Bonness Enterprises Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 36.86% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bonness Enterprises Inc sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,700 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.33 million, down from 40,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $157.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.84% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $44. About 58.77 million shares traded or 181.45% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has declined 3.81% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 16/05/2018 – ORACLE – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO BUY DATASCIENCE.COM, WHOSE PLATFORM CENTRALIZES DATA SCIENCE TOOLS, PROJECTS, INFRASTRUCTURE IN FULLY-GOVERNED WORKSPACE; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ on bonds, deals; 27/03/2018 – Appeals court revives Oracle’s copyright claim against Google; 14/03/2018 – Baton Systems Payments Solution Now Available in Oracle’s Open Banking Platform and Oracle Cloud Marketplace; 25/04/2018 – Loot Crate Achieves Explosive Growth on NetSuite; 09/05/2018 – Oracle to Launch Internet ‘Weather Map’; 30/04/2018 – Oracle Named a Leader in the Gartner 2018 Magic Quadrant for Operations Support Systems; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE – ONE-TIME NET CHARGE OF $6.9 BLN RELATED TO 2017 TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT RECORDED IN QTR; 23/04/2018 – Bronto Makes Product Recommendations Personal Across Channels; 12/04/2018 – “Retail 2018: The Loyalty Divide” Reveals Brands Underestimate the Opportunity for Social Advocacy and Personalization to Drive Continued Revenue

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Accenture Plc (ACN) by 3.15% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc sold 2,759 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 84,758 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.43M, down from 87,517 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Accenture Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.39% or $6.3 during the last trading session, reaching $137.2. About 6.24 million shares traded or 148.66% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 6.14% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.14% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 01/05/2018 – Accenture Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 8; 09/04/2018 – Accenture Cloud Platform Awarded US Patent for Analytics-Based Multi-Cloud Tagging Capabilities; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – RAISES RANGE FOR FULL-YEAR REVENUE GROWTH TO 7-9% IN LOCAL CURRENCY; 06/03/2018 – Accenture to Host Conference Call Thursday, Mar. 22, to Discuss Second-Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 Results; 29/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 23/05/2018 – Accenture Commits US$200 Million to Education, Training and Skills Initiatives Over Next Three Years to Equip Disadvantaged People for Work in the Digital Age; 02/05/2018 – Banks Must Invest in Reskilling Their Workforces to Seize AI-driven Growth Opportunities, Accenture Report Finds; 30/04/2018 – Accenture Expands Oracle Capabilities In The UK With Acquisition Of Certus Solutions; 03/05/2018 – Accenture to Co-Develop Digital Defense and Security Solution with SAP, Helping Defense Agencies Accelerate Digital; 11/04/2018 – Alteryx Brings Together Analytic Experts to Build for the Future of Al and Machine Learning

Among 27 analysts covering Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Accenture Plc had 108 analyst reports since August 12, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Tuesday, September 19. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, December 21 report. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Hold” rating and $124 target in Monday, March 27 report. The rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Hold” on Friday, September 29. The rating was initiated by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy” on Friday, October 16. Barclays Capital maintained Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) rating on Monday, September 21. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $106 target. Robert W. Baird maintained Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) rating on Friday, September 28. Robert W. Baird has “Neutral” rating and $176 target. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 24 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, September 12 by Bank of America. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse given on Friday, September 28.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.02, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 27 investors sold ACN shares while 389 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 333 raised stakes. 441.67 million shares or 2.70% less from 453.91 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Victory Capital Mgmt reported 32,632 shares. Finemark National Bank & has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Ancora Advisors Ltd has 76,263 shares. 1,777 were reported by Buckingham Asset Mgmt Lc. First Personal Fincl Svcs has invested 2.37% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Moreover, Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldg has 0.42% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Andra Ap holds 57,000 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Bamco Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 564 shares. Bancshares invested 0.59% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). National Bank reported 0.07% stake. Whittier Of Nevada has invested 0.09% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Findlay Park Llp invested in 4.11% or 2.72M shares. Nomura Asset Management Ltd holds 0.16% or 97,085 shares. Cetera Limited Liability Company has invested 0.08% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Limited stated it has 0.08% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.19, from 0.82 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 56 investors sold ORCL shares while 640 reduced holdings. 133 funds opened positions while 304 raised stakes. 2.03 billion shares or 4.41% less from 2.13 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 0.66% or 932,290 shares. Ifrah Fincl Svcs Incorporated holds 15,946 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Sfmg Ltd Com invested 0.04% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). 11.42M were accumulated by Mackenzie Financial. Texas-based American Bank has invested 0% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). 6.52 million are owned by Causeway Cap Management Lc. The Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.5% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Cypress Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co (Wy) holds 500 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Weatherly Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership, a California-based fund reported 20,732 shares. Virtu has invested 0% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Ltd Liability Corporation, a California-based fund reported 19,318 shares. Cumberland Ptnrs Ltd invested in 68,561 shares. Northern Cap Mgmt Limited invested in 35,490 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Bk Corporation stated it has 0.46% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Kentucky Retirement Systems Trust Fund stated it has 53,394 shares.

Bonness Enterprises Inc, which manages about $152.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 65,800 shares to 230,378 shares, valued at $2.60M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

