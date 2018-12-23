First Heartland Consultants Inc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 379.5% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Heartland Consultants Inc bought 31,248 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.97% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 39,482 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.87 million, up from 8,234 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $44.84. About 52.77M shares traded or 77.44% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 9.59% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.59% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – IN QTR, BEGAN OPERATING AUTONOMOUS VEHICLE TEST CARS IN ISRAEL WITH PLANS TO EXPAND THE FLEET TO OTHER GEOGRAPHIES; 26/04/2018 – Intel executives say they ‘bit off a little too much’ amid 10-nanometer chip delays; 15/05/2018 – Israeli minister says Intel board approves Israel expansion; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Flight path for U.S. drones without Amazon, DJI; 03/04/2018 – The firm says the company can also improve its product development times if it ditches Intel’s products; 19/03/2018 – Intel Board of Directors Elects New Director and Extends Andy Bryant’s Term as Intel Chairman Until 2019; 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using its own chips in Mac computers, replacing those from Intel sources tell Bloomberg;; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CFO SWAN SPEAKS IN TELEPHONE INTERVIEW; 16/04/2018 – Intel’s Chip Lead Disappearing, Says Linley Group — Barron’s Blog; 12/03/2018 – Broadcom Shortens Redomiciliation Timeline as Intel Looms

A-R-T- Advisors Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 3829.41% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-R-T- Advisors Llc bought 130,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.62% with the market. The hedge fund held 133,600 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.64 million, up from 3,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-R-T- Advisors Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $84.92. About 16.04 million shares traded or 145.10% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 7.04% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 11/04/2018 – MYLAN AND BIOCON SEEK TO ACCELERATE INTRODUCTION OF ADALIMUMAB; 31/05/2018 – Medivir: Phase I/II study design of birinapant in combination with Keytruda® to be presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA COMBINATION MET DUAL PRIMARY ENDPOINTS OF OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) AND PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL (PFS) IN STUDY; 02/05/2018 – AbbVie Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie: Elagolix Clinical Trial Program Largest Prospective Randomized Endometriosis Trial Conducted to Date; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING PD; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Significantly Improves Overall Survival in Study; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First; 09/03/2018 – $ABBV AbbVie prevails against Sandoz as two IPR patent trials against AbbVie Adalimumab patent claims are denied; 21/03/2018 – AbbVie and the International Myeloma Foundation Announce Partnership to Study the Role of a Genetic Mutation in Outcomes of Pat

Since July 25, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 6 insider sales for $313,856 activity. 2,213 shares were sold by Rodgers Steven Ralph, worth $116,028. Shenoy Navin had sold 1,265 shares worth $66,324. On Tuesday, October 30 McBride Kevin Thomas sold $295,945 worth of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 6,500 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 62 investors sold INTC shares while 728 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 557 raised stakes. 2.86 billion shares or 2.41% less from 2.93 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Rodgers Brothers Inc stated it has 0.51% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability Co holds 61,328 shares. Greatmark Invest Ptnrs Incorporated reported 252,042 shares. 14,100 are owned by R G Niederhoffer Cap Inc. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holding reported 0.82% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Cantillon Capital Mngmt Ltd stated it has 4.16M shares. Utd Serv Automobile Association invested 0.41% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). 227,131 are owned by Bernzott Cap Advsrs. Moreover, Plancorp has 0.11% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Sabal has 0.1% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Orleans La owns 43,905 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability Co has 0.18% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 256,283 shares. Pension Ser holds 0.79% or 4.12 million shares. Indiana Investment Company stated it has 0.42% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). S&T Natl Bank Pa reported 165,198 shares or 1.46% of all its holdings.

First Heartland Consultants Inc, which manages about $867.76 million and $319.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFAV) by 10,792 shares to 21,130 shares, valued at $1.54M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (MDYG) by 16,233 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,447 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Since June 20, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 5 sales for $23.91 million activity. CHASE WILLIAM J also sold $5.40 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares. Schumacher Laura J also sold $8.81M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares. Shares for $496,274 were bought by TILTON GLENN F. $4.88 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares were sold by SEVERINO MICHAEL. RAPP EDWARD J also bought $99,909 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, June 20. Gosebruch Henry O sold $3.82 million worth of stock or 42,450 shares.