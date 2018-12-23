Columbus Circle Investors increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 9.68% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Circle Investors bought 15,132 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.05% with the market. The hedge fund held 171,405 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $41.84 million, up from 156,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Circle Investors who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $3.87 during the last trading session, reaching $215.79. About 4.06M shares traded or 128.80% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 27.72% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 25/04/2018 – Thermo Companies Expects to Initiate a Rights Offering of Up to $100M for Minority Hldrs; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – MERGER TO ORGANIZE PRO FORMA CO INTO 4 PRINCIPAL OPERATING SUBSIDIARIES UNDER NAME THERMO COMPANIES INC AS PUBLIC COMPANY; 27/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER, LEICA IN PACT FOR CRYO-TOMOGRAPHY WORKFLOW; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 16/03/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC SAYS INVESTING $35 MLN IN A STATE-OF THE ART PHARMA SERVICES SUPPLY CHAIN FACILITY IN RHEINFELDEN (BADEN) GERMANY; 16/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Installs First Glacios Cryo-Electron Microscope for Drug Discovery and Development; 13/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Showcases New Solutions for Accelerating, Innovating and Enhancing Productivity in the Fab and Lab at; 15/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Named IndustryWeek Best Plants Award Winner 2017; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Thermo Fisher Scientific To ‘BBB+’; Otlk Stable; 18/05/2018 – BARD1 LIFE SCIENCES LTD – ENTERED INTO AN ASSAY DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT WITH THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 2.71% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp sold 6,297 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 226,374 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $16.61 million, down from 232,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $67.27. About 14.24 million shares traded or 94.61% up from the average. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 29.68% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 29/03/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – NEW STUDY WILL EVALUATE WHETHER TREATMENT WITH CARDIOMEMS MONITOR IMPROVES SURVIVAL AND OUTCOMES FOR MORE PEOPLE; 18/05/2018 – Texas Gov. Abbott Says 10 Dead, 10 Others Wounded in High School Shooting; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: EXPLOSIVES WERE FOUND IN A CAR AND RESIDENCE; 18/04/2018 – Dreyfus Third Century Adds Abbott, Exits Trimble; 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT’S MITRACLIP THERAPY FOR PATIENTS W/ MITRAL REGURGITATION; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT PAID $6 BILLION IN DEBT IN 2018, PLANS $2 BILLION MORE; 05/04/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS ISS REPORT INCORRECT, UNRELIABLE; 23/05/2018 – Lupe Valdez Prepares to Face Greg Abbott in Texas: `This Election Is Not Going to Be Bought’; 21/03/2018 – Abbott Hosts Conference Call for First-Quarter Earnings; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Certain Implantable Cardiac Devices by Abbott (formerly St. Jude Medical): FDA Safety Communication – Battery Performance

Since October 1, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $39.04 million activity. Shares for $1.14M were sold by Jacks Tyler. Williamson Stephen sold $2.29 million worth of stock. 17,235 shares valued at $4.26 million were sold by Herrema Gregory J. on Thursday, November 29.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.23, from 1.08 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 41 investors sold TMO shares while 434 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 295 raised stakes. 333.46 million shares or 0.38% more from 332.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The Connecticut-based Sound Shore Mngmt Ct has invested 2.82% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Dsc LP has 1,041 shares. Fort Washington Inv Incorporated Oh, Ohio-based fund reported 6,507 shares. Vantage Inv Llc stated it has 27,025 shares or 1.38% of all its holdings. Piedmont Advsr Inc holds 5,889 shares. Hayek Kallen Investment holds 23,499 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp Oh reported 2,041 shares stake. Swiss National Bank reported 1.28 million shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Of Texas has 29,900 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Davis R M Incorporated holds 1.43% or 161,748 shares in its portfolio. Franklin Street Advsr Nc holds 0.75% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) or 22,629 shares. Tiemann Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Eagle Asset Management invested in 0.02% or 17,411 shares. Thornburg Investment Mgmt has 344,244 shares for 0.7% of their portfolio. California-based L & S Advisors has invested 0.98% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Among 19 analysts covering Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO), 16 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 84% are positive. Thermo Fisher Scientific had 72 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, October 23, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, October 25 with “Overweight”. The stock of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, August 22. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 13 with “Overweight”. The rating was downgraded by Jefferies on Friday, April 29 to “Hold”. Cowen & Co maintained Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) rating on Wednesday, October 11. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $220.0 target. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, September 22. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of TMO in report on Wednesday, January 31 with “Buy” rating. Jefferies maintained Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) rating on Tuesday, June 6. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $17500 target. The stock of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, October 10.

Columbus Circle Investors, which manages about $17.54 billion and $5.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 7,262 shares to 149,530 shares, valued at $58.50 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 12,878 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 180,942 shares, and cut its stake in Wintrust Finl Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC).

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, up 9.46% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.74 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.42 billion for 20.76 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual earnings per share reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.00% EPS growth.

Among 27 analysts covering Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT), 22 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 81% are positive. Abbott Laboratories had 120 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 4 by Jefferies. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 17 by Cowen & Co. Goldman Sachs upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $81 target in Friday, November 30 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, July 20 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Tuesday, March 15 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Wednesday, April 19. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Friday, September 22. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, January 24 report. Guggenheim maintained Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) on Tuesday, January 2 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, October 8 by JP Morgan.

