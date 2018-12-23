New Leaf Venture Partners Llc decreased its stake in Affimed N V (AFMD) by 20% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Leaf Venture Partners Llc sold 450,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.80 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.83M, down from 2.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Leaf Venture Partners Llc who had been investing in Affimed N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $180.42 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.30% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $2.89. About 791,949 shares traded. Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) has risen 88.42% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 88.42% the S&P500. Some Historical AFMD News: 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International; 30/04/2018 – Merck: FDA Grants Priority Review to sBLA for Keytruda Combination; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC; 24/03/2018 – ImmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD II Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Societ; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Significantly Improved Overall Survival and Progression-Free Survival as First-Line; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination Therapy Under Strategic Oncology Collaboration with Merck; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE® IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED; 18/05/2018 – Affimed Announces Annual General Meeting of Shareholders; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE CORP – EDMC REVIEW OF PHASE 3 ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 STUDY EVALUATING EPACADOSTAT WITH KEYTRUDA DETERMINED STUDY DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT

Ack Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Forr (FORR) by 158.13% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ack Asset Management Llc bought 118,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.13% with the market. The hedge fund held 193,600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.89 million, up from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ack Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Forr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $743.89M market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $40.73. About 216,090 shares traded or 402.06% up from the average. Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) has declined 2.95% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.95% the S&P500. Some Historical FORR News: 26/04/2018 – FORR SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 37C TO 41C, EST. 48C (2 EST.); 26/04/2018 – FORRESTER RESEARCH 1Q PRO FORMA LOSS PER SHR $0.01, EST. 6C; 26/04/2018 – Forrester Research Sees 2018 EPS $1.03-EPS $1.10; 26/04/2018 – FORRESTER RESEARCH INC FORR.O SEES FY 2018 PRO FORMA SHR ABOUT $1.38 TO $1.45; 26/04/2018 – Forrester Research Sees 2Q Rev $92M-$95M; 14/03/2018 – NRF/Forrester Survey Shows Merging of Physical and Digital Retail; 02/05/2018 – CollabNet VersionOne recognized by Forrester Research for Providing Agile ALM plus DevOps solutions for Value Stream Mapping; 26/04/2018 – FORRESTER RESEARCH INC FORR.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.03 TO $1.10; 26/04/2018 – Forrester Research 1Q Rev $77.7M; 01/05/2018 – Mobile Labs To Sponsor Forrester’s Digital Transformation 2018 Next Week in Chicago

Analysts await Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) to report earnings on March, 19. They expect $-0.17 earnings per share, down 6.25% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $-0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Affimed N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.73% EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering Affimed Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AFMD), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Affimed Therapeutics had 20 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Tuesday, August 28. As per Thursday, August 6, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, April 12 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, September 9. The stock of Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, December 4 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, August 28 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Monday, August 10 by Zacks. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, August 31. Laidlaw initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, December 10 report. The company was downgraded on Thursday, May 19 by Leerink Swann.

More notable recent Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Affimed (AFMD) Announces US Registrational Pathway and Updated Clinical Development Plan for AFM13 – StreetInsider.com” on December 07, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Affimed Therapeutics 2018 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on May 15, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Week Ahead In Biotech: ASH Presentations Pick Up Pace, PDUFA Dates, Clinical Trials, IPOs (Dec. 2-8) – Benzinga” on December 02, 2018. More interesting news about Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 28, 2018 : CRON, AHL, AFMD, BBY, BILI, WMGI, QQQ, TIF, IQ, CGC, TWTR, F – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Affirmed Therapeutics (AFMD) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 07, 2018.

New Leaf Venture Partners Llc, which manages about $872.85M and $549.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avrobio Inc by 22,350 shares to 172,350 shares, valued at $8.94 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.30, from 1.66 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 12 investors sold FORR shares while 27 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 10.58 million shares or 1.58% more from 10.41 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Sun Life invested in 9,015 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 774,922 shares. Products Prtn Limited Liability has 12,000 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 0% or 1,900 shares. Morgan Stanley, New York-based fund reported 55,893 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans owns 0.01% invested in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) for 93,989 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) for 175,519 shares. Moreover, National Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR). Amer Intll Gp Inc stated it has 8,038 shares. Citigroup Inc has 6,226 shares. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0% invested in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) for 24,311 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Limited Com holds 20,760 shares. Spark Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 4,479 shares. Moreover, Mason Street Lc has 0% invested in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) for 2,999 shares. Prudential invested in 0% or 17,312 shares.

More notable recent Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Forrester Research’s (FORR) CEO George Colony on Q1 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on April 26, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Forrester Research and Anadarko Petroleum – Nasdaq” published on December 07, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Forrester Research, Inc. (FORR) CEO George Colony on Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 28, 2018. More interesting news about Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Forrester Research, Inc. (FORR) CEO George Colony on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on October 24, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “That’s a lot of dough: Half of Dunkin’ corporate workers make over $110,000 – Boston Business Journal” with publication date: April 03, 2018.

Since August 14, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $1.81 million activity. Boyce David had sold 350 shares worth $16,748 on Friday, September 7. 9,375 shares valued at $427,125 were sold by Teichgraeber Gretchen on Tuesday, August 14.

Among 3 analysts covering Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Forrester Research had 3 analyst reports since October 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, October 31 by Sidoti. The rating was initiated by Barrington Research with “Mkt Perform” on Tuesday, October 6.

Ack Asset Management Llc, which manages about $419.76 million and $363.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atro (NASDAQ:ATRO) by 26,901 shares to 983,099 shares, valued at $42.77M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gnty (GNTY) by 36,896 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 297,700 shares, and cut its stake in Cvti (NASDAQ:CVTI).