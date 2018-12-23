Sit Investment Associates Inc decreased Huntsman Corp (HUN) stake by 75.78% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Sit Investment Associates Inc sold 14,550 shares as Huntsman Corp (HUN)’s stock declined 35.22%. The Sit Investment Associates Inc holds 4,650 shares with $127,000 value, down from 19,200 last quarter. Huntsman Corp now has $4.33 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $18.15. About 4.75M shares traded or 31.37% up from the average. Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) has declined 38.58% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.58% the S&P500. Some Historical HUN News: 12/03/2018 Huntsman Appoints Daniele Ferrari to its Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – CNH Partners Adds Validus, Exits Huntsman, Cuts Time Warner: 13F; 13/03/2018 – HUNTSMAN CORP – ACQUIRES DEMILEC FROM AN AFFILIATE OF SUN CAPITAL PARTNERS, INC; 23/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN BOOSTS BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION TO UP TO $1B; 07/05/2018 – Huntsman at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN 1Q ADJ EPS 96C, EST. 81C; 13/03/2018 – HUNTSMAN BUYS DEMILEC, A LEADING NORTH AMERICAN SPRAY; 14/05/2018 – Huntsman Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Robb Report: Pierre Lagrange Has Teamed Up with Sotheby’s to Bring the World of Huntsman to Life; 23/04/2018 – Affiliate of Sun Capital Completes $350 Million Sale of Demilec to Huntsman Corporation

More notable recent Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tracking Alex Roepers’ Atlantic Investment Management Portfolio – Q3 2018 Update – Seeking Alpha” on November 23, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Huntsman: A Perspective For The Board – Seeking Alpha” published on October 12, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Venator Materials -19% after Q3 miss; Hunstman plans to divest stake – Seeking Alpha” on October 30, 2018. More interesting news about Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Here are the Houston stocks driving Wall Street’s latest bull run – Houston Business Journal” published on August 24, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN), Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) – Huntsman International: A Catalyst for 25%+ Appreciation – Benzinga” with publication date: May 15, 2018.

Among 6 analysts covering Huntsman (NYSE:HUN), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Huntsman had 11 analyst reports since July 11, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Friday, November 2. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, October 31 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, October 1 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Wednesday, July 11. Barclays Capital maintained Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) on Thursday, November 1 with “Underweight” rating. Nomura maintained Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) rating on Monday, October 15. Nomura has “Neutral” rating and $30 target. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, December 3 with “Overweight”. Nomura maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $28 target in Wednesday, October 31 report.

Analysts await Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) to report earnings on February, 22. They expect $0.59 EPS, down 22.37% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.76 per share. HUN’s profit will be $140.62M for 7.69 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by Huntsman Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -29.76% negative EPS growth.

Sit Investment Associates Inc increased Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) stake by 3,885 shares to 60,545 valued at $9.96 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Lincoln National Corp (NYSE:LNC) stake by 40,975 shares and now owns 421,432 shares. Blackrock Muniholdings Fd Ii I (MUH) was raised too.

Since October 31, 2018, it had 7 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $812,830 activity. Huntsman Peter R bought $279,195 worth of stock. Shares for $37,600 were bought by STRYKER DAVID M on Thursday, December 6. Douglas Sean bought $46,800 worth of stock or 2,500 shares. Aggarwal Rohit sold $110,713 worth of stock or 5,079 shares.