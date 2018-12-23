Kepos Capital Lp increased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) by 769.08% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp bought 48,883 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.94% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 55,239 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.19M, up from 6,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in Motorola Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.26% or $3.77 during the last trading session, reaching $111.73. About 2.61M shares traded or 162.59% up from the average. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 39.66% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.66% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 15/03/2018 – RadioResource: Motorola Accuses Hytera of Filing Anticompetitive Practices Lawsuit as Retaliation; 17/05/2018 – Hot Hardware: MSI Launches AMD-Exclusive Radeon RX MECH 2 Series Polaris Graphics Cards; 22/03/2018 – AVIGILON SHAREHOLDERS OVERWHELMINGLY APPROVE ACQUISITION BY MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS; 16/04/2018 – TESARO: Regulatory Submission for TSR-042 for MSI-High Tumors Planned in 2H 2019; 08/03/2018 – Avigilon Corp.: ISS, Glass Lewis Recommend Shareholders Vote in Favor of Motorola Solutions Deal; 28/03/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC – SCOTT WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE ON COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS UNTIL ITS 2019 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS IF RE-ELECTED; 22/03/2018 – AVIGILON HOLDERS OVERWHELMINGLY APPROVE PURCHASE BY MOTOROLA SO; 03/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions 1Q Net $117M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Motorola Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSI); 07/03/2018 – Motorola Solutions Completes Acquisition Of Airbus DS Communications

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 20.35% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc sold 8,579 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,579 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.67M, down from 42,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $84.92. About 16.04M shares traded or 145.10% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 7.04% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Ph; 29/05/2018 – AbbVie at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE® IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: FDA Approval Marks the Fifth Indication for Darzalex, Which Is the First CD38-Directed Antibody to Be Approved Anywhere; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – WOMEN IN STUDY WILL CONTINUE IN EITHER POST-TREATMENT FOLLOW-UP OR A BLINDED SIX-MONTH EXTENSION STUDY; 15/05/2018 – Rocks Springs Adds AbbVie, Exits Cigna, Cuts PRA Health: 13F; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie Announces Global Resolution of HUMIRA® (adalimumab) Patent Disputes with Samsung Bioepis; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca: Trial Also Assessed Efficacy of Imfinzi, Tremelimumab as Monotherapies; 21/03/2018 – AbbVie and the International Myeloma Foundation Announce Partnership to Study the Role of a Genetic Mutation in Outcomes of Patients with Multiple Myeloma; 17/04/2018 – Cyclacel’s CYC065 CDK Inhibitor Demonstrates Synergy With Venetoclax By Dual Targeting Of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

Kepos Capital Lp, which manages about $2.11 billion and $1.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO) by 30,848 shares to 31,927 shares, valued at $1.35M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Landcadia Holdings Inc by 1.81M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 184,951 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 26 investors sold MSI shares while 175 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 134.20 million shares or 0.87% less from 135.37 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The Japan-based Tokio Marine Asset has invested 0.36% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Gradient Invs has invested 0% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Westpac Bk, a Australia-based fund reported 118,333 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 1,948 shares. Advisor Ptnrs accumulated 0.09% or 5,270 shares. Whittier Company accumulated 332 shares or 0% of the stock. 2,952 were accumulated by Ameritas Incorporated. Fdx Advsrs has 0.01% invested in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 1,869 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Com The holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 174,599 shares. The Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.07% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Morgan Stanley reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Vanguard Group Inc accumulated 17.16 million shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) holds 0.04% or 3,272 shares in its portfolio. Round Table Svcs Limited Liability Com reported 2,167 shares. Pinnacle Associate Limited has 0.01% invested in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI).

Since September 7, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 sales for $87.11 million activity. NAIK RAJAN had sold 14,606 shares worth $1.85M. 204,953 shares were sold by BROWN GREGORY Q, worth $25.92M. MOLLOY JOHN P sold $19.25 million worth of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) on Wednesday, September 12. BONANOTTE GINO A had sold 124,161 shares worth $15.83M.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 5 sales for $23.91 million activity. $1.50 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was sold by GONZALEZ RICHARD A on Tuesday, December 11. 50,000 shares valued at $4.88M were sold by SEVERINO MICHAEL on Friday, August 17. Schumacher Laura J had sold 94,140 shares worth $8.81M on Tuesday, December 4. The insider TILTON GLENN F bought $496,274. Another trade for 42,450 shares valued at $3.82M was sold by Gosebruch Henry O. CHASE WILLIAM J sold $5.40 million worth of stock or 60,000 shares.

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $3.07 billion and $1.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO) by 31,683 shares to 442,165 shares, valued at $21.92M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE:CNP) by 16,865 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,791 shares, and has risen its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL).