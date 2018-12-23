COATS GROUP PLC ORDINARY SHARES UNITED (OTCMKTS:CGGGF) had an increase of 1.69% in short interest. CGGGF’s SI was 1.10M shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 1.69% from 1.08M shares previously. It closed at $0.98 lastly. It is down 0.00% since December 23, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Academy Capital Management Inc increased Oracle Corp (ORCL) stake by 1.81% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Academy Capital Management Inc acquired 6,363 shares as Oracle Corp (ORCL)’s stock declined 4.48%. The Academy Capital Management Inc holds 358,723 shares with $18.50M value, up from 352,360 last quarter. Oracle Corp now has $157.91 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.84% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $44. About 58.77M shares traded or 181.45% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has declined 3.81% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 16/05/2018 – Oracle Buys Datascience.com To Boost Big Data Analytics Offerings — MarketWatch; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON 3Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 08/05/2018 – WorkForce Software Named Oracle’s Partner for Scheduling; 14/05/2018 – Corporación GPF Optimizes Inventory Performance Across Health, Wellness and Convenience Store Business with Oracle Retail; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE CORP ORCL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.94 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 – ACONEX LTD ACX.AX – APPLIED TO SUPREME COURT OF VICTORIA FOR APPROVAL OF SCHEME AT HEARING SCHEDULED FOR MARCH 15; 14/05/2018 – Influential And Oracle’s Moat Collaborate To Measure Viewability For Social Media Influencer Campaigns; 16/04/2018 – Oracle co-CEO Catz expects acceleration in cloud business; 05/04/2018 – Mercury News: Oracle CEO Safra Catz raises Amazon cloud contract fight with Trump; 30/04/2018 – Voya Global Equity Adds PNC, Exits Wells Fargo, Cuts Oracle

Among 9 analysts covering Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. Oracle had 11 analyst reports since June 28, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, October 3 the stock rating was downgraded by Evercore to “In-Line”. On Tuesday, September 18 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, September 18 with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Thursday, June 28 with “Outperform”. As per Friday, September 7, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. Nomura maintained it with “Buy” rating and $53 target in Friday, October 26 report. Nomura maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, June 29 report. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Tuesday, September 18 with “Buy”. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, September 18 by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Tuesday, September 18 by Wells Fargo.

Academy Capital Management Inc decreased Comcast Corp Cl (NASDAQ:CMCSA) stake by 11,820 shares to 380,412 valued at $13.47 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Bausch Health Co stake by 18,281 shares and now owns 584,564 shares. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.19, from 0.82 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 56 investors sold ORCL shares while 640 reduced holdings. 133 funds opened positions while 304 raised stakes. 2.03 billion shares or 4.41% less from 2.13 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Advent Capital Mngmt De reported 0% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Mackenzie Corp stated it has 11.42M shares. Tiedemann Advsrs Llc reported 6.68% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Cumberland Partners Limited stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). 1.71M were reported by Bessemer. Amer Research And Mgmt holds 0.01% or 933 shares. Everett Harris And Company Ca holds 0.01% or 5,445 shares. Centurylink Inv Mngmt Co, a Colorado-based fund reported 15,837 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability invested in 199,861 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Moreover, Beese Fulmer Invest Management Inc has 0.05% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 4,758 shares. One Capital Mngmt Llc has invested 0.04% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Madison Holdings has 0.56% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). 2,100 were accumulated by Hilton Capital Mngmt. Chevy Chase Trust Inc has 2.39 million shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Chemical Comml Bank owns 70,654 shares.