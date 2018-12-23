Adirondack Research & Management Inc increased Office Depot Inc (ODP) stake by 13.1% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Adirondack Research & Management Inc acquired 175,000 shares as Office Depot Inc (ODP)’s stock declined 8.54%. The Adirondack Research & Management Inc holds 1.51 million shares with $4.85 million value, up from 1.34 million last quarter. Office Depot Inc now has $1.16B valuation. The stock decreased 9.01% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $2.12. About 29.46M shares traded or 435.47% up from the average. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has declined 12.69% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.69% the S&P500. Some Historical ODP News: 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Backs 2018 Sales $10.8B; 09/05/2018 – Office Depot 1Q EPS 7c; 06/04/2018 – U.S. is being wrongly blamed for trade problems, says former Office Depot CEO; 26/03/2018 – CompuCom Launches `Self Healing Branch’ to Help Banks Automate Technology Support and Reduce Downtime; 06/04/2018 – US is being wrongly blamed for trade problems: Former Office Depot CEO; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot: Outlook to 2020 Sees Services Rev Growing to About 20% of Total Sales; 30/03/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: Office Depot “will no longer advertise” on Laura Ingraham’s show; 21/03/2018 – CFO Moves: Office Depot, Maersk, Outfront Media, Simon Property Group; 12/03/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT, AWARDS MARKETING AGENCY OF DUTIES TO WPP; 09/04/2018 – Time Warner/AT&T: Shapiro expected to testify Wednesday

Mkp Capital Management Llc decreased Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (Put) (TEVA) stake by 47.37% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Mkp Capital Management Llc sold 90,000 shares as Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (Put) (TEVA)’s stock declined 12.44%. The Mkp Capital Management Llc holds 100,000 shares with $2.15M value, down from 190,000 last quarter. Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (Put) now has $16.45 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.97% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $15.1. About 24.81 million shares traded or 106.33% up from the average. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has risen 22.93% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.93% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 19/04/2018 – PAXMAN AB (PUBL) PAX.ST – LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH TEVA WILL GENERATE ONGOING REVENUES BASED ON EVERY COLD CAP OR TREATMENT SOLD; 15/04/2018 – Israeli unions warn Teva Pharm over plan to close Ashdod plant; 28/03/2018 – Xenon Pharmaceuticals Confirms Closing of Transaction With Teva and Announces Preferred Shr Exchange Agreement With BVF Partners L.P; 15/05/2018 – Buffett’s Berkshire adds to stakes in Teva and Monsanto in the first quarter; 20/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD TEVA.N : MIZUHO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $23; 23/03/2018 – Teva Announces the Launch of a Generic Version of ALOXI(R) in the United States; 10/04/2018 – MYLAN – CO, MAPI PHARMA TO PARTNER ON DEVELOPMENT & COMMERCIALIZATION OF GA DEPOT, A LONG-ACTING GLATIRAMER ACETATE PRODUCT; 27/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – ADVERSE EVENTS WERE GENERALLY MILD AND CONSISTENT WITH WELL-ESTABLISHED SAFETY PROFILE OF COPAXONE; 21/04/2018 – Mylan Presents Equivalence Data on Glatiramer Acetate Compared to Copaxone® at American Academy of Neurology 70th Annual Meeting; 03/05/2018 – TEVA CFO MICHAEL MCCLELLAN SPEAKING ON EARNINGS CALL

Adirondack Research & Management Inc decreased Mcdermott Intl Inc stake by 39,000 shares to 196,000 valued at $3.61 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Superior Drilling Prods Inc (NYSEMKT:SDPI) stake by 132,653 shares and now owns 148,817 shares. Brookline Bancorp Inc Del (NASDAQ:BRKL) was reduced too.

More notable recent Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is Office Depot (ODP) Down 7.4% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on December 07, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After Hours Most Active for Dec 10, 2018 : V, MCHI, MRK, T, WEN, WFC, QQQ, TEVA, MGM, SIRI, AAPL, ODP – Nasdaq” published on December 10, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within CEVA, Transdigm Group, Frontline, FedEx, Chevron, and Office Depot â€” New Research Emphasizes Economic Growth – GlobeNewswire” on November 30, 2018. More interesting news about Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “What Do You Feed a Bunny Portfolio? – GuruFocus.com” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Office Depot (ODP) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 07, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.49, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 19 investors sold ODP shares while 53 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 482.96 million shares or 2.15% less from 493.58 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 1.46M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP holds 0.06% or 46.51 million shares. Amer Grp has invested 0% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). James Rech holds 1.04 million shares. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Amalgamated Bank & Trust stated it has 80,455 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 1.62 million were accumulated by Bridgeway Capital Mngmt. Jacobs Levy Equity Management stated it has 0.06% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). 1.23M are held by Tiaa Cref Ltd. Asset Of Georgia Incorporated Ga Adv, Georgia-based fund reported 126,700 shares. 184,465 are owned by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Synovus Corporation has invested 0% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Indexiq Advisors Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.11% or 1.06 million shares. Parkside Natl Bank And holds 397 shares.

Analysts await Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $0.53 earnings per share, down 41.76% or $0.38 from last year’s $0.91 per share. TEVA’s profit will be $577.35 million for 7.12 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.19% negative EPS growth.

Among 9 analysts covering Teva Pharma (NYSE:TEVA), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Teva Pharma had 12 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse given on Monday, September 17. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Neutral” on Monday, July 16. Morgan Stanley maintained Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) on Friday, August 3 with “Equal-Weight” rating. On Monday, September 17 the stock rating was upgraded by BTIG Research to “Neutral”. Leerink Swann upgraded the stock to “Market Perform” rating in Monday, October 1 report. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Friday, November 2 by Bank of America. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, September 17 by Mizuho. Goldman Sachs upgraded the shares of TEVA in report on Monday, June 25 to “Buy” rating. Goldman Sachs maintained the shares of TEVA in report on Monday, October 1 with “Buy” rating. Credit Suisse downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Friday, September 7 report.