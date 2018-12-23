Kornitzer Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Acuity Brands Inc (AYI) by 6.56% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc sold 3,365 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 47,962 shares of the building products company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.54 million, down from 51,327 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Acuity Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $106.44. About 842,232 shares traded or 37.30% up from the average. Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has declined 29.64% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.64% the S&P500. Some Historical AYI News: 23/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: New Visual Acuity and Crowding Tests for Better Detection of Amblyopia; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS – CURRENT WEAKNESS IN LIGHTING INDUSTRY HAS CREATED A CHALLENGING ENVIRONMENT FOR CO; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC – SOFT ORDER ACTIVITY IN CERTAIN SALES CHANNELS SUGGESTS GROWTH IN LIGHTING FIXTURE MARKET MAY REMAIN SLUGGISH FOR BALANCE OF 2018; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC – “CONTINUE TO BE CAUTIOUS AND BELIEVE OVERALL MARKET CONDITIONS COULD CONTINUE TO BE CHALLENGING FOR NEAR FUTURE”; 14/03/2018 – Riata Capital Group’s Eyecare Platform, Acuity Eyecare Group, Announces Appointment of New Chief Executive Officer and the Clos; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY SEES PRICE OF SOME LED COMPONENTS CONTINUING TO DECLINE; 26/04/2018 – Acuity Brands, Inc.: Spatial DNA Signs as Atrius IoT Partner to Deliver Leading Enterprise System Integration and Visual Analytics Platform; 10/05/2018 – Acuity Brands, Inc. Products Win Best of Category Design Excellence Awards During LIGHTFAIR® International 2018; 05/03/2018 – March 5th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 14/03/2018 – Riata Capital Group’s Eyecare Platform, Acuity Eyecare Group, Announces Appointment of New Chief Executive Officer and the Closing of Two New Acquisitions

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co Com (PXD) by 41.8% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc bought 1,976 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,703 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.17 million, up from 4,727 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.75% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $125.08. About 3.28M shares traded or 89.00% up from the average. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 8.88% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.88% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 09/04/2018 – PIONEER SEES 2018 PERMIAN OIL OUTPUT GROWTH 19%-24%: SLIDES; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q EPS $1.04; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL CEO TIM DOVE COMMENTS DURING CERAWEEK EVENT; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 10; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK- SHALE EXECUTIVES’ MEETING WITH OPEC OFFICIALS “COLLEGIAL” AND FOCUSED ON SUPPLYING GLOBAL OIL DEMAND -PIONEER CEO; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N HAD PREVIOUSLY FORECAST 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET OF $2.9 BILLION; 18/04/2018 – GLOBAL OIL: CITIGROUP SAYS STL, IMO, OSH AND HES ARE RELATIVE LOSERS; 09/04/2018 – PXD PLANS TO OPERATE 20 HORIZONTAL RIGS IN PERMIAN BASIN IN ’18; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES – THERE WERE NO INJURIES ASSOCIATED WITH FIRE AT COMPRESSOR STATION IN WEST PANHANDLE FIELD; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES – FIRE OCCURRED AT A COMPRESSOR STATION ON MARCH 6 IN PIONEER’S WEST PANHANDLE FIELD IN PANHANDLE REGION OF TEXAS

Among 44 analysts covering Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD), 40 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 91% are positive. Pioneer Natural Resources had 194 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $220 target in Monday, April 23 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, April 13 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, November 15. Susquehanna maintained Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) on Monday, March 5 with “Hold” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $197 target in Wednesday, October 18 report. As per Wednesday, May 23, the company rating was maintained by MUFG Securities Americas Inc. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 24 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 18 by Piper Jaffray. UBS maintained Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) on Wednesday, August 5 with “Buy” rating. As per Thursday, May 11, the company rating was reinitiated by Piper Jaffray.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.30, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 49 investors sold PXD shares while 183 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 143.93 million shares or 2.83% less from 148.11 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Neville Rodie And Shaw invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Nichols Pratt Advisers Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has invested 0.04% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Cetera Advsrs Ltd Llc invested in 1,629 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Lazard Asset Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.3% or 969,843 shares in its portfolio. Capstone Inv Advsr Lc accumulated 0.01% or 4,026 shares. First Citizens Bank & Trust Trust holds 0.1% or 4,966 shares in its portfolio. L & S holds 0.15% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) or 6,705 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board, Wisconsin-based fund reported 234,638 shares. Huntington Fincl Bank holds 0.03% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) or 10,456 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owns 0.07% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 10,000 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldgs Sa stated it has 62,573 shares. Jane Street Group Incorporated Ltd holds 0.01% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) or 32,733 shares. Amalgamated Bancshares holds 0.1% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) or 22,328 shares. The Texas-based Mitchell has invested 3.25% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.08% stake.

Analysts await Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) to report earnings on January, 8. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, up 13.26% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.81 per share. AYI’s profit will be $81.37M for 12.98 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.52 actual earnings per share reported by Acuity Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.65% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.35, from 1.22 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 40 investors sold AYI shares while 140 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 38.02 million shares or 4.73% less from 39.90 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Goldman Sachs Gru, New York-based fund reported 332,510 shares. Moreover, Prelude Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) for 351 shares. Moreover, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma has 0.2% invested in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 51,106 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Limited Co holds 0.13% or 46,454 shares. 41,345 are held by Meritage Mngmt. Scout Invests has 131,062 shares. Apg Asset Nv accumulated 0.01% or 29,723 shares. Element Cap Mngmt Ltd Com reported 0.54% of its portfolio in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Eaton Vance reported 0.01% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Ameriprise Financial holds 0.07% or 1.19 million shares. Domini Impact Ltd Liability Co accumulated 3.29% or 1,475 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 9,643 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Ledyard Bank & Trust holds 166 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Shell Asset has invested 0.08% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI).

Among 22 analysts covering Acuity Brands Inc. (NYSE:AYI), 12 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. Acuity Brands Inc. had 73 analyst reports since August 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Saturday, August 22 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Overweight”. The rating was downgraded by William Blair on Thursday, March 22 to “Market Perform”. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) rating on Thursday, October 6. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $286 target. On Thursday, August 25 the stock rating was initiated by TH Capital with “Neutral”. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Tuesday, June 27 by Roth Capital. JMP Securities upgraded Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) on Thursday, April 5 to “Market Outperform” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, September 5 by Robert W. Baird. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, January 9 by Cowen & Co. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of AYI in report on Thursday, April 5 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has “Mkt Underperform” rating given on Thursday, December 8 by JMP Securities.

