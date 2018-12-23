$6.12 EPS Expected for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS); Kewaunee Scientific (KEQU) Has 1.2 Sentiment

Analysts expect The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report $6.12 EPS on January, 16.They anticipate $0.44 EPS change or 7.75% from last quarter’s $5.68 EPS. GS’s profit would be $2.28 billion giving it 6.54 P/E if the $6.12 EPS is correct. After having $6.28 EPS previously, The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.’s analysts see -2.55% EPS growth. The stock decreased 4.96% or $8.36 during the last trading session, reaching $160.05. About 8.96 million shares traded or 128.44% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 28.05% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 16/03/2018 – ZUORA INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, MORGAN STANLEY, ALLEN & COMPANY LLC ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 25/05/2018 – Italian government measures could erode banks’ capital ratios- Goldman; 26/03/2018 – Deutsche Bank reportedly seeks to replace CEO with Goldman executive; 14/03/2018 – Goldman sees U.S. dollar weakness persisting in 2018; 11/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : GOLDMAN SACHS CONTINUES TO BELIEVE LONG TERM SUBSCRIBER GROWTH AND PROFITABILITY WILL EXCEED CURRENT CONSENSUS; 14/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS SAYS IT CONTINUES TO EXPECT BROAD U.S. DOLLAR WEAKNESS, EMERGING CURRENCIES TO OUTPERFORM IN 2018 AMID MARKET’S PROTECTIONISM CONCERNS; 30/05/2018 – Citigroup Adds High-Grade Credit Trader Nowak From Goldman Sachs; 23/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs: Rise of trading machines could make next market crash much worse; 01/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs to Pay $110 Million to N.Y., Fed for Forex Conduct; 18/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Asia Rate Forecasts as of May 18 (Table)

Kewaunee Scientific Corp (KEQU) investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.18, from 1.38 in 2018Q2. The ratio has dropped, as 12 institutional investors started new and increased equity positions, while 10 sold and reduced their equity positions in Kewaunee Scientific Corp. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 1.37 million shares, up from 1.34 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Kewaunee Scientific Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 9 Increased: 8 New Position: 4.

Among 6 analysts covering Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Goldman Sachs Group had 6 analyst reports since July 18, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock to “Equal-Weight” rating in Wednesday, November 21 report. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, July 18. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wood on Wednesday, July 18. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Friday, December 7. Bank of America downgraded the shares of GS in report on Friday, November 30 to “Neutral” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 17 by BMO Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.17, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 43 investors sold The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. shares while 343 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 252.31 million shares or 2.19% less from 257.97 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $59.53 billion. It operates through four divisions: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. It has a 11.68 P/E ratio. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Since July 18, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.95 million activity. 8,382 shares were sold by SOLOMON DAVID M, worth $1.95 million.

Zpr Investment Management holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Kewaunee Scientific Corporation for 9,757 shares.

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, makes, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture products. The company has market cap of $63.45 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Domestic and International. It has a 12.56 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include steel, wood, laminate furniture, fume hoods, biological safety cabinets, laminar flow and ductless hoods, adaptable modular and column systems, moveable workstations and carts, epoxy resin worksurfaces, sinks, and accessories and related design services.