Addison Capital Company increased its stake in Stericycle Inc (SRCL) by 189.79% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addison Capital Company bought 23,132 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,320 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.07M, up from 12,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addison Capital Company who had been investing in Stericycle Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.80% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $36.8. About 2.63 million shares traded or 57.62% up from the average. Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) has declined 36.80% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SRCL News: 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.21, EST. $1.05; 03/05/2018 – Stericycle Sees FY Rev $3.5B-$3.64B; 11/04/2018 – Stericycle, Inc. Partners with National Safety Council to Bring Opioid Crisis Campaign to the White House; 23/03/2018 – S&P REVISES STERICYCLE INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘A-‘; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 21/03/2018 – STERICYCLE SAYS MURLEY ELECTED CHAIRMAN; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SRCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.55, REV VIEW $3.56 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Stericycle Sees FY EPS $1.78-EPS $1.89; 03/05/2018 – Stericycle Sees FY Adj EPS $4.45-Adj EPS $4.85; 21/03/2018 – STERICYCLE INC – MURLEY WILL SUCCEED MARK C. MILLER; 25/05/2018 – Stericycle Shareholders Vote Against Electing John Patience to Board With 33M Votes For and 39.4M Against

Brinker Capital Inc increased its stake in Bio Rad Labs Inc (BIO) by 92.92% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brinker Capital Inc bought 2,664 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,531 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.73 million, up from 2,867 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brinker Capital Inc who had been investing in Bio Rad Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $5.59 during the last trading session, reaching $225.45. About 222,678 shares traded or 12.81% up from the average. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) has declined 1.28% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BIO News: 16/03/2018 – BIO RAD LABORATORIES – KPMG NOTIFIED SENIOR MANAGEMENT IT REQUIRED MORE TIME TO COMPLETE AUDIT OF 2017 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – BIO RAD LABORATORIES – FOR 2018, CONTINUES TO ANTICIPATE CURRENCY-NEUTRAL REVENUE GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY 3.5 TO 4.0 PERCENT; 16/04/2018 – Bio-Rad Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – BIO-RAD SEES FY REV. CHANGE EX-FX +3.5% TO +4%; 16/03/2018 – Bio-Rad Laboratories Unable to File 2017 Form 10-K by March 16 Extended Deadline; 16/03/2018 – Bio-Rad Says it Won’t File Annual Report by Extended Deadline; 16/03/2018 – Bio-Rad Labs Delay Prompted by Conversion to New ERP System, Business Structure for European Operations; 08/05/2018 – BIO-RAD 1Q REV. $551.5M, EST. $527.3M

Brinker Capital Inc, which manages about $16.19B and $2.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD) by 47,705 shares to 95,466 shares, valued at $2.95M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 10,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,995 shares, and cut its stake in Aptiv Plc.

Since December 11, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $1.27 million activity. 2,376 shares valued at $604,704 were sold by TUMOLO ANNETTE on Tuesday, December 11. 1,411 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) shares with value of $349,928 were sold by TSINGOS CHRISTINE A. 392 shares valued at $97,228 were sold by Crowley Michael on Friday, December 14.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $10.80 million activity. $6.19 million worth of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) shares were sold by MILLER MARK C.

Addison Capital Company, which manages about $557.18 million and $133.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 16,162 shares to 13,932 shares, valued at $266,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing.