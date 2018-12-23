Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) to pay $0.28 on Jan 15, 2019; SYNNEX (SNX) Had 2 Bullish Analysts

Among 2 analysts covering SYNNEX Corp (NYSE:SNX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. SYNNEX Corp had 3 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) on Thursday, October 4 with “Buy” rating. As per Wednesday, June 27, the company rating was maintained by Pivotal Research. Stifel Nicolaus maintained SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) on Friday, June 29 with “Buy” rating. See SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) latest ratings:

04/10/2018 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $130 New Target: $114 Maintain

29/06/2018 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $140 New Target: $130 Maintain

27/06/2018 Broker: Pivotal Research Rating: Buy New Target: $135.0000 Maintain

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) is expected to pay $0.28 on Jan 15, 2019. (NYSE:AKR) shareholders before Dec 28, 2018 will receive the $0.28 dividend. Acadia Realty Trust’s current price of $24.16 translates into 1.16% yield. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend has Dec 31, 2018 as record date. Nov 15, 2018 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.99% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $24.16. About 2.33 million shares traded or 388.98% up from the average. Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) has risen 2.75% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.75% the S&P500. Some Historical AKR News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Acadia Realty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AKR); 01/05/2018 – Acadia Realty Trust 1Q EPS 9c; 14/05/2018 – Third Avenue Buys New 2.2% Position in Acadia Realty; 16/03/2018 – Acadia Realty Trust Announces 2018 Annual Meeting Date; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Realty Trust 1Q Rev $63.1M; 13/03/2018 – Rep. Bruce Poliq: Acadia Harvesting and Boundary Disputes Bill Passes House, Led by Poliquin and Cosponsored by Pingree; 20/04/2018 – Health Law [Reg]: Real Estate Rumors: Brookfield, Acadia Realty Trust, Edens; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Realty Trust 1Q FFO 33c/Shr; 12/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: Mud Season Closure of Acadia Carriage Roads; 09/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, lnterpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United Rentals, and ZIOPHARM Oncology — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018

Since August 17, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 insider sales for $406,844 activity. $126,000 worth of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) was sold by LUSCOMBE WENDY W on Thursday, November 1. Hartmann Richard had sold 2,203 shares worth $62,813. On Monday, August 20 the insider NAPOLITANO JOSEPH sold $128,295.

Acadia Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust , engages primarily in the ownership, acquisition, redevelopment, and management of retail properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.09 billion. The Company’s retail properties include neighborhood and community shopping centers, and mixed-use properties with retail components. It has a 44.58 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2008, it owned or had interests in, and operated 85 properties primarily in the northeast, mid-Atlantic, and Midwest regions of the United States.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.08, from 0.92 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 11 investors sold Acadia Realty Trust shares while 62 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 84.37 million shares or 1.38% less from 85.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Northern Corporation has invested 0.01% in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR). Jpmorgan Chase And Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR). Voya Invest Mngmt Lc has 32,989 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth invested in 0% or 278 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Co holds 24,150 shares. United Svcs Automobile Association reported 12,259 shares. 3.38 million were accumulated by State Street. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 320,000 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Principal Finance Gru invested in 0.02% or 665,496 shares. Daiwa Gp has 0% invested in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) for 12,241 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated reported 268,719 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR). 2,393 were accumulated by Ls Invest Advsr Ltd Liability. Moreover, Trillium Asset Management Limited Liability Company has 0.11% invested in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) for 79,504 shares. Amer Inc stated it has 63,390 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Among 2 analysts covering Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Acadia Realty Trust has $32 highest and $29 lowest target. $30.50’s average target is 26.24% above currents $24.16 stock price. Acadia Realty Trust had 2 analyst reports since August 15, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Monday, September 17. Citigroup maintained Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) on Wednesday, August 15 with “Neutral” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.05, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 23 investors sold SYNNEX Corporation shares while 69 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 29.26 million shares or 4.26% more from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Tompkins has 0% invested in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). Synovus Financial holds 0% or 83 shares in its portfolio. Omers Administration Corp invested in 0.01% or 7,200 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust invested 0% of its portfolio in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). Tiaa Cref stated it has 0.01% in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). Assetmark Inc holds 0% or 1 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System has 0.01% invested in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 0% or 1,867 shares. Schwab Charles Inv Mngmt invested 0.02% of its portfolio in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). Sei Investments Com invested in 13,212 shares. Orrstown Financial Serv stated it has 20 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 17,354 shares stake. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board stated it has 0.01% in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). Tudor Invest Et Al has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX).

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services to resellers, system integrators, retailers, and original equipment manufacturers in North and South America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.89 billion. It operates in two divisions, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. It has a 10.95 P/E ratio. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center server and storage solutions; system components; software; networking/communications/security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.