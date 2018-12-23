Abrams Capital Management Lp decreased Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TEVA) stake by 1.12% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Abrams Capital Management Lp sold 220,751 shares as Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TEVA)’s stock declined 12.44%. The Abrams Capital Management Lp holds 19.52M shares with $420.51M value, down from 19.74 million last quarter. Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd now has $16.45 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.97% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $15.1. About 24.81 million shares traded or 110.44% up from the average. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has risen 22.93% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.93% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 28/03/2018 – Teva wins reversal of U.S. jury’s $235 mln GSK drug patent verdict; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER & GAMBLE CO. HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT; 29/03/2018 – AstraZeneca’s Symbicort ( budesonide + formoterol ) Drug Analysis Report 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/04/2018 – TEVA: HISTADRUT WARNS CO. AGAINST CLOSURE OF ASHDOD FACTORY; 23/05/2018 – Teva and Eli Lilly are in a race to put a second migraine drug on the market, after rival Amgen won FDA approval last week for Aimovig to prevent migraine headaches in adults; 03/05/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – 2018 NON-GAAP EPS GUIDANCE RAISED TO $2.40-2.65 FROM $2.25-2.50; 19/04/2018 – TEVA SEES NO MATERIAL EFFECT ON 2018 VIEW; 10/05/2018 – TEVA CANADA LAUNCHES TEVA-CYCLOSPORINE IN CANADA; 07/03/2018 – Teva Boosts Bond Offering to $4.5 Billion Amid Strong Demand; 28/03/2018 – Xenon Pharmaceuticals Confirms Closing of Transaction With Teva and Announces Preferred Shr Exchange Agreement With BVF Partners L.P

Kings Point Capital Management increased Williams Cos Inc Com (WMB) stake by 296.6% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Kings Point Capital Management acquired 61,485 shares as Williams Cos Inc Com (WMB)’s stock declined 15.57%. The Kings Point Capital Management holds 82,215 shares with $2.24 million value, up from 20,730 last quarter. Williams Cos Inc Com now has $26.37B valuation. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $21.78. About 19.35 million shares traded or 93.43% up from the average. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 15.42% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.42% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 20/04/2018 – N.Y. denies water permit to Williams Northeast Supply pipeline; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SEES 2019 DCF $2.9B-$3.3B, NET INCOME $1.05B-$1.35B; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – GULFSTREAM NATURAL GAS SYSTEM’S RATES WITH CUSTOMERS, WHICH ARE ALL NEGOTIATED RATES, WOULD NOT BE IMPACTED BY RULING; 15/03/2018 – WILLIAMS: STILL ASSESSING FULL IMPACT OF FERC ANNOUNCEMENTS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – DEAL WAS APPROVED BY BOARDS OF BOTH GENERAL PARTNER OF WILLIAMS PARTNERS & WILLIAMS; 17/05/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates Williams Partners L.P. Acquisition; 17/04/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners Analyst Day Set for May 17; 20/04/2018 – DJ Williams Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WMB); 17/05/2018 – WMB CEO: GAS-FIRED POWER PLANTS ARE NEEDED WITH MORE RENEWABLES; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CEO ALAN ARMSTRONG COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY

Investors sentiment increased to 3.56 in Q3 2018. Its up 2.30, from 1.26 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 27 investors sold WMB shares while 100 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 2.12 billion shares or 205.40% more from 693.72 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 835 are held by Wg Shaheen Assocs Dba Whitney Co. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt reported 0.04% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Arrow Corp invested in 0.03% or 6,071 shares. The Texas-based Cullen Frost Bankers Inc has invested 0.01% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Novare Capital Management Lc stated it has 0.09% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). 64,021 were accumulated by Private Advisor Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company. Ancora invested in 0% or 1,498 shares. Blume Cap Inc owns 71,375 shares. King Street Cap Management Lp stated it has 14.95 million shares or 15.85% of all its holdings. Biondo Invest Ltd Llc has 0.08% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 12,792 shares. Veritable LP accumulated 77,359 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Moreover, Toronto Dominion Bancshares has 0.05% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Valueworks reported 2.21% stake. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited Co holds 0% or 51 shares. Moreover, Adams Natural Res Fund Inc has 2.49% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Among 8 analysts covering Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Williams Companies had 8 analyst reports since August 7, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 10 by UBS. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, August 16 report. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $34 target in Thursday, September 13 report. Bank of America maintained the shares of WMB in report on Friday, November 2 with “Buy” rating.

Since November 2, 2018, it had 5 buys, and 1 sale for $807,659 activity. The insider CHANDLER JOHN D bought $259,422. Shares for $25,750 were bought by Wilson Terrance Lane on Friday, November 2. 2,500 The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) shares with value of $63,842 were bought by Dunn Micheal G.. $64,218 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) was bought by Zamarin Chad J.. 9,760 shares were sold by Cooper Kathleen B, worth $249,856. 25,000 shares valued at $644,283 were bought by CREEL MICHAEL A on Friday, November 2.

Analysts await Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $0.53 earnings per share, down 41.76% or $0.38 from last year’s $0.91 per share. TEVA’s profit will be $577.35 million for 7.12 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.19% negative EPS growth.