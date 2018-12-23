Abrams Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group Inc (ABG) by 46.08% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abrams Capital Management Lp bought 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.59 million shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $108.98 million, up from 1.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abrams Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Asbury Automotive Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.04% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $62.5. About 740,548 shares traded or 129.02% up from the average. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) has declined 4.54% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ABG News: 24/04/2018 – ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP INC – FIRST QUARTER EPS OF $1.93 PER DILUTED SHARE; 15/03/2018 – ABRAMS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – MAY TAKE CERTAIN ACTIONS, INCLUDING PROPOSING NOMINATION OF CANDIDATES FOR ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE’S BOARD, SOLICITING PROXIES; 25/05/2018 – Haig Partners Advises Automotive Associates Of Atlanta On Sale To Asbury Automotive And Jim Ellis Automotive Group; 24/04/2018 – ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE 1Q EPS $1.93; 24/04/2018 – ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.93, EST. $1.80; 15/03/2018 – Abrams Capital Management, L.P., Affiliates Report Stake In Asbury Automotive; 19/03/2018 – TripleCare Launches Telemedicine Services at Asbury Communities; 24/04/2018 – Asbury Automotive 1Q Tax Rate 25% Vs. 36% Year-Ago; 14/03/2018 – Asbury Auto May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 12th Straight Gain; 15/03/2018 – ABRAMS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP REPORTS A 5.2 PCT STAKE IN ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP AS OF MARCH 14 – SEC FILING

Ipswich Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (PTLA) by 74.63% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipswich Investment Management Co sold 23,165 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,875 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $210,000, down from 31,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co who had been investing in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.33% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $15.46. About 5.92 million shares traded or 281.66% up from the average. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) has declined 60.37% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.37% the S&P500. Some Historical PTLA News: 09/05/2018 – PORTOLA 1Q LOSS/SHR $1.28, EST. LOSS/SHR $1.57; 24/05/2018 – AGC Biologics Cleared for Commercial Manufacture of Portola’s FDA-Approved Andexxa®; 23/03/2018 – PORTOLA GOT NEGATIVE CHMP OPINION ON BETRIXABAN IN E.U; 30/04/2018 – Portola Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Two New California Pacific Homes Neighborhoods Debut This Summer in Portola Springs® Village; 03/05/2018 – PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS INC PTLA.O SAYS STUDY IS SCHEDULED TO BE INITIATED IN 2019 AND BE REPORTED IN 2023; 15/05/2018 – Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Buys 1.2% Position in Portola; 23/03/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals Receives and Plans to Appeal Negative CHMP Opinion Regarding Marketing Authorization for Betrixaban in; 12/03/2018 – PTLA: ANDEXXA SHOWED EXCELLENT/GOOD HEMOSTASIS IN 83% PATIENTS; 22/04/2018 – DJ Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PTLA)

Among 9 analysts covering Asbury Automotive (NYSE:ABG), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 22% are positive. Asbury Automotive had 29 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by BB&T Capital to “Hold” on Monday, October 26. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, September 30 by Bank of America. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stephens on Tuesday, February 6. On Tuesday, February 6 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold”. The stock of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, October 11 by Jefferies. The stock of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) has “Underperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 22 by Bank of America. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) on Thursday, August 31 with “Hold” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) on Friday, August 28 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Wednesday, March 14 report. The stock of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, April 11 by Jefferies.

Abrams Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.62 billion and $3.78 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altaba Inc by 52,463 shares to 3.77 million shares, valued at $256.80 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Global Eagle Entmt Inc (NASDAQ:ENT) by 477,571 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.52 million shares, and cut its stake in Keryx Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KERX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.25, from 1.67 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 12 investors sold ABG shares while 50 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 20.36 million shares or 1.15% less from 20.59 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 387 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Eulav Asset Mgmt invested in 0.03% or 11,100 shares. Bowling Portfolio Mgmt Ltd Co accumulated 26,721 shares. Sei Invests holds 5,134 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.18M shares. Sawgrass Asset Limited Company invested 0.07% in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG). Ameritas Prns Incorporated has 1,586 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Comerica Retail Bank invested in 19,740 shares or 0.01% of the stock. First Hawaiian Bankshares accumulated 0.01% or 3,970 shares. James Invest Rech holds 57,090 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Com Limited Liability Corp stated it has 26,500 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Sterling Capital Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0.01% stake. D E Shaw And holds 6,630 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement System reported 15,210 shares stake. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board reported 14,081 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Since August 17, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.24 million activity. JAMES JUANITA T also sold $112,095 worth of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Portola Pharmaceuticals had 48 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, May 31 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, August 19 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, December 27. As per Tuesday, January 3, the company rating was upgraded by Citigroup. Credit Suisse downgraded the stock to “Underperform” rating in Friday, August 10 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, February 21. The stock of Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 26 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, August 10. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Thursday, August 10 with “Buy”. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Buy” rating and $80.0 target in Tuesday, December 19 report.

Analysts await Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $-1.09 earnings per share, up 22.70% or $0.32 from last year’s $-1.41 per share. After $-1.08 actual earnings per share reported by Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.93% negative EPS growth.