexandre on Wednesday, September 26. 5,325 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares with value of $738,098 were sold by Weaver Amy E. Wojcicki Susan also bought $880,216 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Wednesday, October 10.

Carlson Capital Management, which manages about $1.18B and $386.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 11,935 shares to 708,443 shares, valued at $106.02M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $2.28 earnings per share, up 8.57% or $0.18 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.33B for 20.15 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.63% negative EPS growth.