Tiger Eye Capital Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Sys Inc (ADBE) by 3.31% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Eye Capital Llc sold 3,162 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.02% with the market. The hedge fund held 92,240 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $24.90 million, down from 95,402 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Eye Capital Llc who had been investing in Adobe Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.50% or $9.85 during the last trading session, reaching $208.8. About 8.83M shares traded or 103.90% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 39.79% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 21/05/2018 – ADOBE TO BUY MAGENTO COMMERCE; 29/03/2018 – ADOBE GROWS ADVERTISING TECH BUSINESS WITH NBCUNIVERSAL PACT; 15/05/2018 – DUQUESNE ADDED INTC, BABA, MU, NFLX, ADBE IN 1Q: 13F; 26/03/2018 – Adobe Presenting at Adobe Summit Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – Branch Becomes Premier Level Partner in Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Drive Digital Experience and Measurement Innovations for Enterprise Marketers; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO, ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP ON ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $240 FROM $220; RATING OUTPERFORM; 21/05/2018 – Permira Announces Sale of Magento Commerce to Adobe for US$1.68 billion; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q DIGITAL EXPERIENCE REV. $554M; 15/03/2018 – Adobe rises on strong first-quarter earnings

Bridgewater Associates Lp decreased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) by 51.21% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgewater Associates Lp sold 11,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.14% with the market. The hedge fund held 11,167 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $854,000, down from 22,887 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgewater Associates Lp who had been investing in Discover Finl Svcs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.74% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $56.4. About 4.54 million shares traded or 111.15% up from the average. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has declined 11.86% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 23/04/2018 – ILUKA: DFS FOR JACINTH-AMBROSIA EXPANSION SEEN COMPLETED MID-YR; 26/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services First-Quarter Results Top Expectations; 27/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Issues Updated Proposed Life Insurance and Annuity Suitability Regulation Requiring a Best Interests Standar; 26/04/2018 – Discover Financial 1Q Net $666M; 27/04/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS ISSUES UPDATED PROPOSED LIFE INSURANCE AND ANNUITY SUITABILITY REGULATION REQUIRING A BEST INTERESTS STANDARD TO; 11/05/2018 – Moneycontrol.in: Lok Ranjan to continue on board of ICICI Bank: DFS Secy; 14/05/2018 – Freddie Mac: Krenitsky Joins Freddie Mac From Discover Fincl Services; 29/03/2018 – NY DFS AUTHORIZES EXPANSION OF PATHFINDER BANK; 22/05/2018 – DFS Furniture COO Tim Stacey to Replace Retiring CEO Ian Filby; 16/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Delinquency Rate 2.3% as of March 31

More notable recent Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Favorable Trade Winds? – Seeking Alpha” on December 01, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Here’s Why Capital One, Discover, and Mastercard Are Falling Today – Motley Fool” published on December 04, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Discover executive chairman to depart post three months early – Seeking Alpha” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Trade of the Day: Discover Financial Services (DFS) – Investorplace.com” published on July 23, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Why I No Longer Hold Discover Financial Services – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 09, 2018.

Analysts await Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 34.19% or $0.53 from last year’s $1.55 per share. DFS’s profit will be $698.79M for 6.78 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by Discover Financial Services for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.20, from 1 in 2018Q2.

Among 33 analysts covering Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS), 22 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q2.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 8 sales for $13.32 million activity. On Wednesday, June 20 the insider Lewnes Ann sold $746,558. On Monday, September 24 Ricks David A bought $19,607 worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 75 shares. $2.73M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) was sold by Parasnis Abhay.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Adobe: Picture Perfect, No Need To Retouch – Seeking Alpha” on December 20, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Adobe’s Short-Term Upside Is Constrained By Valuation – Seeking Alpha” published on December 19, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Adobe (ADBE) Misses Q4 Earnings Estimates, Beats Revenues – Nasdaq” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Has Adobe Systems (ADBE) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” published on December 07, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE) – Upbeat Sentiment On Retail Wanes After Trump Comments On Trade – Benzinga” with publication date: November 27, 2018.

Among 41 analysts covering Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 68% are positive.