Adbank (ADB) hits new $-0.000144298 price after -8.87% fall for a day

Adbank (ADB) had a bad 24 hours as the cryptocurrency declined $-0.000144298 or -8.87% trading at $0.001482334. According to Top Crypto Experts, Adbank (ADB) eyes $0.0016305674 target on the road to $0.00360718434230174. ADB last traded at Kucoin exchange. It had high of $0.00163975 and low of $0.001456098 for December 22-23. The open was $0.001626632.

Adbank (ADB) is down -7.59% in the last 30 days from $0.001604 per coin. Its down -39.35% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.002444 and the annual trend is down. 200 days ago ADB traded at $0.01407. ADB has 1000.00M coins mined giving it $1.48 million market cap. Adbank maximum coins available are 1000.00 million. ADB uses algorithm and proof type. It was started on 15/11/2017.

Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens.