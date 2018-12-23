AbbVie (ABBV) to pay $1.07 on Feb 15, 2019; Salisbury Bancorp (SAL) Has 0.89 Sentiment

AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) is expected to pay $1.07 on Feb 15, 2019. (NYSE:ABBV) shareholders before Jan 14, 2019 will receive the $1.07 dividend. AbbVie Inc’s current price of $84.92 translates into 1.26% yield. AbbVie Inc’s dividend has Jan 15, 2019 as record date. Nov 2, 2018 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $84.92. About 16.04M shares traded or 196.92% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 7.04% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – UPDATES 2018 GAAP SHR OUTLOOK TO $6.82-$6.92; RAISES 2018 ADJUSTED SHR OUTLOOK TO $7.66-$7.76 FROM $7.33-$7.43; 09/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Rises After 2-Wk Fall, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie Announces Results from Phase 2 Study Evaluating Rovalpituzumab Tesirine (Rova-T) for Third-Line Treatment of Patients with DLL3-Expressing Relapsed/Refractory Small Cell Lung Cancer; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca: Imfinzi Monotherapy Wasn’t Powered for Statistical Significance; 24/05/2018 – IMBRUVICA® (ibrutinib) Plus GAZYVA® (obinutuzumab) Phase 3 iLLUMlNATE Trial for First-Line Therapy of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) Patients Met Primary Endpoint; 14/05/2018 – STAT Plus: AbbVie and J&J reverse course on a price hike in face of criticism; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – FDA REQUIRES EXTENDED TIME FOR REVIEW OF ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IN NEW DRUG APPLICATION; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie: Rova-T Demonstrated Single Agent Responses in Advanced SCLC Patients; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type Il Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and Platinum Chemotherapy as First-Line Therapy in Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC, Based on Phase 3…; 09/04/2018 – Upadacitinib Meets All Primary and Ranked Secondary Endpoints Including Superiority Versus Adalimumab in Phase 3 Study in Rheum

Salisbury Bancorp Inc (SAL) investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.91, from 1.8 in 2018Q2. The ratio dived, as 8 investment managers increased or opened new stock positions, while 9 cut down and sold their stakes in Salisbury Bancorp Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 239,197 shares, down from 241,011 shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment managers holding Salisbury Bancorp Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 7 Increased: 3 New Position: 5.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $63,000 activity.

More notable recent Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Qatar quarrel plays out in battle over UAE banks – Nasdaq” on November 24, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (SAL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 15, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on November 14, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. Reports Results for Second Quarter 2018; Declares 28 Cent Dividend – GlobeNewswire” on July 27, 2018. More interesting news about Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “United Technologies-Middleby Ink Deal for Taylor Company Sale – Nasdaq” published on May 21, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. Reports Results for First Quarter 2018; Declares 28 Cent Dividend – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 27, 2018.

Eidelman Virant Capital holds 0.59% of its portfolio in Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. for 28,620 shares. Zpr Investment Management owns 6,046 shares or 0.38% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Naples Global Advisors Llc has 0.12% invested in the company for 10,161 shares. The Illinois-based Banc Funds Co Llc has invested 0.07% in the stock. Clenar Muke Llc, a Michigan-based fund reported 4,718 shares.

The stock increased 2.70% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $37.6. About 764 shares traded. Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (SAL) has declined 15.81% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.81% the S&P500. Some Historical SAL News: 06/03/2018 – Two British police officers hospitalised after attending Salisbury incident -BBC; 09/03/2018 – Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov reacted to Britain’s warnings of retaliation if it is proven that Russia was behind the poisoning of a double agent in the provincial U.K. city of Salisbury; 22/03/2018 – BRITISH PM MAY SAYS INCIDENT IN SALISBURY PART OF A PATTERN OF RUSSIAN AGRESSSION AGAINST NEIGHBOURS; 04/04/2018 – RUSSIA REQUESTS U.N. SECURITY COUNCIL MEET ON THURSDAY TO DISCUSS A LETTER FROM BRITISH PRIME MINISTER MAY REGARDING SALISBURY ATTACK; 12/04/2018 – OPCW: TOXIC CHEMICAL IN SALISBURY ATTACK WAS OF HIGH PURITY; 18/05/2018 – SERGEI SKRIPAL DISCHARGED FROM SALISBURY DISTRICT HOSPITAL; 29/03/2018 – Ketchum’s Erin Salisbury Named Young Professional of the Year by PRMoment; 26/03/2018 – RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY SAYS “POWERFUL FORCES” IN U.S. AND BRITAIN BEHIND SALISBURY ATTACK – RIA; 22/03/2018 – EU AGREES WITH U.K. THAT RUSSIA IS TO BLAME FOR SALISBURY; 09/03/2018 – UK DEFENCE MINISTRY SAYS 100 TROOPS BEING SENT TO SALISBURY TO REMOVE OBJECTS INVOLVED IN NERVE AGENT POISONING OF RUSSIAN SPY

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. The company has market cap of $105.46 million. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. It has a 14.35 P/E ratio. The firm also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans.

Analysts await Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) to report earnings on January, 25. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, down 2.33% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.86 per share. SAL’s profit will be $2.36 million for 11.19 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual earnings per share reported by Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.20% EPS growth.

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company has market cap of $127.74 billion. The firm offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection to treat autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for the treatment of patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, for the treatment of adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C. It has a 17.74 P/E ratio. It also provides Kaletra, an anti- human immunodeficiency virus-1 medicine used with other anti-HIV-1 medications as a treatment that maintains viral suppression in HIV-1 patients; Norvir, a protease inhibitor indicated in combination with other antiretroviral agents to treat HIV-1; and Synagis to prevent RSV infection at-risk infants.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 60 investors sold AbbVie Inc. shares while 637 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 994.12 million shares or 0.91% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fjarde Ap owns 398,979 shares. Dana Advsr reported 0.08% stake. First Bank Trust Of Newtown owns 17,319 shares. Boston Private Wealth Lc accumulated 1.42% or 423,390 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Banking accumulated 0.44% or 1.30 million shares. Optimum Investment Advisors has 41,197 shares for 1.08% of their portfolio. Blair William Il has invested 0.47% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Bluemountain Capital Ltd Liability Co holds 66,200 shares. Alabama-based Associated Banc has invested 0.28% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Nippon Life Insurance invested 0.52% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Winslow Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 5 shares. 250 are held by Hwg Limited Partnership. Ledyard Comml Bank invested in 0.31% or 28,497 shares. Assets Inv Limited Company reported 46,000 shares. Philadelphia invested in 0.13% or 17,377 shares.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 5 sales for $23.91 million activity. The insider TILTON GLENN F bought $496,274. GONZALEZ RICHARD A sold $1.50 million worth of stock or 16,850 shares. The insider CHASE WILLIAM J sold 60,000 shares worth $5.40M. Another trade for 1,013 shares valued at $99,909 was bought by RAPP EDWARD J. SEVERINO MICHAEL also sold $4.88M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares. Shares for $8.81 million were sold by Schumacher Laura J on Tuesday, December 4. Shares for $3.82 million were sold by Gosebruch Henry O.

Among 4 analysts covering AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. AbbVie had 6 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained the shares of ABBV in report on Wednesday, August 22 with “Buy” rating. The stock of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, November 6 by Argus Research. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, July 30 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Thursday, October 4 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, November 5 with “Underperform”.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AbbVie revamps senior management – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AbbVie: A Compelling Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on December 06, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “AbbVie boosts stock buybacks by $5B – Seeking Alpha” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: AbbVie vs. Merck – The Motley Fool” published on December 22, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Worse Than Useless – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 07, 2018.