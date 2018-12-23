Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 5.24% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc sold 5,195 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 93,981 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.85B, down from 99,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $157.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.84% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $44. About 58.77M shares traded or 181.29% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has declined 3.81% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 19/03/2018 – Oracle’s mixed earnings brightened by the cloud; 15/03/2018 – ORACLE CORP ORCL.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $51; 11/04/2018 – Oracle Financial Services Global Survey Reveals Consumer Expectations for Digital Banking; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on GE, China trade; 10/04/2018 – Aite Group gives highest mark to the Oracle/Equisoft stand-alone claims solution; 03/05/2018 – Veriday Named Top 10 Portal Software Solution Provider by CIO Applications; 17/04/2018 – Deloitte named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Oracle Application Services, Worldwide; 18/05/2018 – Oracle Blockchain Cloud Service and Financial Services Enable Next-Gen Blockchain Innovators; 11/05/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd. – Board Recommends Final Dividend; 06/04/2018 – Oracle: Takes Violations of Its Intellectual Property Rights Very Seriously

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 2.38% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought 19,077 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 820,926 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $100.38M, up from 801,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $104.21. About 19.91 million shares traded or 177.59% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.92% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.92% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 93% VOTES CAST AT ANNUAL MEET VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON BUSINESS WITH CONFLICT-COMPLICIT GOVERNMENTS; 30/05/2018 – Chevron Reports Strong Performance at Annual Stockholders Meeting; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N CFO SAYS ‘FEELS GOOD’ ABOUT PLANS FOR 20 DRILLING RIGS IN PERMIAN BASIN; 03/05/2018 – OIL TENDER: Pertamina Is Said to Buy Escravos From Chevron; 05/03/2018 – S. John Tilak: Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project | w/ @ErnestScheyder @davidj_french; 18/04/2018 – Daily Caller: Venezuela Imprisons Chevron Executives In Further Crackdown On Oil Producers; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Expect to Deliver Stronger Upstream Cash Margins and Production Growth in FY18; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/17/2018 07:27 PM; 05/03/2018 – FP Energy: Chevron in talks to sell minority stake in Kitimat LNG project; 25/05/2018 – GIBRALTAR COURT AWARDS CHEVRON $38M VS ECUADORIAN CONSPIRATORS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.19, from 0.82 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 56 investors sold ORCL shares while 640 reduced holdings. 133 funds opened positions while 304 raised stakes. 2.03 billion shares or 4.41% less from 2.13 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 32.10M shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. 1,227 are owned by Fin Mngmt. Sns Fincl Grp Ltd Llc invested in 0.14% or 11,382 shares. Jacobs Ca owns 0.2% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 23,099 shares. Riverbridge Ltd Company accumulated 0% or 5,000 shares. Bsw Wealth Prtnrs holds 4,976 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Huber Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp, a California-based fund reported 345,100 shares. 5.03 million are owned by Charles Schwab Inv Advisory Inc. Huntington Bancorp has 461,449 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldgs stated it has 9.82M shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Limited Com holds 0.03% or 13,120 shares in its portfolio. Crystal Rock Cap Mngmt has invested 4.13% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Parkside Bancshares And Tru has invested 0.22% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Moreover, Roundview Limited Liability Co has 0.18% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Perritt Cap Mngmt Inc owns 11,550 shares.

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Jefferies Has 6 Top Software Stock Picks for 2019 – 24/7 Wall St.” on December 22, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “After-Hours Movers (MRIN) (PBYI) (ORCL) Higher (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on December 17, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Google Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG), Google Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Will Oracle Earnings Put Analyst Cloud Concerns to Rest? – Benzinga” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Oracle’s Earnings: Decent, Even If Not Overly Exciting – Seeking Alpha” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Oracle sues over Pentagon cloud contract – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc, which manages about $528.39M and $534.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Occidental Petro (NYSE:OXY) by 6,214 shares to 35,954 shares, valued at $2.95 billion in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kkr & Co by 9,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackstone Group Lp (NYSE:BX).

Among 46 analysts covering Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), 23 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 23 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Oracle had 137 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 16 by Goldman Sachs. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, December 15 with “Outperform”. The stock of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) earned “Market Perform” rating by JMP Securities on Thursday, March 16. The stock of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) earned “Sector Weight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, March 20. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 20 by Jefferies. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, September 15 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Friday, June 23. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, December 15 report. As per Thursday, October 12, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The stock of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, November 11.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Fredrik Followers Find 45 Noteworthy November Stocks And Funds – Seeking Alpha” on November 26, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “How Safe Is Chevron’s Dividend? – Seeking Alpha” published on December 10, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chevron: Buy Only The Best Oil Stocks – Seeking Alpha” on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chevron’s Giant Expansion Of A Super-Massive Oil Field – Seeking Alpha” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron Hits A Home Run In The Permian – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.02, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 49 investors sold CVX shares while 648 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 611 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.47% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Harvey Invest Llc reported 13,852 shares stake. Foster And Motley owns 46,409 shares. Dock Street Asset Management Inc holds 1,658 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Staley Capital Advisers owns 285,412 shares for 2.44% of their portfolio. Bluecrest Cap Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Bokf Na reported 236,144 shares. South Street Advsrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.18% or 9,650 shares. Ipg Invest Limited Liability Company reported 2,086 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Birinyi Inc holds 13,470 shares. Timber Creek Cap Mgmt Ltd Co has 2.07% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 26,195 shares. Pictet Cie (Europe) Sa holds 6,031 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Rand Wealth Ltd Com reported 107,841 shares or 1.48% of all its holdings. Aviance Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.54% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Moors & Cabot holds 1.22% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 81,730 shares. Covington invested in 56,945 shares.

Among 37 analysts covering Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive. Chevron Corporation had 131 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of CVX in report on Thursday, June 7 with “Outperform” rating. Goldman Sachs upgraded the shares of CVX in report on Friday, March 11 to “Neutral” rating. On Friday, July 21 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. Nomura initiated Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) rating on Friday, March 18. Nomura has “Neutral” rating and $85 target. The rating was downgraded by HSBC on Thursday, January 18 to “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Thursday, February 22. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) earned “Outperform” rating by Macquarie Research on Monday, December 21. The firm has “Accumulate” rating given on Monday, September 21 by Tudor Pickering. The rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Overweight” on Tuesday, February 6. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, September 11 by JP Morgan.