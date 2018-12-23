Addison Capital Company decreased Western Union Company (WU) stake by 53.71% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Addison Capital Company sold 16,162 shares as Western Union Company (WU)’s stock declined 4.39%. The Addison Capital Company holds 13,932 shares with $266,000 value, down from 30,094 last quarter. Western Union Company now has $7.45B valuation. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $16.83. About 8.98M shares traded or 68.09% up from the average. The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has declined 6.25% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.25% the S&P500. Some Historical WU News: 07/05/2018 – Western Union Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 01/05/2018 – Western Union Affirms Revenue, Operating Margin, Cash Flow Outlooks for 2018; 15/05/2018 – iFresh Offers Western Union Services at Four Locations; 01/05/2018 – WESTERN UNION 1Q REV. $1.4B, EST. $1.36B; 21/03/2018 – Western Union rival TransferWise says it will record its second year of profit; 01/05/2018 – Western Union Sees 2018 GAAP Effective Tax Rate of Approximately 14%, Adjusted Tax Rate of Approximately 15%; 13/03/2018 Bitcoin start-ups in Asia take aim at remittances market; 23/04/2018 – Western Union Extends Reach in the UK – Debenhams Now Offers Western Union Global Money Transfers; 01/05/2018 – Western Union lifts guidance as online drive pays off; 10/04/2018 – Lebara hooks up with WorldRemit in money transfer pact

More recent The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Western Union and China’s JD Digits Join Forces for Global Digital Money Movement – Business Wire” on December 14, 2018. Also Benzinga.com published the news titled: “25 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on December 18, 2018. Business.Financialpost.com‘s news article titled: “Western Union Works with TerraPay to Expand Payout Options to Millions of Mobile Wallets – Financial Post” with publication date: December 13, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Since June 25, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 insider sales for $1.15 million activity. Another trade for 18,709 shares valued at $339,381 was sold by MENDOZA ROBERTO G. Rhodes Sheri sold $41,369 worth of stock or 2,175 shares. Williams Richard L sold $414,244 worth of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) on Tuesday, July 3. MILES MICHAEL had sold 8,504 shares worth $155,640 on Friday, December 14. HOLDEN BETSY D sold $158,551 worth of stock. Tsai Caroline sold 2,440 shares worth $45,164.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.27, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 29 investors sold WU shares while 158 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 454.37 million shares or 2.40% less from 465.52 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Paragon Capital Mgmt holds 0.19% or 11,800 shares. 1.80M were reported by Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Liability Com. Pitcairn Com stated it has 39,290 shares. Fort Lp accumulated 794,037 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.01% or 852,186 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 0.02% of its portfolio in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Community Limited Company stated it has 11,445 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Creative Planning invested in 0% or 23,247 shares. Whittier Trust Communication Of Nevada Incorporated owns 2,067 shares. Fmr Ltd Company stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). 124,985 are held by Sg Americas Ltd Liability Com. Anchor Advisors Lc holds 0.81% of its portfolio in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) for 1.17 million shares. Cipher Limited Partnership invested 0.35% of its portfolio in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Moreover, Td Asset Mngmt has 0.01% invested in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Moreover, Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 0.13% invested in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) for 40,000 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering The Western Union (NYSE:WU), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. The Western Union had 3 analyst reports since November 6, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, November 6 by Wells Fargo.

Analysts await The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) to report earnings on February, 12. They expect $0.49 EPS, up 19.51% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.41 per share. WU’s profit will be $216.96 million for 8.59 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual EPS reported by The Western Union Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.77% negative EPS growth.