Accuray (ARAY) EPS Estimated At $-0.06; Shorts at Axos Financial (AX) Lowered By 3.93%

Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) had a decrease of 3.93% in short interest. AX’s SI was 8.92 million shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 3.93% from 9.28M shares previously. With 385,600 avg volume, 23 days are for Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX)’s short sellers to cover AX’s short positions. The stock decreased 3.43% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $24.75. About 2.30 million shares traded or 358.41% up from the average. Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) has risen 5.50% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.50% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) to report $-0.06 EPS on January, 22.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $-0.06 EPS. After having $-0.07 EPS previously, Accuray Incorporated’s analysts see -14.29% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.39. About 3.28M shares traded or 211.08% up from the average. Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) has declined 22.91% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ARAY News: 28/03/2018 – ACCURAY INC – SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH APOLLO HOSPITALS GROUP IN CHENNAI AND NEW DELHI, INDIA, FOR ACQUISITION OF TWO RADIXACT SYSTEMS; 27/03/2018 Erasmus MC Completes First Step in the Evolution of Online Adaptive Radiation Therapy with the CyberKnife® System; 30/04/2018 – ACCURAY 3Q REV. $99.8M; 09/05/2018 – Mercy Advances Cancer Care in Missouri with Multi-System, Multi-Hospital Agreement for Accuray Radiation Therapy Systems; 30/05/2018 – NEW STUDIES SHOW THE ACCURAY TOMOTHERAPY® SYSTEM PROVIDES GREATER PRECISION, EXCELLENT CLINICAL OUTCOMES IN PATIENTS UNDERGOING TOTAL BODY IRRADIATION; 17/04/2018 – Accuray to Bring Patient-First Cancer Treatment Innovations to ESTRO 37; 15/05/2018 – Accuray Unveils New Company Website Reflecting Industry-Leading Patient-First Cancer Treatment Innovation and Care; 30/04/2018 – Accuray 3Q Loss/Shr 10c; 30/04/2018 – Accuray Sees 2018 Rev $395M-$400M; 30/04/2018 – Accuray 3Q Rev $99.8M

Axos Financial, Inc. operates as the holding firm for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.56 billion. The firm offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It has a 10.1 P/E ratio. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to clients secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company has market cap of $293.78 million. The firm offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body. It currently has negative earnings. The CyberKnife System automatically tracks, detects, and corrects for tumor and patient movement in real-time during the procedure, as well as enables the delivery of precise, high dose radiation while patients breathe normally.

