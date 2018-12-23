A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc increased Stericycle Inc (SRCL) stake by 214.5% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc acquired 12,548 shares as Stericycle Inc (SRCL)’s stock declined 31.67%. The A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc holds 18,398 shares with $1.08M value, up from 5,850 last quarter. Stericycle Inc now has $3.33B valuation. The stock decreased 2.80% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $36.8. About 2.63 million shares traded or 57.62% up from the average. Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) has declined 36.80% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SRCL News: 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SRCL.O – UPDATED ITS FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR FULL-YEAR 2018; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 REVENUES $3,500 MLN – $3,640 MLN; 27/04/2018 – TEAMSTERS URGES STERICYCLE INC’S SHAREHOLDERS VOTE AGAINST RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS JOHN PATIENCE AND MARK MILLER – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – TEAMSTERS – URGES STERICYCLE INC’S SHAREHOLDERS VOTE FOR PRO-RATA VESTING OF EQUITY AWARDS UPON A CHANGE- IN-CONTROL; 23/03/2018 – D&P Downgrading Stericycle to ‘BBB+’ From ‘A-‘; 11/04/2018 – Stericycle, Inc. Partners with National Safety Council to Bring Opioid Crisis Campaign to the White House; 23/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Stericycle Inc. To ‘BBB+’ From ‘A-‘, Otlk Neg; 04/05/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SRCL.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $64; 03/05/2018 – Stericycle 1Q Adj EPS $1.21; 27/04/2018 – Teamsters Union Urges Stericycle Shareholders to Vote Against Re-Election of Patience and Miller to Board — Proxy

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd decreased Manulife Financial Corp. (MFC) stake by 2.28% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd sold 67,483 shares as Manulife Financial Corp. (MFC)’s stock declined 15.74%. The Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd holds 2.89 million shares with $51.69M value, down from 2.96M last quarter. Manulife Financial Corp. now has $27.14B valuation. The stock decreased 5.07% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $13.67. About 4.06 million shares traded or 21.15% up from the average. Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) has declined 28.60% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MFC News: 29/05/2018 – Manulife US REIT: Preferential Offering of 227 Million New Units Will Open at 9 A.M; 09/05/2018 – Manulife Completed Its Previously Announced Offering of $600M Principal Amount of Subordinated Debentures; 02/05/2018 – MANULIFE FINANCIAL AUM C$1.1T; 03/05/2018 – MANULIFE CFO PHIL WITHERINGTON SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 03/05/2018 – MANULIFE CFO CONFIDENT ON ABILITY TO FREE C$2B BY TARGET; 16/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Manulife Financial Corp. On Other; 12/04/2018 – MANULIFE US REIT: PURCHASE OF PROPERTIES IN U.S. FOR US$387.0M; 10/05/2018 – BOE to Err on the Side of Growth Over Inflation, Says Manulife’s Greene (Video); 10/05/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Manulife Financial Corporation’s Subordinated Debentures Offering; 08/03/2018 – Manulife’s Greene Says Expect Inflation to Be Stubbornly Slow (Video)

A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc decreased Welltower Inc Cv Pfd stake by 16,810 shares to 25,780 valued at $1.56M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) stake by 34,138 shares and now owns 3,605 shares. Goldcorp Inc (NYSE:GG) was reduced too.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $10.80 million activity. On Friday, July 27 the insider Ginnetti Daniel sold $353,750. 65,314 shares valued at $4.25M were sold by MILLER MARK C on Tuesday, July 3.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.01, from 1 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 43 investors sold SRCL shares while 135 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 83.95 million shares or 7.22% more from 78.30 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Glenmede Trust Na has invested 0% in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Fiduciary Trust stated it has 77,877 shares. Jefferies Grp Incorporated Ltd Com accumulated 6,273 shares. Bbva Compass Commercial Bank Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 3,809 shares. Advent Ma stated it has 306,604 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Texas Permanent School Fund, a Texas-based fund reported 19,281 shares. Transamerica Fin Advsr owns 0% invested in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) for 1 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 43,675 shares. A D Beadell Inv Counsel holds 18,398 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has invested 0.01% in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Strs Ohio has invested 0.12% in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Utah Retirement owns 15,449 shares. 90,000 were reported by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Massachusetts-based Moors And Cabot has invested 0.03% in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Il stated it has 20,340 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings.

Among 3 analysts covering Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Stericycle had 5 analyst reports since August 6, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, November 6 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Friday, November 2 with “Neutral”. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, August 6 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Underperform” on Friday, November 2.

Analysts await Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 8.70% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.46 per share. MFC’s profit will be $992.54 million for 6.84 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Manulife Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.28% negative EPS growth.

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd increased Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) stake by 138,601 shares to 6.24 million valued at $39.68M in 2018Q3. It also upped Teck Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TCK) stake by 204,956 shares and now owns 1.43M shares. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (NYSE:CNQ) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Manulife Financial had 2 analyst reports since July 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Wednesday, July 11.