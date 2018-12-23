South Texas Money Management Ltd decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 43.26% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Texas Money Management Ltd sold 7,194 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,437 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $893,000, down from 16,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $84.92. About 16.04 million shares traded or 145.10% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 7.04% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE REPORTS POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM SECOND PHASE 3; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC; 30/05/2018 – AbbVie Announces Updated Preliminary Results of Tender Offer; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s: Abbvie’s Share Repurchase Acceleration Credit Negative; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – EPCLUSA IS FIRST PAN-GENOTYPIC HCV SINGLE TABLET REGIMEN (STR) APPROVED IN CHINA; 07/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMA – FDA APPROVAL OF DARZALEX IN COMBINATION WITH BORTEZOMIB, MELPHALAN AND PREDNISONE MARKS ITS FIFTH INDICATION IN MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ABBVIE WILL GRANT PATENT LICENSES FOR USE AND SALE OF IMRALDI IN EUROPE, ON A COUNTRY-BY-COUNTRY BASIS; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH METASTATIC MELANOMA; 09/04/2018 – After the Rova-T fiasco, Porges is breathing a sweet sigh of relief over the RA data today at $ABBV; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie Announces Results from Phase 2 Study Evaluating Rovalpituzumab Tesirine (Rova-T) for Third-Line Treatment of Patients with DLL3-Expressing Relapsed/Refractory Small Cell Lung Cancer

Brown Advisory Securities Llc decreased its stake in Allstate Corp (ALL) by 55.55% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Securities Llc sold 8,695 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,957 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $689,000, down from 15,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Securities Llc who had been investing in Allstate Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $79.85. About 4.35M shares traded or 111.45% up from the average. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has declined 18.44% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Catastrophe Loss $361M; 10/04/2018 – Allstate seeks entrepreneurs to open 150 agencies in Texas; 26/03/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL TWO-PART FLOATING RATE SENIOR NOTE OFFERING – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Numeric Adds Infosys, Exits Centene, Cuts Allstate: 13F; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 HONG KONG BOOSTED VIPS, WYNN, MOMO, WB, ALL IN 1Q: 13F; 01/05/2018 – ALLSTATE 1Q COMBINED RATIO REPORTED 88.5%; 12/04/2018 – CHECKR – NEW CUSTOMERS THAT HAVE SELECTED CO’S PLATFORM FOR BACKGROUND CHECKS ARE ADECCO, ALLSTATE, AND LYFT; 20/04/2018 – DJ Allstate Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALL); 01/04/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP ALL.N : KEEFE, BRUYETTE & WOODS RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $93 FROM $90; 22/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms ‘A+’ IFS Ratings of Allstate Insurance Co

Among 25 analysts covering Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV), 10 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Abbvie Inc had 103 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Monday, January 29 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, September 28. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 22 by SunTrust. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Friday, January 26. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, May 30 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Thursday, May 25. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, December 18 by Atlantic Securities. SunTrust maintained the shares of ABBV in report on Sunday, October 29 with “Buy” rating. The stock of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 30. The stock of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, October 13.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 60 investors sold ABBV shares while 637 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 994.12 million shares or 0.91% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pettyjohn Wood White invested 0.47% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 1.19 million were accumulated by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Evanson Asset Ltd Co has 4,511 shares. Ironwood Inv Counsel Lc holds 0.28% or 7,715 shares in its portfolio. Nordea Inv Mngmt reported 1.87 million shares. Adage Cap Lc stated it has 0.11% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Natl Pension stated it has 0.52% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Nelson Roberts Inv Advsr Limited Liability Corp stated it has 11,047 shares. E&G Ltd Partnership has 5,200 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Delphi Mngmt Inc Ma has 1.09% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Sfe Invest Counsel holds 2.8% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 76,826 shares. Stralem & stated it has 107,585 shares or 3.02% of all its holdings. Asset Management One stated it has 0.51% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Savant Cap Ltd reported 63,993 shares or 1.09% of all its holdings. Cincinnati Fincl reported 341,800 shares or 1.26% of all its holdings.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 5 selling transactions for $23.91 million activity. CHASE WILLIAM J sold $5.40 million worth of stock. $8.81 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was sold by Schumacher Laura J on Tuesday, December 4. Another trade for 16,850 shares valued at $1.50M was sold by GONZALEZ RICHARD A. $3.82M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was sold by Gosebruch Henry O. RAPP EDWARD J also bought $99,909 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, June 20. TILTON GLENN F bought $496,274 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, June 27.

South Texas Money Management Ltd, which manages about $2.17 billion and $2.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3 Mont by 15,797 shares to 32,677 shares, valued at $2.99 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pra Health Sciences Inc Com by 7,420 shares in the quarter, for a total of 254,584 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Trust Russell 1000 Grw (IWF).

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AbbVie teams up with Voluntis in companion digital therapeutics – Seeking Alpha” on December 19, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AbbVie: A Compelling Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on December 06, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Lilly’s Taltz beats Humira in head-to-head psoriatic arthritis study – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “AbbVie (ABBV) Phase 3 Trial of Rova-T Halted After Shorter Overall Survival – StreetInsider.com” published on December 05, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “SunTrust: Venclexta could add $1B+ for AbbVie – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 23, 2018.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on January, 25. They expect $1.92 earnings per share, up 29.73% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.48 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $2.89 billion for 11.06 P/E if the $1.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.14 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.28% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Is JinkoSolarâ€™s Big Gain a Win for All Global Solar Companies? – 24/7 Wall St.” on November 26, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Don’t More Pot Stocks List on the NYSE or Nasdaq? – Motley Fool – Motley Fool” published on November 27, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Crash Protection Limits The Damage For Square Longs – Seeking Alpha” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “All-electric pickup unveiled at L.A. Auto Show – Seeking Alpha” published on November 26, 2018 as well as Cnbc.com‘s news article titled: “Bitcoin and digital assets are here to stay, says NYSE chairman, despite bear market – CNBC” with publication date: November 28, 2018.

Since September 13, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $1.10 million activity. Harty Harriet K had sold 10,515 shares worth $1.04 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.12, from 0.89 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 38 investors sold ALL shares while 268 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 251.07 million shares or 1.21% less from 254.16 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Becker Cap Management Inc accumulated 1.36% or 432,577 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 519,279 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Alpha Cubed Invests Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.07% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 5,734 shares. Tru Of Vermont stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Company accumulated 160 shares. Duff And Phelps Invest Mgmt reported 3,630 shares. Toronto Dominion Financial Bank reported 230,552 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Community Bankshares Na holds 0.01% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) or 660 shares. 569,387 are owned by Bridgeway Capital. Moreover, British Columbia Management Corporation has 0.12% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 110,270 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.57% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Plante Moran Financial Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). The California-based Chartist Ca has invested 0% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Financial Engines Ltd Liability invested in 212 shares or 0% of the stock. Kornitzer Ks holds 321,845 shares.

Analysts await The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $2.15 earnings per share, up 2.87% or $0.06 from last year’s $2.09 per share. ALL’s profit will be $740.56 million for 9.28 P/E if the $2.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual earnings per share reported by The Allstate Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.40% EPS growth.