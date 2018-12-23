Premier Asset Managment Llc increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) by 4.2% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Premier Asset Managment Llc bought 8,795 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.06% with the market. The institutional investor held 218,345 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.43M, up from 209,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Premier Asset Managment Llc who had been investing in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $37.13. About 2.94 million shares traded or 24.79% up from the average. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has declined 37.24% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FBHS News: 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Sees 2018 Sales Growht 6% to 7%; 04/05/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Lincoln Electric, Cytosorbents, Materion, Fortune Brands Home & Security, Washington Re; 05/04/2018 – U.S. COMMERCE DEPARTMENTS SAYS SETS FINAL DUMPING DUTIES OF 97 PERCENT TO 244 PERCENT ON CHINESE TOOL CHEST IMPORTS, 327 PERCENT ON VIETNAMESE IMPORTS; 11/05/2018 – U.S. trade panel: tool chests from China, Vietnam harm U.S. makers; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Announces Yr-to-date Shr Repurchases of $400M; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 59C; 11/05/2018 – Fortune Brands Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY INC FBHS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.63, REV VIEW $5.62 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands 1Q Net $75M; 09/04/2018 – Therma-Tru Named “Brand Used Most” for More Than 20 Consecutive Years

Trust Company Of Toledo Na decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 6.16% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Company Of Toledo Na sold 3,471 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 52,845 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.00 million, down from 56,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Company Of Toledo Na who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $84.92. About 16.04 million shares traded or 196.92% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 7.04% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 23/04/2018 – AbbVie Inc expected to post earnings of $1.80 a share – Earnings Preview; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE 1Q REV. $7.93B, EST. $7.6B; 21/05/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls After 2-Wk Rise, Epclusa Declines: Hep-C; 09/04/2018 – Upadacitinib Meets All Primary and Ranked Secondary Endpoints Including Superiority Versus Adalimumab in Phase 3 Study in Rheumatoid Arthritis; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – BASED ON AN INTERIM ANALYSIS TREATMENT WITH KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WITH CHEMOTHERAPY RESULTED IN LONGER OS & PFS THAN CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE; 09/04/2018 – Upadacitinib Meets All Primary and Ranked Secondary Endpoints Including Superiority Versus Adalimumab in Phase 3 Study in Rheum; 16/04/2018 – MEDIAN OVERALL SURVIVAL 11.3 MONTHS FOR CHEMOTHERAPY, NOT YET KNOWN FOR KEYTRUDA COMBINATION – DATA; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE® IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 09/04/2018 – ABBVIE: UPADACITINIB MEETS ALL PRIMARY, SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 05/04/2018 – Biogen, Samsung Bioepis in Settlement With AbbVie on Humira Biosimilar in Europe

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.02, from 0.95 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 39 investors sold FBHS shares while 153 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 117.32 million shares or 2.66% more from 114.28 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) for 42,464 shares. Swiss Fincl Bank holds 465,800 shares. Finance Engines Ltd Liability Co holds 0.04% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) or 37,345 shares. Sei Investments Communication holds 0.02% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) or 79,609 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Company accumulated 2,661 shares or 0% of the stock. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 7,737 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance stated it has 0.07% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Nelson Roberts Advsr Limited Com invested 0% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). 4,412 were reported by Virtu Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company. Keybank Natl Association Oh invested 0.01% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Lodge Hill Capital Llc invested in 5.88% or 745,670 shares. Gardner Lewis Asset LP reported 0.16% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Bnp Paribas Asset Management invested in 0.01% or 15,775 shares. Epoch Investment Ptnrs Inc reported 1.28 million shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS).

Among 21 analysts covering Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. Fortune Brands Home & Security had 68 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, December 16 by Macquarie Research. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy” on Thursday, April 19. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Sunday, August 20 report. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Monday, July 17. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Monday, September 25. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, July 19 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Monday, November 13. The stock of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, April 27 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, October 24 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. As per Friday, October 27, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup.

Premier Asset Managment Llc, which manages about $447.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 129,018 shares to 46,955 shares, valued at $1.58 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 3,525 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 168,045 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Since October 5, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $256,565 activity.

Among 25 analysts covering Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV), 10 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Abbvie Inc had 103 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, January 4. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, October 11 by Cowen & Co. The rating was upgraded by TheStreet on Tuesday, August 11 to “Buy”. Atlantic Securities initiated AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Friday, December 18 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, November 16 with “Market Perform”. As per Thursday, September 8, the company rating was downgraded by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy” on Sunday, October 29. The stock of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, August 22 by Bank of America. The stock has “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Monday, June 11. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Monday, November 28.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 60 investors sold ABBV shares while 637 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 994.12 million shares or 0.91% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Accuvest Global Advsr owns 9,906 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. Stifel Fin Corporation accumulated 2.12M shares or 0.58% of the stock. Centurylink Inv reported 9,090 shares stake. Tirschwell And Loewy Inc accumulated 1.38% or 116,950 shares. Oak Assocs Ltd Oh reported 6,450 shares stake. Eagle Global Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 7,337 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Altfest L J And Com Inc owns 21,331 shares. Synovus Fin Corporation holds 0.26% or 171,795 shares. Accredited has invested 0.09% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Woodmont Counsel owns 0.62% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 23,897 shares. Payden And Rygel has invested 1.11% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Moreover, Apriem Advsrs has 1.47% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 70,873 shares. Kepos Capital Ltd Partnership invested 0.35% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Rfg Advisory Limited Liability holds 22,737 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 4.33M shares.

Trust Company Of Toledo Na, which manages about $392.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 3,170 shares to 11,747 shares, valued at $1.87 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.