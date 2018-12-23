Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc increased Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) stake by 5.63% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc acquired 86,761 shares as Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM)’s stock rose 7.45%. The Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc holds 1.63M shares with $132.71 million value, up from 1.54 million last quarter. Philip Morris Intl Inc now has $102.93 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.15% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $66.21. About 21.31M shares traded or 226.97% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 21.07% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and Fights Efforts to Reduce Smoking Worldwide; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS BOOSTS 2018 FORECAST ON LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – REMAIN ON TRACK TO DOUBLE WORLDWIDE IN-MARKET SALES OF HEATED TOBACCO UNITS COMPARED TO 2017; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q REV. EX. EXCISE TAXES $6.90B, EST. $7.03B; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Total Marlboro Cigarette Shipments 57.97B; 02/05/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 15/05/2018 – Philip Morris International Sustainability Report Shows Relentless Business Shift toward Smoke-Free Future; 08/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.07 PER COMMON SHARE; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Tops Profit Estimates But Revenue Falls Short — MarketWatch

Adirondack Research & Management Inc decreased Travelcenters Of Amer Llc (TA) stake by 18.53% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Adirondack Research & Management Inc sold 96,500 shares as Travelcenters Of Amer Llc (TA)’s stock declined 24.96%. The Adirondack Research & Management Inc holds 424,370 shares with $2.42M value, down from 520,870 last quarter. Travelcenters Of Amer Llc now has $148.34M valuation. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $3.73. About 161,272 shares traded or 19.36% up from the average. TravelCenters of America LLC (NYSE:TA) has declined 3.64% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.64% the S&P500. Some Historical TA News: 07/05/2018 – Travelcenters of America 1Q Loss/Shr 25c; 16/04/2018 – TravelCenters May Benefit, Industry Posts 18th Straight Gain; 07/03/2018 TravelCenters Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 14; 18/04/2018 – Quaker Steak & Lube® Announces 2018 National Buffalo Wing Festival Sponsorship; 15/03/2018 – TravelCenters of America Provides Attendees with New and Exciting Information and Events at the 2018 Mid-America Trucking Show; 03/04/2018 – TA Truck Service® Launches Certified Used Truck and Certified Used Trailer lnspections; 01/05/2018 – Quaker Steak & Lube® Revives Fan Favorites with New Limited Time Menu; 09/05/2018 – TravelCenters of America Announces 2018 Citizen Drivers; 16/03/2018 – TravelCenters of America LLC Names Andrew J. Rebholz as Managing Director; 23/05/2018 – TravelCenters of America LLC Announces Annual Meeting Results

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “What Is Going On With Philip Morris? – Seeking Alpha” on December 21, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Should You Buy Philip Morris International for Its 5% Dividend Yield? – The Motley Fool” published on December 17, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Philip Morris Flashes A Breakaway Gap: Should We Worry – Seeking Alpha” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Philip Morris: The Brexit Problem – Seeking Alpha” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Should Investors Be Concerned Over Phillip Morris’ Cigarette Volume Declines? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

Since November 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $5.17 million activity. CAMILLERI LOUIS C also sold $5.17M worth of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) shares.

Among 9 analysts covering Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Philip Morris Intl had 11 analyst reports since July 17, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the shares of PM in report on Friday, October 19 with “Buy” rating. Cowen & Co downgraded the shares of PM in report on Friday, July 20 to “Market Perform” rating. The stock of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) earned “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Wednesday, July 25. The company was maintained on Friday, July 20 by Citigroup. On Friday, July 20 the stock rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral”. As per Tuesday, July 17, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, July 20 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, September 21. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Friday, August 24. The stock of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has “Underperform” rating given on Tuesday, December 18 by Credit Suisse.

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc decreased Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) stake by 10,874 shares to 1.19 million valued at $202.78M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) stake by 8,344 shares and now owns 950,369 shares. Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 60 investors sold PM shares while 516 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 0.45% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Tokio Marine Asset Ltd has invested 0.04% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Ipswich Inv Management has 10,889 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc reported 3.50 million shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0.61% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Liberty Mutual Gru Asset Mgmt holds 62,135 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Natl Pension Service accumulated 1.34 million shares or 0.44% of the stock. Howe Rusling Inc reported 21,926 shares. Corda Inv Mgmt reported 40,539 shares stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.28% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 204,168 shares. San Francisco Sentry Grp Inc (Ca) holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 3,812 shares. Lakeview Capital Prtn Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.55% or 10,211 shares. Veritas Investment Mgmt Llp holds 0.04% or 4,500 shares. Kcm Inv Ltd Llc owns 12,882 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Captrust Advsrs reported 24,234 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Northeast Invest Management invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Analysts await TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ:TA) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $-0.30 earnings per share, down 36.36% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.22 per share. After $0.04 actual earnings per share reported by TravelCenters of America LLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -850.00% negative EPS growth.

Since October 10, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $8.38 million activity. PORTNOY ADAM D. also bought $8.38 million worth of TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ:TA) on Wednesday, October 10.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.41, from 1 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 7 investors sold TA shares while 20 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 13.13 million shares or 23.05% more from 10.67 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 100 were reported by Quantbot Tech Limited Partnership. 424,370 were reported by Adirondack Research & Mgmt. Moreover, Menta Cap Limited Liability has 0.03% invested in TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ:TA). Hanson Doremus Invest Mngmt invested in 0.12% or 69,638 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys invested 0% of its portfolio in TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ:TA). Moreover, Perritt Capital has 0.23% invested in TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ:TA) for 137,000 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Company has 357,271 shares. Moreover, Wells Fargo Co Mn has 0% invested in TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ:TA) for 34,837 shares. Boston Ptnrs has invested 0% in TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ:TA). New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ:TA). Granite Point Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 200,000 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Co stated it has 22,872 shares. 16,524 are held by Raymond James And Assocs. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability Corp invested in 26,000 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 40,000 shares.