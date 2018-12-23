Ballentine Partners Llc increased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 474.15% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ballentine Partners Llc bought 6,164 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,464 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.27 million, up from 1,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ballentine Partners Llc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.39% or $6.3 during the last trading session, reaching $137.2. About 6.24M shares traded or 148.66% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 6.14% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.14% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 08/03/2018 – ACCENTURE: WOMEN NOW 41% OF GLOBAL WORKFORCE; 11/04/2018 – Accenture Launches Intelligent Enterprise Platform to Help Companies Use Advanced Technologies that Fast-track Enterprise; 08/05/2018 – Accenture Teams with SAP to Help High-Tech Companies Create Digital As-a-Service Business Models Quickly and Easily; 02/05/2018 – Banks Must Invest in Reskilling Their Workforces to Seize AI-driven Growth Opportunities, Accenture Report Finds; 17/05/2018 – Delphix Adds Longtime Accenture, Tech Veteran to Advisory Board; 19/04/2018 – Pension Benefits Are Critical Factor for Workers – Regardless of Age – in Deciding Whether to Accept a Job, Accenture Surve; 09/05/2018 – Insurers Must Reskill and Reshape Their Workforces to Seize Growth Opportunities from Artificial Intelligence, According to; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE 2Q BOOKINGS $10.3B; 14/05/2018 – Accenture Is a Leader and Star Performer in Everest Group Procurement Outsourcing Market Report for 2018; 08/03/2018 – Accenture Announces Progress Toward a Gender-Balanced Workforce as Part of Its International Women’s Day Celebration

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp. (UTX) by 3.76% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc bought 7,322 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 202,291 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $28.28M, up from 194,969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.14% or $3.44 during the last trading session, reaching $106.18. About 12.47 million shares traded or 126.01% up from the average. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has declined 2.44% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Tops Estimates — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – Airbus heads for dogfight with UTC over CSeries costs; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO:INVESTMENT CASE FOR DUAL-SOURCE ENGINE `MORE DIFFICULT’; 06/03/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Asks for NTIA Support on Spectrum for Utilities; 12/03/2018 – WASHINGTON UTC STAFF, AVISTA/HYDRO ONE IN SETTLEMENT TALKS; 16/03/2018 – Hayes argues that the United States should avoid trade complications for the sake of companies like Boeing; 24/04/2018 – Airbus CEO says post-Brexit production shift open for discussion; 04/05/2018 – Activist Third Point Pushes for Breakup of United Technologies; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SEES DECISION ON POSSIBLE NEW MID-MARKET AIRCRAFT ‘OVER NEXT YEAR OR SO’; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77, EST. $1.52, BOOSTS VIEW

Ballentine Partners Llc, which manages about $4.78B and $1.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 13,616 shares to 299,734 shares, valued at $24.18M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) by 6,889 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 135,724 shares, and cut its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA).