Cwm Llc increased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 328.52% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cwm Llc bought 535,866 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 698,983 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $28.33M, up from 163,117 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cwm Llc who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.75% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $25.85. About 21.14 million shares traded or 85.35% up from the average. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 32.63% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 10/05/2018 – Templeton Adds Goldcorp, Exits Halliburton, Cuts Amgen: 13F; 27/03/2018 – ARAMCO, BAKER HUGHES, HALLIBURTON SIGN EQUIPMENT, SERVICES MOU; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Is Maintaining Presence in Venezuela and Is Carefully Managing Go-Forward Exposure; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON 1Q ADJ. OPER PROFIT $619M, EST. $614.3M; 04/04/2018 – HAL, SLB: At press conference unveiling new oil and gas discovery in #Bahrain. 1bilion barrel discovery. Light oil and gas discovered; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds Halliburton, Cuts Exxon; 29/03/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds TD Ameritrade, Exits Halliburton; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton takes hit in […]; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON: N. AMERICA SHALE OIL IS NO LONGER A SWING PRODUCER; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON CEO JEFF MILLER EXPECTS WAGE INFLATION AMID TIGHT LABOR MARKET, SAYS HIGHER PRICING NECESSARY FOR COST RECOVERY

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc decreased its stake in Adtran Inc (ADTN) by 0.76% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc sold 21,294 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.77M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $48.96 million, down from 2.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in Adtran Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $501.28 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $10.52. About 1.67M shares traded or 383.66% up from the average. ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) has declined 46.61% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.61% the S&P500. Some Historical ADTN News: 17/04/2018 – Adtran 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 03/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING ADTRAN, Inc. to Release First Quarter Earnings on April 17, 2018; 17/04/2018 – Adtran 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 29c; 14/05/2018 – ADTRAN to Lead Broadband Forum’s Advanced Application-Level Traffic Generation Testing; 30/05/2018 – Adtran Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – ADTRAN INC ADTN.O – INCREASES MARKET LEADERSHIP IN NORTH AMERICAN MSO BUSINESS BY ENTERING BROAD BASED AGREEMENT WITH SUMITOMO ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES; 15/05/2018 – Adtran Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – ADTRAN, Inc. Reports Earnings for the First Quarter 2018 and Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 09/05/2018 – Adtran Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 17/04/2018 – ADTRAN 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 29C, EST. LOSS/SHR 14C

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold ADTN shares while 41 reduced holdings.

Among 11 analysts covering Adtran Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive.

Analysts await ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) to report earnings on January, 15. They expect $-0.05 EPS, down 200.00% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.05 per share. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by ADTRAN, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -127.78% negative EPS growth.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc, which manages about $8.52 billion and $4.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (NYSE:HP) by 113,497 shares to 456,996 shares, valued at $31.43 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 77,796 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.34 million shares, and has risen its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB).

Among 45 analysts covering Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL), 39 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 87% are positive.

Since September 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $1.03 million activity. On Thursday, September 20 Brown James S sold $648,034 worth of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) or 15,989 shares. Beaty Anne L. sold $15,759 worth of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) on Monday, December 10.

