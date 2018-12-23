Ubs Oconnor Llc increased its stake in T Mobile (TMUS) by 3.91% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Oconnor Llc bought 1,316 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.26% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 34,970 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.45B, up from 33,654 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Oconnor Llc who had been investing in T Mobile for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.63% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $61.93. About 7.67M shares traded or 100.79% up from the average. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 6.15% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 30/04/2018 – Crown Castle: Average of 5 Years and 7 Years Current Term Remaining on All Lease Agreements With T-Mobile and Sprint Respectively; 28/04/2018 – CNBC: Sprint-T-Mobile deal will be just north of $26 billion, and John Legere will be chief; 04/05/2018 – T-Mobile adds to record M&A spree; 04/05/2018 – Sprint CEO Faces His Democratic Past in T-Mobile Tie Up (Audio); 01/05/2018 – Trump Once Called T-Mobile `Terrible’ and Now CEO Comes Calling; 16/04/2018 – T-Mobile to pay $40m to settle FCC rural call violations probe; 27/04/2018 – CNBC: Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billlion merger that values Sprint near its market value; 14/05/2018 – T-MOBILE USA, REPORTS CONSENT SOLICITATIONS WITH RESPECT TO SOM; 09/05/2018 – HOETTGES: T-MOBILE WANTS TO BUILD 5G NETWORK FOR RURAL AREAS; 29/04/2018 – TMUS, S/@JohnLegere: I’m excited to announce that @TMobile & @Sprint have reached an agreement to come together to form a new company – a larger, stronger competitor that will be a force for positive change for all US consumers and businesses! Watch this & click through for details

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc increased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 183354.74% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc bought 174,187 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 174,282 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $29.66M, up from 95 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.39% or $6.3 during the last trading session, reaching $137.2. About 6.24M shares traded or 148.66% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 6.14% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.14% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC QTRLY TOTAL NET REVENUES $9.59 BLN VS $8.32 BLN; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – DECLARES SEMI-ANNUAL CASH DIVIDEND OF $1.33 PER SHARE, A 10% INCREASE OVER PRIOR YEAR; 29/05/2018 – Accenture Helps Airbus Improve Productivity on A330 Final Assembly Line; 08/05/2018 – Julie Sweet Says Accenture’s Strategy Is to ‘Double-Down’ on Diversity (Video); 30/05/2018 – Sanofi Chooses Accenture Interactive to Create UWell’s Healthcare Platform to Better Serve Consumers; 08/03/2018 – Accenture Announces Progress Toward a Gender-Balanced Workforce as Part of Its International Women’s Day Celebration; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC ACN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.68 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/05/2018 – Accenture’s Roxanne Taylor Appointed to AESC Global Board of Directors; 11/04/2018 – Accenture Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape for Incident Response Services; 20/03/2018 – Accenture and SAP to Build and Deploy Extended Planning Solutions on SAP S/4HANA®

Ubs Oconnor Llc, which manages about $12.67 billion and $2725.67 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty (NYSE:LPT) by 70,604 shares to 55,596 shares, valued at $2.35B in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Total Sy (NYSE:TSS) by 65,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,000 shares, and cut its stake in Twitter (NYSE:TWTR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.07, from 1.18 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 51 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 261.32 million shares or 0.29% less from 262.07 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.07% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 511,377 shares. Pinnacle Assoc Limited accumulated 79,959 shares. Mckinley Cap Lc Delaware holds 1.79% or 401,711 shares in its portfolio. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Lc holds 0% or 30 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup accumulated 89,591 shares. Td Asset Management accumulated 443,920 shares. S Muoio & Communications Ltd Llc invested in 6,138 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board reported 291,977 shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mgmt Llc invested 0% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Principal Fincl Grp owns 174,518 shares. Hightower Lc reported 10,420 shares. Anchorage Cap Ltd invested 0.42% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). First Corp In stated it has 0% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Moreover, Bokf Na has 0.08% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Eii Capital holds 0.07% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 1,926 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.02, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 27 investors sold ACN shares while 389 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 333 raised stakes. 441.67 million shares or 2.70% less from 453.91 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Long Road Counsel stated it has 2.08% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Northeast Investment Mgmt owns 112,141 shares. First Fincl Bank holds 0.67% or 57,594 shares in its portfolio. The Washington-based Smead Mgmt has invested 3.32% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Logan Capital invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). The Illinois-based Lodestar Invest Counsel Lc Il has invested 1.93% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Karpas Strategies Ltd Co reported 0.1% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Eulav Asset holds 123,000 shares. Old Comml Bank In stated it has 8,456 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Mitsubishi Ufj owns 0.33% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 551,226 shares. Utah Retirement holds 119,717 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Intrust Fincl Bank Na reported 0.29% stake. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Limited Liability Company reported 215,013 shares stake. Putnam Invs Lc has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Factory Mutual Insur holds 0.52% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) or 291,700 shares.

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc, which manages about $424.68 million and $1.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWS) by 5,513 shares to 156,739 shares, valued at $14.15M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in S&P Global Inc by 8,859 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 104,659 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XBI).