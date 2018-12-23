Robinson Capital Management Llc increased Dreyfus Strategic Municipals (LEO) stake by 15.95% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Robinson Capital Management Llc acquired 197,286 shares as Dreyfus Strategic Municipals (LEO)’s stock declined 3.91%. The Robinson Capital Management Llc holds 1.43M shares with $10.76 million value, up from 1.24 million last quarter. Dreyfus Strategic Municipals now has $422.95M valuation. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $7.13. About 257,783 shares traded or 35.13% up from the average. Dreyfus Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) has declined 16.14% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.14% the S&P500.

Acorn International, Inc. (ATV) formed H&S with $19.64 target or 3.00% below today’s $20.25 share price. Acorn International, Inc. (ATV) has $52.27M valuation. The stock decreased 8.20% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $20.25. About 1,720 shares traded. Acorn International, Inc. (NYSE:ATV) has risen 209.65% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 209.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ATV News: 30/04/2018 – Acorn Intl Closes $57M Sale of Non-Core Assets; 11/04/2018 – Victory for Grassroots Organizing! ACORN Welcomes Ontario Housing Regulations; 24/04/2018 – REG-Acorn Income Fund: Dividend Announcement; 10/05/2018 – REG-Acorn Income Fund: Correction re Notice of Class Meeting; 09/04/2018 – Pac-Van, Inc. Acquires Storage Container and Storage Trailer Assets From Acorn Storage Trailers, Inc; 22/05/2018 – Acorn Income Buys 1.5% Position in Van Elle Holdings Plc; 25/05/2018 – Acorn International To Pay Special Dividend Of $14.97 Per ADS — MarketWatch; 25/05/2018 – ACORN INTERNATIONAL INC – AGGREGATE AMOUNT OF SPECIAL CASH DIVIDEND IS APPROXIMATELY $40 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Acorn Intl Announces RMB360M Sale of Non-Core Real Estate; 09/04/2018 – General Finance Unit Pac-Van Acquires Storage Container and Storage Trailer Assets From Acorn Storage Trailers, Inc

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.42, from 1.44 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 2 investors sold LEO shares while 12 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 5.48 million shares or 2.98% more from 5.32 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Invesco holds 0% of its portfolio in Dreyfus Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) for 69,410 shares. 310,294 are owned by Sit Inv Assocs. Essex Financial Inc has invested 0.03% in Dreyfus Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO). Janney Capital Mgmt Ltd Com has 0% invested in Dreyfus Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) for 19,740 shares. Us Bankshares De invested 0% in Dreyfus Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO). Nuveen Asset Management Ltd has 102,080 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0% or 500 shares in its portfolio. City Of London Investment Mgmt stated it has 90,669 shares. Geode Cap Limited Liability reported 0% stake. Walter And Keenan Consulting Mi Adv has 0.04% invested in Dreyfus Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) for 20,000 shares. Lpl Financial Limited Company holds 52,098 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Macroview Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Dreyfus Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) for 5,923 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Dreyfus Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO). Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Grp Ltd Com has invested 0% in Dreyfus Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO). Cambridge Invest Research Advsrs has invested 0% in Dreyfus Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO).

Robinson Capital Management Llc decreased Invesco Municipal Trust (VKQ) stake by 350,145 shares to 120,432 valued at $1.39M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Blackrock Munienhanced Fund (MEN) stake by 34,048 shares and now owns 785,877 shares. Western Asset Emrg Mrkt Dbt (ESD) was reduced too.