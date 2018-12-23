Adams Asset Advisors Llc decreased General Electric (GE) stake by 27.33% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Adams Asset Advisors Llc sold 160,257 shares as General Electric (GE)’s stock declined 44.60%. The Adams Asset Advisors Llc holds 426,050 shares with $4.81M value, down from 586,307 last quarter. General Electric now has $62.19 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.90% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $7.15. About 185.65M shares traded or 35.26% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 60.87% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 12/04/2018 – GE EXPLORES HYBRID DEALS, SPINOFFS IN STRATEGIC REVIEW – WSJ, CITING; 22/03/2018 – GE Selects UnitedLex to Optimize the Delivery of Global Legal Services; 04/05/2018 – British Airways Pensions Exits GE, Doubles Down on 3M — Barrons.com; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Industrial Orders $27.4B, Up 10%; 20/03/2018 – General Electric announces 225 orders for refurbished locomotives; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Cash From Operating Activities Negative $1.1B; 07/03/2018 – GE REPRESENTATIVE COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 21/05/2018 – G.E. Spins Off Railroad Business; 24/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: NEW: General Electric doesn’t plan to cut dividend again, sources tell CNBC; 23/04/2018 – Southwest cancels more U.S. flights as it inspects engines

Darsana Capital Partners Lp decreased Netflix Inc (NFLX) stake by 12.5% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Darsana Capital Partners Lp sold 25,000 shares as Netflix Inc (NFLX)’s stock declined 22.59%. The Darsana Capital Partners Lp holds 175,000 shares with $65.47M value, down from 200,000 last quarter. Netflix Inc now has $107.45B valuation. The stock decreased 5.45% or $14.19 during the last trading session, reaching $246.39. About 21.40 million shares traded or 63.29% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 45.63% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 13/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – WILL LAUNCH A VARIETY OF INITIAL OFFERS THIS MONTH THAT INCLUDE A NETFLIX SUBSCRIPTION; 05/03/2018 – The second season of Netflix’s “Stranger Things” garnered higher search interest than every season of HBO’s “Game of Thrones” in the U.S., according to UBS research; 17/04/2018 – Setapp â€” a monthly subscription to Mac apps â€” has been called the “Netflix of apps.”; 29/03/2018 – Mike George Envisions Qurate Retail as the Netflix of Commerce; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Inc expected to post earnings of 64 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 23/04/2018 – S&P: Rating, Positive Rating Outlook on Netflix Not Affected by Proposed Transaction; 02/04/2018 – Reality TV World: Netflix posts job openings for paid binge-watchers; 13/04/2018 – Comcast will add Netflix to cable bundles in U.S; 16/04/2018 – NFLX: LOOKING FOR NEW IP OR OTHER ASSETS TO BUY; 08/03/2018 – Netflix CEO says the company will see $15 billion in revenue this year:

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.11, from 1.31 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 69 investors sold NFLX shares while 325 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 333 raised stakes. 313.38 million shares or 0.16% less from 313.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.27% or 113,532 shares in its portfolio. Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Earnest Prtnrs Lc owns 0% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 189 shares. Crestwood Mgmt LP owns 23,328 shares for 4.55% of their portfolio. 43,422 were reported by Macquarie Gru Ltd. Burns J W And Inc Ny has invested 1.86% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Kemnay Advisory holds 0.57% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 4,958 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 2,811 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Farmers & Merchants holds 322 shares. Parkwood Lc accumulated 3,879 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Wesbanco Bancshares Incorporated owns 2,332 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Smith Chas P Assocs Pa Cpas stated it has 1,275 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Suntrust Banks Inc reported 41,745 shares. Columbus Circle Investors invested 1.17% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Stonebridge Capital Inc stated it has 1,296 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on January, 28. They expect $0.24 earnings per share, down 41.46% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.41 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $104.66M for 256.66 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -73.03% negative EPS growth.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 33 insider sales for $193.38 million activity. 38,976 shares valued at $14.47M were sold by HYMAN DAVID A on Thursday, July 19. The insider WELLS DAVID B sold $366,760. 700 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) shares with value of $227,735 were sold by BARTON RICHARD N. $36.78M worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) was sold by HASTINGS REED. Another trade for 111,391 shares valued at $40.10M was made by SARANDOS THEODORE A on Monday, July 23. Bennett Kelly also sold $4.20 million worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) shares. 21,882 shares were sold by HALEY TIMOTHY M, worth $7.36M on Tuesday, October 16.

Among 22 analysts covering Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), 18 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. Netflix had 33 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, July 17 by Stifel Nicolaus. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, October 17 by Canaccord Genuity. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of NFLX in report on Tuesday, July 17 with “Overweight” rating. BMO Capital Markets upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, July 17 report. SunTrust maintained it with “Hold” rating and $415 target in Friday, July 13 report. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, July 17 by Raymond James. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) on Friday, October 12 with “Buy” rating. On Thursday, September 6 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform”. The stock of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, November 5 by Buckingham Research.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.56 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 0.59 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 83 investors sold GE shares while 743 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 4.54 billion shares or 0.56% more from 4.51 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cullen Frost Bankers owns 378,741 shares. Dsc Advisors LP reported 19,144 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Amundi Pioneer Asset reported 7.75M shares. Boston invested in 337,607 shares or 0% of the stock. The California-based Osborne Prtn Capital Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.51% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Aviva Public Ltd has 0.45% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 7.21 million shares. Burns J W & Communication New York holds 0.06% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 22,616 shares. Garrison holds 0.33% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 58,317 shares. Meridian Com stated it has 38,400 shares. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc invested 0.21% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Glenmede Na holds 0.06% or 1.30 million shares. Salem Invest Counselors has invested 0.25% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Altrinsic Global Advsrs Limited Liability invested in 1.89 million shares or 0.97% of the stock. Joel Isaacson And Communications has invested 0.13% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Haverford Tru Company owns 89,324 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Since July 24, 2018, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.27 million activity. $499,200 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by DSOUZA FRANCISCO. DIMITRIEF ALEXANDER had bought 10,000 shares worth $94,800. The insider CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought $2.49M.

Among 11 analysts covering General Electric (NYSE:GE), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. General Electric had 18 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Wednesday, October 31 report. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $15 target in Thursday, July 12 report. Citigroup maintained General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) rating on Friday, June 29. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $21 target. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $13 target in Wednesday, October 31 report. On Friday, July 27 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Neutral”. The rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital on Monday, October 8 to “Overweight”. As per Wednesday, October 31, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. On Thursday, December 13 the stock rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral”. Citigroup maintained General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Tuesday, October 30 with “Buy” rating. The company was downgraded on Monday, July 23 by Argus Research.