Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) is expected to pay $0.32 on Feb 15, 2019. (NYSE:ABT) shareholders before Jan 14, 2019 will receive the $0.32 dividend. Abbott Laboratories’s current price of $67.27 translates into 0.48% yield. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend has Jan 15, 2019 as record date. Dec 14, 2018 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.62% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $67.27. About 14.24 million shares traded or 94.61% up from the average. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 29.68% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/04/2018 – Abbott sticks to earlier forecasts, disappoints investors; 22/05/2018 – FDA: ABBOTT RECALLS HEARTMATE 3 LEFT VENTRICULAR ASSIST SYSTEM; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS LAW ENFORCEMENT STILL SEARCHING, INVESTIGATING ENTIRE SCENE, LOOKING AT TWO RESIDENCES; 18/05/2018 – Texas Gov. Abbott Says 10 Dead, 10 Others Wounded in High School Shooting; 29/05/2018 – Magellan Health: Swati Abbott and Matthew J. Simas Elected to Board of Directors; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Laboratories Sees Nutrition Uptick — Earnings Review; 23/04/2018 – Sanquin Selects Abbott’s “Alinity(TM) S” Solution for Blood and Plasma Screening; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees 2Q Adj EPS 70c-Adj EPS 72c; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL PEDIATRIC SALES $994 MLN VS $927 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 11/03/2018 – New Long-Term Data Show Improved Survival and Lower Rates of Stroke and Pump Thrombosis for Abbott’s HeartMate 3 Heart Pump

Contrarian Capital Management Llc increased Constellium Nv (CSTM) stake by 12.03% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Contrarian Capital Management Llc acquired 39,929 shares as Constellium Nv (CSTM)’s stock declined 28.42%. The Contrarian Capital Management Llc holds 371,804 shares with $4.59M value, up from 331,875 last quarter. Constellium Nv now has $912.96M valuation. The stock decreased 4.91% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $6.78. About 1.15M shares traded. Constellium N.V. (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 21.68% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q ADJ EBITDA EU117M, EST. EU106.8M; 17/05/2018 – Constellium to expand operations in Decin, Czech Republic, to increase casting, recycling and extrusion capacity of aluminium p; 02/05/2018 – CSTM TO SUPPLY ALUMINIUM BODY SHEET FOR MERCEDES-BENZ CLS MODEL; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV – CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO BE ABLE TO MEET ITS ALUMINIUM CONSUMPTION REQUIREMENTS; 26/04/2018 – Constellium says extension of Rusal deadline good for aluminium sector; 17/05/2018 – Constellium Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 17/05/2018 – Constellium to expand operations in Decin, Czech Republic, to increase casting, recycling and extrusion capacity of aluminium profiles; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM – CONTINUES TO EVALUATE RISK OF TEMPORARY SUPPLY DISRUPTIONS AS A RESULT OF U.S. SANCTIONS ON VARIOUS RUSSIAN INDIVIDUALS AND COMPANIES; 27/04/2018 – Constellium posts Annual General Meeting Materials; 24/04/2018 Constellium Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Among 11 analysts covering Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Abbott Laboratories had 13 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Monday, October 8. On Thursday, July 19 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. Raymond James maintained Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) rating on Monday, September 24. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $77 target. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, December 4 report. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Thursday, October 18 with “Outperform”. As per Monday, September 24, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, November 30 by Goldman Sachs. As per Thursday, October 11, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

Abbott Laboratories manufactures and sells health care products worldwide. The company has market cap of $118.15 billion. The company??s Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals to treat pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; M??ni??re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; anti-infective clarithromycin; cardiovascular and metabolic products; and influenza vaccines, as well as to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon. It has a 135.35 P/E ratio. The Company’s Diagnostic Products segment provides immunoassay and clinical chemistry systems; assays used to screen and/or diagnosis cancer, cardiac, drugs of abuse, fertility, infectious diseases, and therapeutic drug monitoring; hematology systems and reagents; diagnostic systems and cartridges; instruments to automate the extraction, purification, and preparation of DNA and RNA from patient samples, and detects and measures infectious agents; genomic tests; informatics and automation solutions; and a suite of informatics tools and professional services.

Since July 21, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 13 selling transactions for $30.08 million activity. $127,044 worth of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) was sold by Bracken Sharon J on Friday, September 28. Contreras Jaime also sold $4.30 million worth of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) on Wednesday, August 29. Watkin Jared had sold 65,000 shares worth $4.62 million. Shares for $965,789 were sold by Blaser Brian J on Tuesday, July 24. Salvadori Daniel Gesua Sive sold $366,957 worth of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) on Friday, September 28. Shares for $4.22M were sold by CAPEK JOHN M on Wednesday, July 25. On Wednesday, August 29 the insider LANE ANDREW H sold $610,513.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.10, from 0.86 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 52 investors sold Abbott Laboratories shares while 561 reduced holdings. 153 funds opened positions while 434 raised stakes. 1.23 billion shares or 0.24% more from 1.23 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hollow Brook Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 37,490 shares. Sterling Mngmt Limited Liability reported 1.89 million shares or 1.25% of all its holdings. 6,309 are held by Altavista Wealth. Shayne And Limited Liability stated it has 0.14% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Timber Hill Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.38% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Balasa Dinverno Foltz Limited Liability Company owns 11,383 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Blackrock Inc holds 0.37% or 117.20M shares in its portfolio. Altfest L J Co holds 0.2% or 9,168 shares in its portfolio. Hanseatic Mngmt Service invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Lau Associates Ltd Company holds 9,109 shares. Moreover, Security Natl has 0.64% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 27,985 shares. Bell Bancshares reported 0.09% stake. Capital Glob Investors invested 2.67% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). First City Cap Mngmt Inc reported 12,730 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability owns 0.2% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 21,721 shares.

