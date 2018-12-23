Lincoln National Corp decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 27.18% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincoln National Corp sold 7,079 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,970 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.79M, down from 26,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincoln National Corp who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $84.92. About 16.04 million shares traded or 145.10% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 7.04% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech: Combination Therapy With REOLYSIN(R), Keytruda(R) and/or anti-CD73 Immunotherapy Led to Rejection of Pre-Established Tumors; 05/04/2018 – $21B or bust! AbbVie ensures its blockbuster US marathon on Humira will run into 2023 $ABBV; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination T; 24/05/2018 – AbbVie Study’s Primary Endpoint Was Improvement in Progression-Free Survival; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ABBVIE WILL GRANT PATENT LICENSES FOR USE AND SALE OF IMRALDI IN EUROPE, ON A COUNTRY-BY-COUNTRY BASIS; 06/03/2018 – ABBVIE RECEIVES POSITIVE RECOMMENDATION FROM THE PAN-CANADIAN ONCOLOGY DRUG REVIEW FOR VENCLEXTA™ – AN ORAL THERAPY FOR THE TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH CHRONIC LYMPHOCYTIC LEUKEMIA (CLL); 23/05/2018 – Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Significantly Improved Overall Survival and Progression-Free Survival as First-Line; 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S: ABBVIE’S SHR REPURCHASE ACCELERATION CREDIT NEGATIVE; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN AND BIOCON SEEK TO ACCELERATE INTRODUCTION OF ADALIMUMAB; 12/04/2018 – Emerging Advanced Resources Could Rock The Canadian Cannabis Industry

Prospector Partners Llc increased its stake in Ebay Inc (Call) (EBAY) by 81.18% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prospector Partners Llc bought 46,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 104,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.43 million, up from 57,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prospector Partners Llc who had been investing in Ebay Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.04% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $26.58. About 32.18M shares traded or 127.28% up from the average. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has declined 21.36% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.36% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 13/03/2018 – Britain to consider new tax mechanism for online sales; 13/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first; 01/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes and eBay Renew Partnership to Help Millions of eBay Sellers Reach Buyers Internationally; 20/03/2018 – New York Post: Picture of Jesse James worth millions sells on eBay for $10; 06/03/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: eBay logistics partner expands to massive building near CVG; 02/04/2018 – eBay Inc: eBay Releases its 2017 Diversity and Inclusion Report Mon, 02 Apr 2018 00:00:00 -0700; 20/04/2018 – eBay Inc. vs Global Equity Management (SA) Pty. Ltd. | FWD Entered | 04/19/2018; 25/04/2018 – EBAY 1Q TOTAL MARKETPLACE GMV $22.55B; 13/03/2018 – PAYPAL CFO: EBAY IS A GOOD PARTNER; THIS ISN’T AN UGLY DIVORCE; 18/05/2018 – US companies from JPMorgan Chase to eBay have come under fire from shareholder groups for trying to neuter a campaign to strengthen investor oversight of management

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 60 investors sold ABBV shares while 637 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 994.12 million shares or 0.91% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Winch Advisory Service Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.25% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 5,269 shares. 4,159 are held by First Light Asset Management. Bonness Enter accumulated 36,600 shares. Mechanics Bancorporation Trust Department reported 4,712 shares. Ameriprise Financial Inc holds 3.53M shares. Geode Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.44% or 16.70 million shares. Taylor Frigon Management Limited Liability Company reported 12,039 shares. Clarivest Asset Ltd Liability Corp, a California-based fund reported 561,235 shares. Numerixs Invest Technologies stated it has 13,450 shares. Patten Patten Inc Tn stated it has 187,262 shares or 1.75% of all its holdings. First National Bank holds 176,242 shares. Summit Fincl Strategies holds 6,285 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. 602,042 were accumulated by Great Lakes Lc. Foster Dykema Cabot And Commerce Ma reported 5,963 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Northeast Financial Consultants holds 0.12% or 4,511 shares in its portfolio.

Lincoln National Corp, which manages about $2.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XOP) by 20,046 shares to 31,162 shares, valued at $1.35M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 48,053 shares in the quarter, for a total of 167,388 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM).

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on January, 25. They expect $1.92 earnings per share, up 29.73% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.48 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $2.89B for 11.06 P/E if the $1.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.14 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.28% negative EPS growth.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 5 sales for $23.91 million activity. Another trade for 60,000 shares valued at $5.40 million was sold by CHASE WILLIAM J. 1,013 shares were bought by RAPP EDWARD J, worth $99,909. SEVERINO MICHAEL sold 50,000 shares worth $4.88 million. The insider Schumacher Laura J sold 94,140 shares worth $8.81 million. $496,274 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by TILTON GLENN F on Wednesday, June 27. 42,450 shares were sold by Gosebruch Henry O, worth $3.82 million on Thursday, November 29.

Among 25 analysts covering Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV), 10 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Abbvie Inc had 103 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Leerink Swann upgraded the shares of ABBV in report on Monday, October 2 to “Outperform” rating. The stock of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) earned “Outperform” rating by Cowen & Co on Wednesday, October 11. Goldman Sachs maintained AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Friday, March 10 with “Buy” rating. On Thursday, May 25 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. On Friday, March 23 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, February 2 by Argus Research. The firm has “Mkt Perform” rating by Leerink Swann given on Tuesday, October 18. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, April 28 with “Hold”. The stock of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, September 25 by UBS. The stock of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 22 by SunTrust.

Among 46 analysts covering eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY), 25 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 19 Hold. Therefore 54% are positive. eBay Inc had 197 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, October 31 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 8 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Friday, July 21 with “Buy”. The stock of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, July 21. As per Thursday, August 27, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Buy” rating and $38.0 target in Monday, October 16 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) on Thursday, January 26 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, February 1 with “Hold”. The firm has “Positive” rating given on Friday, January 15 by Susquehanna. The stock has “Buy” rating by Aegis Capital on Thursday, January 26.

Prospector Partners Llc, which manages about $2.43 billion and $724.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Safety Ins Group Inc (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 7,850 shares to 17,250 shares, valued at $1.55M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Campbell Soup Co (NYSE:CPB) by 37,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,400 shares, and cut its stake in Flir Sys Inc (NASDAQ:FLIR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.12, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 51 investors sold EBAY shares while 255 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 772.11 million shares or 4.76% less from 810.72 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hamilton Point Investment Advsr Ltd Co invested in 136,103 shares. Olstein Mngmt LP owns 255,000 shares. 34,348 are owned by Bancorporation Pictet & Cie (Asia) Ltd. Midas Mngmt Corp owns 70,000 shares or 1.04% of their US portfolio. Sanders Cap Limited invested in 1.02% or 6.00M shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As accumulated 255,166 shares. Petrus Tru Lta reported 323,406 shares stake. Fred Alger Mgmt reported 2,057 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gam Holdg Ag stated it has 0.09% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Moreover, Markston Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.48% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 136,651 shares. Rbf Cap Ltd Liability Com holds 40,000 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp has 0.04% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdg owns 480 shares. Moreover, Partner Invest Mgmt Limited Partnership has 0.42% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Franklin Street Advsrs Nc holds 6,965 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.