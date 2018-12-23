Davis-Rea Ltd increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 44.62% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis-Rea Ltd bought 11,730 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,020 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.16 million, up from 26,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis-Rea Ltd who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.55% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $45.85. About 19.31M shares traded or 86.16% up from the average. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 22.23% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees Yr Rev $7.36B; 08/05/2018 – TCL to Become the Official TV of the Call of Duty® World League; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees Yr Adj EPS $2.46; 09/03/2018 – Wumpa Fruit for Everyone! Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Makes Its Way to Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Steam for the First; 23/05/2018 – Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Community Reveal Most Watched Game Reveal in Call of Duty History; 05/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ACTIVISION BLIZZARD ON REVIEW FOR UPGRADE; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard shares dive in wild ride following early release of incorrect earnings; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees 2Q Adj EPS 46c; 22/03/2018 – Analyst predicts EA, Activision will launch titles with ‘Fortnite’-style gameplay within a year; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC – COMPANY INCREASES CY 2018 REVENUES AND EPS OUTLOOK

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc decreased its stake in Bottomline Technologies Delinc (EPAY) by 2.1% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc sold 4,462 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 208,310 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $15.15M, down from 212,772 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc who had been investing in Bottomline Technologies Delinc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.71% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $44.17. About 896,092 shares traded or 129.36% up from the average. Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) has risen 48.19% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.19% the S&P500.

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc, which manages about $4.06B and $5.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gentex Corp Com (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 178,464 shares to 4.36 million shares, valued at $93.57 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southwestern Energy Co Com (NYSE:SWN) by 600,290 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12.99M shares, and has risen its stake in Dolby Laboratories Inc Com (NYSE:DLB).

Among 11 analysts covering Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. Bottomline Technologies had 31 analyst reports since August 10, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 3 by Barrington. Craig Hallum downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Friday, October 30 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 2 by Needham. The stock of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) earned “Hold” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Friday, August 26. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, November 3 by Needham. RBC Capital Markets initiated it with “Sector Perform” rating and $26 target in Friday, September 30 report. As per Monday, July 17, the company rating was upgraded by Raymond James. As per Friday, December 8, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. Stephens maintained the shares of EPAY in report on Friday, February 2 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Thursday, November 2.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 15 sales for $6.72 million activity. SAVORY NIGEL K had sold 5,926 shares worth $397,865. The insider Booth Richard Douglas sold 5,700 shares worth $374,180. On Wednesday, August 29 GRAY JENNIFER M sold $97,988 worth of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) or 1,500 shares. On Friday, September 7 Robinson Benjamin E III sold $164,350 worth of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) or 2,500 shares. D’Amato Ken sold $127,000 worth of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) on Thursday, August 23. The insider EBERLE ROBERT A sold $644,350.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.29, from 1.3 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 16 investors sold EPAY shares while 88 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 36.87 million shares or 5.64% less from 39.08 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ontario – Canada-based Financial Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Barclays Public Limited Company invested in 0% or 76,177 shares. 72,800 were accumulated by Renaissance Limited Liability Com. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 2,295 shares stake. Los Angeles Mngmt And Equity Rech stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Bessemer invested in 24,500 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 53,095 shares. Moreover, Fifth Third Retail Bank has 0% invested in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) for 9,704 shares. Moreover, Psagot Investment House Ltd has 0.01% invested in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). M&T Financial Bank holds 0% or 2,962 shares. Citigroup stated it has 5,694 shares. Farmers & Merchants Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) for 140 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 17,538 shares. Capital Fund reported 0% stake. Element stated it has 3,947 shares.

Among 33 analysts covering Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI), 25 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive. Activision Blizzard had 146 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, June 16. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Monday, July 10 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy” on Wednesday, August 16. The firm has “Buy” rating by M Partners given on Friday, October 23. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, September 6 report. Wedbush maintained the shares of ATVI in report on Friday, November 4 with “Outperform” rating. Pacific Crest maintained the shares of ATVI in report on Friday, August 7 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Wednesday, October 31. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, February 9 report. The company was maintained on Friday, February 10 by Stifel Nicolaus.

Since August 16, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.36 million activity.