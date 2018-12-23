A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc decreased Abbott Laboratories (ABT) stake by 8.13% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc sold 4,150 shares as Abbott Laboratories (ABT)’s stock rose 6.57%. The A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc holds 46,916 shares with $3.44 million value, down from 51,066 last quarter. Abbott Laboratories now has $118.15B valuation. The stock decreased 1.62% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $67.27. About 14.24M shares traded or 94.61% up from the average. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 29.68% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees 2Q Adj EPS 70c-Adj EPS 72c; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS ONE OR TWO PEOPLE STILL IN CRITICAL CONDITION AFTER SCHOOL SHOOTING; 03/05/2018 – ABBOTT CITES FDA CLEARANCE OF ADVANCED MAPPING CATHETER; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: EXPLOSIVE DEVICES APPARENTLY WERE MADE BY THE SHOOTER; 05/04/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS ISS REPORT INCORRECT, UNRELIABLE; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WILL WORK W/ TEXAS LEGISLATURE TO FIND SOLUTIONS; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs 1Q EPS 23c; 15/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Abbott India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 15/05/2018 – AHL BOOSTED ABT, UMBF, OTEX, DHR, XRAY IN 1Q: 13F; 16/03/2018 – Drug Makers use Nanotechnology to Improve Delivery and Dosing

Capwealth Advisors Llc increased Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 2.9% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Capwealth Advisors Llc acquired 154 shares as Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 15.37%. The Capwealth Advisors Llc holds 5,472 shares with $10.96M value, up from 5,318 last quarter. Amazon.Com Inc now has $673.53B valuation. The stock decreased 5.71% or $83.38 during the last trading session, reaching $1377.45. About 13.64M shares traded or 91.62% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Testing the Feasibility of the DASH Cloud Intervention Using Amazon Alexa; 02/04/2018 – If Amazon’s cloud goes down, the internet would be in trouble, says Reddit’s Alexis Ohanian; 16/04/2018 – Those seeking to overturn Quill â€“ including President Trump â€“ think this is a way to force large internet retailers like Amazon to pay more sales taxes. They are gravely mistaken; 20/03/2018 – National Post: Amazon considering buying some U.S. Toys ‘R’ Us stores; 04/04/2018 – Gasparino: Trump’s attacks on Amazon are recipe for disaster; 05/04/2018 – Home Furn News: Reports: Amazon, Walmart Courting Leading Indian E-Tailer; 15/03/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom Earnings On Tap, Amazon’s Runway in Retail — Barron’s Blog; 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon ups ante in Walmart-Flipkart deal talks with breakup fee of up to $2 bln- FactorDaily; 16/05/2018 – AMAZON REPORTS NEW TUCSON FULFILLMENT CENTER; 05/04/2018 – Patrick Howell O’Neill: Sources: at a private dinner with Trump last night, Oracle CEO criticized the bidding process for a big

More notable recent Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “FDA to reboot 510(k) process for devices – Seeking Alpha” on November 26, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Medtronic slips 2% premarket on device injuries – Seeking Alpha” published on November 26, 2018, Gurufocus.com published: “Credit Suisse Initiates Coverage of Large Health Care Stocks – GuruFocus.com” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Dollar Tree, Goldman Sachs, Palo Alto Networks, Sony, Under Armour and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on November 30, 2018 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Abbott Labs, Albermarle, Boston Scientific, BP, Embraer, Intuit, Marathon Oil, Norfolk Southern and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $0.81 EPS, up 9.46% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.74 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.42B for 20.76 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual EPS reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.00% EPS growth.

Among 11 analysts covering Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Abbott Laboratories had 13 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, October 18. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, July 19 with “Buy”. The stock of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Monday, September 24. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of ABT in report on Tuesday, December 4 with “Overweight” rating. Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Friday, November 30 report. On Thursday, October 11 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $80 target in Monday, September 24 report. The company was maintained on Monday, October 8 by JP Morgan.

Since July 21, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 13 sales for $30.08 million activity. $66,601 worth of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) shares were sold by PEDERSON MICHAEL J. 58,200 shares were sold by Blaser Brian J, worth $4.00M. $610,513 worth of stock was sold by LANE ANDREW H on Wednesday, August 29. Bracken Sharon J sold $127,044 worth of stock. Another trade for 64,268 shares valued at $4.30M was made by Contreras Jaime on Wednesday, August 29. $4.22M worth of stock was sold by CAPEK JOHN M on Wednesday, July 25. Watkin Jared sold $4.62 million worth of stock or 65,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.10, from 0.86 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 561 reduced holdings. 153 funds opened positions while 434 raised stakes. 1.23 billion shares or 0.24% more from 1.23 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Inv Mgmt Of Virginia Lc invested in 124,218 shares. Perritt Capital Management invested in 9,050 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Us Bancorp De reported 3.35 million shares or 0.71% of all its holdings. Amp Cap Invsts Limited reported 792,503 shares. Wendell David Assocs Inc stated it has 198,550 shares or 2.27% of all its holdings. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Ma holds 61,661 shares. Bowen Hanes Com Inc accumulated 0.01% or 2,805 shares. Crawford Invest Counsel holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 28,210 shares. Cap Advsr Limited Limited Liability Company, Ohio-based fund reported 2,237 shares. Altavista Wealth Management holds 0.17% or 6,309 shares in its portfolio. British Columbia Invest Corporation holds 532,480 shares. 1,698 were reported by Patten Group. Partner Fund Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 1.32% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 1.23 million shares. Cibc Mkts Inc reported 0.04% stake. Woodley Farra Manion Port Mngmt holds 0.03% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) or 3,367 shares.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 22 sales for $92.11 million activity. Reynolds Shelley sold 437 shares worth $687,447. $285,960 worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) was sold by Huttenlocher Daniel P. BEZOS JEFFREY P also sold $27.69M worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares. Jassy Andrew R sold 1,726 shares worth $3.28 million. 1,927 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares with value of $3.66M were sold by Zapolsky David. Blackburn Jeffrey M had sold 4,108 shares worth $8.02 million. On Tuesday, November 20 the insider WILKE JEFFREY A sold $1.85M.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon (AMZN) to Open Second Fulfillment Center in Alberta – Nasdaq” on December 21, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Consumer Sector Update for 12/21/2018: AMZN,DFRG,NKE,KMX – Nasdaq” published on December 21, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon’s (AMZN) AWS Launches Fifth Data Region in Europe – Nasdaq” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Buy Amazon (AMZN) Stock on the Dip Heading into 2019? – Nasdaq” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon Is Taking Its Bottom Line More Seriously – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 22, 2018.

Among 17 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 17 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon had 23 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Friday, July 13 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, July 16. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, August 29 with “Overweight”. JP Morgan maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Friday, July 27 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Tuesday, October 23. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 27 by Wedbush. Jefferies maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Friday, July 27 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, September 10 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Friday, October 26. On Friday, October 26 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”.

Capwealth Advisors Llc decreased Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 1,401 shares to 124,726 valued at $28.16M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Fireeye Inc Com (NASDAQ:FEYE) stake by 39,511 shares and now owns 338,502 shares. Hexcel Corp New Com (NYSE:HXL) was reduced too.