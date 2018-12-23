Wright Investors Service Inc decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 17.21% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wright Investors Service Inc sold 9,502 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,700 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.80M, down from 55,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.55% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $45.85. About 19.31M shares traded or 86.16% up from the average. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 22.23% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BOOSTS CY 2018 REV. & EPS OUTLOOK; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard reports 15.7 pct rise in adjusted revenue; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 17/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Announces Battle-royale Mode For Next Call Of Duty — MarketWatch; 04/05/2018 – The company’s CEO hinted Activision may do something in the same genre in the future; 21/03/2018 – Worries over the rising popularity of Epic Games “Fortnite” have sparked a $6.3 billion decline in Activision Blizzard’s market value; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION CFO SAYS SAYS FORNITE HAS CAUSED `NEAR TERM IMPACT’; 09/03/2018 – Wumpa Fruit for Everyone! Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Makes Its Way to Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Steam for the First Time!; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard1Q Net Bookings $1.38 Billion; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q EPS 65c

Signia Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (RCII) by 49.3% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signia Capital Management Llc sold 352,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 362,371 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.21M, down from 714,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signia Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Rent A Ctr Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $797.37 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.68% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $14.9. About 5.29 million shares traded or 517.77% up from the average. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 23.79% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.79% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 25/05/2018 – Engaged Capital: In Light of Rent-A-Center Review of Alternatives, Engaged Waived Right to Nominate Carol McFate to Board; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER INC – REDUCING CORPORATE HEADCOUNT BY APPROXIMATELY 250 POSITIONS; 15/05/2018 – Marcato Capital Management LP Exits Position in Rent-A-Center; 05/04/2018 – Ronald D. Orol: Sources tell @TheDealNewsroom’s @rorol that Cerberus is among the companies bidding for $RCII; 25/05/2018 – CORRECT: RENT A CENTER HOLDER ENGAGED NOMINATES MCFATE TO BOARD; 05/04/2018 – Cerberus Enters Fray for Rent-A-Center; 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER IS SAID TO HAVE RECEIVED BIDS: THE STREET; 12/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER CLIMBS 8.8% ON ELEVATED VOLUME; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER INC – REVIEW OF STRATEGIC AND FINANCIAL ALTERNATIVES REMAINS ONGOING; EVALUATING PROPOSALS; 30/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 8C, EST. EPS 9C

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.03, from 0.88 in 2018Q2.

Analysts await Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $0.31 EPS, up 175.61% or $0.72 from last year’s $-0.41 per share. RCII’s profit will be $16.59M for 12.02 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Rent-A-Center, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.13% negative EPS growth.

Wright Investors Service Inc, which manages about $1.36 billion and $273.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 10,554 shares to 55,239 shares, valued at $5.88 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.37, from 1.2 in 2018Q2.

Analysts await Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 38.64% or $0.34 from last year’s $0.88 per share. ATVI’s profit will be $930.93 million for 9.40 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by Activision Blizzard, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 159.57% EPS growth.