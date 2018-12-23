Acme United Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) is expected to pay $0.12 on Jan 29, 2019. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) shareholders before Jan 7, 2019 will receive the $0.12 dividend. Acme United Corp’s current price of $14.30 translates into 0.84% yield. Acme United Corp’s dividend has Jan 8, 2019 as record date. Nov 14, 2018 is the announcement. The stock decreased 4.67% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $14.3. About 16,197 shares traded or 46.43% up from the average. Acme United Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) has declined 33.48% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.48% the S&P500. Some Historical ACU News: 10/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 10 / 2018 – () Baumann & Sons Buses, Inc., ACME Bus Corp., and Brookset Bus Corp. – Long Island Region; 08/05/2018 – ACME Group Founder & Chairman Shri Manoj Kumar UpadhyayReceived “Udyog Rattan Award” by Institute of Economic Studiesacknowledging his dedicated contribution to the Economic Development oflndia; 24/05/2018 – Acme United Corp Announces Amended and Extended Bank Facility; 20/04/2018 – ACME UNITED CORP ACU.A SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.53; 15/05/2018 – First Aid Only Honored as Bronze Stevie® Award Winner in 2018 American Business Awards®; 13/03/2018 ADT Further Strengthens Footprint In Commercial Security Market With Acquisition Of Acme Security Systems; 20/04/2018 – Acme United Reports 14% Sales Increase and 17% Diluted EPS Increase for First Quarter of 2018; 20/04/2018 – Acme United Sees 2018 EPS $1.53; 20/04/2018 – ACME UNITED CORP ACU.A SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $140 MLN; 20/04/2018 – Acme United 1Q EPS 21c

Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc (MTT) investors sentiment increased to 4.33 in Q3 2018. It’s up 2.33, from 2 in 2018Q2. The ratio is more positive, as 13 institutional investors increased and started new holdings, while 3 sold and reduced their stock positions in Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 2.33 million shares, up from 1.02 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 2 Increased: 10 New Position: 3.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. for 50,035 shares. Financial & Investment Management Group Ltd owns 10,000 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd. has 0.05% invested in the company for 57,675 shares. The California-based Clenar Muke Llc has invested 0.03% in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc., a Missouri-based fund reported 5,402 shares.

The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $19.37. About 54,124 shares traded or 131.64% up from the average. Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (MTT) has declined 8.53% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.53% the S&P500.

Acme United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, and sharpening products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting good, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $48.18 million. It offers scissors, shears, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, lettering products, and math tools under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools for hardware and industrial, lawn and garden, food processing, sewing, and housewares channels under the Clauss brand. It has a 15.26 P/E ratio. The firm also provides fixed blade, folding, carnivore X machete, ravenous tomahawk, heat sizzle, and wildfire knives, as well as tactical tools and trench multi tool products under the Camillus brand name; first pocket sharpeners under the Glide brand; fishing tools and knives under the Cuda brand; cut and puncture resistant gloves under Kevlar brand; and sharpening tools for knives, scissors, chisels, skis, skates, and other edges under the DMT brand name.

Since October 26, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $8,831 activity. On Friday, October 26 the insider JOHNSEN WALTER C bought $8,831.