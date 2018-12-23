Private Wealth Partners Llc decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (ITW) by 13.05% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Wealth Partners Llc sold 9,681 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 64,513 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.10 million, down from 74,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Illinois Tool Wks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $124.04. About 3.60M shares traded or 92.79% up from the average. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has declined 21.52% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Organic Revenue Growth 3%; 22/05/2018 – Illinois Tool at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Itw’s A2 Senior Unsecured And Prime-1 Short-term Ratings; Outlook Stable; 04/05/2018 – ITW Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend; 04/05/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Declares Dividend of 78c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Illinois Tool Works Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ITW); 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Rev $3.74B; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC ITW.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.70 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – Illinois Tool Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc increased its stake in Adobe Systems Inc (ADBE) by 14.16% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc bought 2,784 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.02% with the market. The hedge fund held 22,439 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.06M, up from 19,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc who had been investing in Adobe Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.50% or $9.85 during the last trading session, reaching $208.8. About 8.83M shares traded or 103.90% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 39.79% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – New ContentSquare Integration With Adobe Analytics Cloud Unlocks Enhanced Revenue Attribution to Customers’ Investments in UX a; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Names David A. Ricks to Its Bd of Directors; 15/05/2018 – POINTSTATE BOOSTED MSFT, ADBE, CRM, BAC, LYB IN 1Q: 13F; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on Rivals (Correct); 26/03/2018 – Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 27/03/2018 – Cloudwords introduces Adobe Experience Manager 6.4 integration available in Cloudwords Marketplace; 17/05/2018 – Adobe Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 14/03/2018 – Adobe Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 22; 26/03/2018 – Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade — Barron’s Blog; 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: ADOBE 2018 FORECAST REPORTED JAN. 22

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.18, from 0.89 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 42 investors sold ITW shares while 322 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 285 raised stakes. 220.32 million shares or 1.14% less from 222.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Chesley Taft And Associates Limited Liability Company reported 99,933 shares. Coastline Tru reported 0.53% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Security State Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia holds 0.97% or 7,759 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As has invested 0% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Proshare Ltd Liability Co invested in 545,060 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Td Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.05% or 228,457 shares. 22,735 were reported by Umb Savings Bank N A Mo. Williams Jones And Lc stated it has 70,694 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company, a Connecticut-based fund reported 293,081 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Lc holds 373,118 shares or 0.78% of its portfolio. Macquarie Grp has 0.02% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Fil Limited has 0% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Company has 0.16% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Svcs Automobile Association owns 363,887 shares. Green Square Capital Lc reported 3,441 shares.

Since December 11, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $22.31 million activity. On Wednesday, December 12 the insider SANTI ERNEST SCOTT sold $14.50 million.

Private Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $794.14M and $655.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,772 shares to 76,552 shares, valued at $12.59M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 42,905 shares in the quarter, for a total of 163,148 shares, and has risen its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV).

Among 19 analysts covering Illinois Tool Works Inc (NYSE:ITW), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 26% are positive. Illinois Tool Works Inc had 105 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, October 16 report. On Thursday, January 25 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Tuesday, October 24 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, September 3 to “Sell”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Robert W. Baird on Friday, October 13. Seaport Global maintained Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) rating on Thursday, April 21. Seaport Global has “Buy” rating and $125 target. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $200 target in Thursday, January 25 report. The stock of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, July 24 by Citigroup. J.P. Morgan downgraded the shares of ITW in report on Thursday, August 17 to “Sell” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, October 20 by Jefferies.

Analysts await Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $1.83 earnings per share, up 7.65% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.7 per share. ITW’s profit will be $607.20M for 16.95 P/E if the $1.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.90 actual earnings per share reported by Illinois Tool Works Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.68% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 40 investors sold ADBE shares while 419 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 386.22 million shares or 3.00% less from 398.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Deltec Asset Lc has 1.58% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 30,440 shares. Federated Pa holds 0.24% or 388,811 shares in its portfolio. Lord Abbett & Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.06% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 74,108 shares. Pinnacle Fincl Prns owns 0.07% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 2,902 shares. Carlson Cap Ltd Partnership owns 51,000 shares. Mariner Lc reported 0.06% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Optimum Investment Advsrs stated it has 27,770 shares. Hourglass Capital Ltd Liability holds 876 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset has 0.3% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 13,830 shares. Associated Banc holds 3,836 shares. Leisure Cap owns 2,348 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Argent Trust Communication owns 9,045 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Intrust Financial Bank Na reported 0.51% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Shell Asset Mngmt Co holds 0.27% or 51,249 shares in its portfolio. Hhr Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 280,153 shares.